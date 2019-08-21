Before the St. Louis Cardinals sent their opening day center fielder Harrison Bader back to Class AAA Memphis 23 days ago, manager Mike Shildt, executive John Mozeliak, and two coaches met in person with Bader to help him map a route back to the majors.
Bader summarized their directions.
“Just be you,” he recalled hearing. “Get back to being you.”
After three weeks, 16 games, and seven home runs for the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate, Bader returned to the big-league starting lineup Tuesday for the first time since late July feeling less like the .195 batting average that awaited him and more like, well, himself. On the first pitch of Tuesday’s game he made a lunging catch in center field, and in his first at-bat he cracked a standup triple off the left-field wall. He walked in his next plate appearance, again in the sixth with the bases loaded to tie the game at 2-2, and once more in the seventh.
Playing time awaits the gifted fielder if he can show the swing he corrected in Memphis can connect in the majors.
“Initially, I didn’t expect a timeline,” Bader said, adding that he wasn’t surprised by the demotion. “I didn’t go there with I’m going to be back in two weeks, I’m going to be back in three weeks, I’m going to be back in a month — that wasn’t my approach to the whole situation. It was a matter of when my next at-bat is going to be. … It wasn’t a matter of hit x-number of home runs or x-number of walks. It was just go up there and, like Shildt told me to do, be myself. That’s what I was down there.”
To make room on the active roster for Bader, the Cardinals returned Randy Arozarena to Memphis. Bader’s return creates an overlap with fellow outfielder and righthanded hitter Lane Thomas and could constrict his playing time. Shildt has primarily used Thomas as a bat off the bench and late-game replacement.
The return to Memphis reunited Bader, briefly, with hitting coach Jobel Jimenez, with whom he’s worked since Class A. With guidance from big-league hitting coach Jeff Albert, Bader went to work on a swing that had deteriorated this season and caused his playing time to dwindle. Asked if he was reworking a swing or rebuilding confidence, Bader said the swing was there, but some changes to it had cost him confidence and led to more erosion. He called the spin through Memphis a “reset.”
Part of the work he did there was to tune the timing of when and how he pulls his hands back before the swing and regain a feel for the strike zone. Bader had been undone by breaking pitches. In his 36 games leading into the demotion, Bader hit .103 with as many walks (eight) as hits (eight) and 25 strikeouts in 88 plate appearances.
“Mind and body work together,” Bader said. “You have physical and mental aspects of the swing. If anything, there were some physical aspects that wavered, that affected my confidence. Once you have that click feeling, if you will, things tend to roll.”
Roll they did.
Bader closed his time with the Redbirds on a nine-game hitting streak. He had four homers in his final four games and seven total in during the nine-game hitting streak. He finished with a .317 average, a .698 slugging percentage and a 1.125 OPS in 63 at-bats. When the Cardinals decided to dismiss hitting coach Mark Budaska at the big-league level, Shildt spoke with Bader before the move became public. Bader said being included in that conversation was important because Shildt referenced how even though he was in Triple-A he was “part of this team.”
From here, production will decide what part he plays.
“Even though I was gone for 20 days I missed every second,” Bader said. “Happy to be back, and ready to unleash what I’ve got.”
