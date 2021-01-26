After a year away from coaching, Wilks finds right fit at Mizzou

“When COVID hit, of course, all that got locked down,” he said at Monday’s introductory Zoom press conference.

Instead, Wilks came up with a backup plan. With access to loads of NFL and college game film, Wilks and coaching colleague Alonso Escalante, who worked under him in Arizona and Cleveland as a quality control defensive assistant, studied all the schematic trends from the college game that, in Wilks’ words, had “infiltrated the NFL,” namely the popular run-pass option (RPO) plays. Every Monday through Friday, they met on Zoom and broke down film from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., examining all sorts of situational trends. There was a purpose behind all the film study: Wilks wanted to simplify his scheme for his next coaching stop.

“I really came to the conclusion that you really need to minimize volume and maximize execution,” he said. “When I say simplify … a lot of people think you mean easy. That’s not saying that the scheme is easy. But you want to be able to allow your guys to play fast, and particularly at this level you’ve got up-tempo, no-huddle stuff. I don’t want my guys thinking. I want them to process things, break the huddle quickly, line up and play fast so they can play to the attributes.”

Those guys will be the Missouri Tigers in 2021.