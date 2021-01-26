After a year away from coaching, Wilks finds right fit at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — When the new Cleveland Browns regime decided to move on from defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after the 2019 season, Wilks decided to step away from coaching but not the game.
Wilks had just spent the last 14 years on NFL staffs in five different cities. After stops in Chicago, San Diego and Charlotte, he’d been a head coach in Arizona and coordinator in Cleveland. But he was tired of moving his family from one city to the next. He needed to hit pause. Two years left on his Browns contract afforded him that luxury.
So, Wilks moved back to his home in Charlotte and mapped out his future.
“The biggest thing that I wanted to do taking a year off is really to assess my career, to recharge, refocus and really align myself with a program or organization that I felt that had great core values,” he said.
That program turned out to be Missouri. Recruited by coach Eli Drinkwitz to take over the Tigers’ defense, Wilks, 51, agreed to a two-year contract that will make him the highest-paid assistant coach in the team’s history.
First, though, Wilks spent a one-year sabbatical polishing a defensive system and philosophy that just three years ago landed him a head-coaching job in the NFL. Wilks’ initial designs for 2020 was to travel the country and visit with coaches at both the college and pro level. The coronavirus had other plans.
“When COVID hit, of course, all that got locked down,” he said at Monday’s introductory Zoom press conference.
Instead, Wilks came up with a backup plan. With access to loads of NFL and college game film, Wilks and coaching colleague Alonso Escalante, who worked under him in Arizona and Cleveland as a quality control defensive assistant, studied all the schematic trends from the college game that, in Wilks’ words, had “infiltrated the NFL,” namely the popular run-pass option (RPO) plays. Every Monday through Friday, they met on Zoom and broke down film from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., examining all sorts of situational trends. There was a purpose behind all the film study: Wilks wanted to simplify his scheme for his next coaching stop.
“I really came to the conclusion that you really need to minimize volume and maximize execution,” he said. “When I say simplify … a lot of people think you mean easy. That’s not saying that the scheme is easy. But you want to be able to allow your guys to play fast, and particularly at this level you’ve got up-tempo, no-huddle stuff. I don’t want my guys thinking. I want them to process things, break the huddle quickly, line up and play fast so they can play to the attributes.”
Those guys will be the Missouri Tigers in 2021.
Wilks, 51, agreed to a two-year contract that will pay him $2.4 million in total salary, an MU athletics department spokesman told the Post-Dispatch Monday. Wilks’ base salary for 2021 will be $800,000, plus he’ll be eligible for a $200,000 retention bonus that he’ll receive in February 2022 if he remains on the staff. In year two, his base salary increases to $1 million, during which he’ll receive two more retention payments of $200,000 in July and December should he stay at Mizzou, bringing the total deal to $2.4 million. Former offensive coordinator Derek Dooley (2018-19) was previously the highest paid assistant at Mizzou, making $925,000 during his second year with the program. Wilks replaces defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who was making $900,000 per year and had two years left on his contract. Walters left MU earlier this month for the same position at Illinois.
Drinkwitz first met Wilks in 2019 while coaching at Appalachian State, Wilks’ alma mater. Wilks said Drinkwitz texted him shortly after the 2020 season to gauge his interest in returning to the college game. He last coached a college program in 2005 at University of Washington.
Drinkwitz interviewed candidates for the job, but only one target received what the head coach called a “recruiting visit.” Drinkwitz flew to Charlotte to sell Wilks on the job over dinner.
“I just felt the connection,” Wilks said. “I felt that everything that I stood for I knew he stood for. I knew he was going to be the right fit.”
When Drinkwitz measured Wilks’ experience, his heavy NFL background trumped the 15-year gap between college jobs.
“He’s going to have more experience on the NFL side of football than any other coordinator in our conference,” Drinkwitz said.
It’s been nearly two decades since Wilks recruited high school players to a college team — he coached at six Division I programs from 2000 to 2005, including the 2004 season at Notre Dame — but he’s eager to return to the recruiting trail.
“I love the challenge,” he said. “I love to be able to compete, to go into these high schools and go into these homes and really try to get the best players in the country to come to Mizzou.”