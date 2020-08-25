After injury-shortened playoffs, Steen plans to be back

Even with the first-round pratfall against Vancouver, and uncertainty over the future makeup of the club, veteran forward Alexander Steen expects the window to remain open for the St. Louis Blues as a serious Stanley Cup contender.
“Yeah, absolutely,” Steen said. “There is a lot of uncertainty and no one really knows what to expect over the next few weeks or months. . . . But I’m very confident that the group will get back together and be hungry and strong and be looking to have more success.”
And he sounds like he wants to be part of it.
“For right now my main objective is to get healthy again and get back to training, and up and running for next season,” Steen said. “And that’s where my focus lies right now.
“On the speculation or projections about the future — it’s in the future. So right now that is going to be my No. 1 objective — is get healthy and get my body ready and prepared for the next start, the next training camp.”
After missing all but one game of the Vancouver series with an undisclosed injury, Steen plans to be back for his 16th NHL season and his 13th with the Blues.
At age 36, Steen is the senior member of the Blues, at least on the active roster. Jay Bouwmeester, who is expected to retire after his cardiac episode in February, is five months older.
Steen also is the longest-tenured Blue in terms of continuous service, having played for St. Louis since his Nov. 24, 2008, trade from Toronto. Alex Pietrangelo actually made his Blues debut earlier, playing in the 2008-09 season opener Oct. 10 against Nashville, but Pietrangelo also had stints with the Peoria Rivermen of the AHL and in junior hockey with the Barrie Colts of the OHL during his first two seasons in the NHL. So his service was not continuous.
There has been speculation that if Steen didn’t retire, the Blues might try to trade him in an effort to free up cap space to retain Pietrangelo. Easier said than done, assuming that is indeed a move the Blues would consider. Steen is scheduled to make $5.75 million next season, which is the final year of his contract.
The market for 36-year-olds making that kind of money isn’t tremendous. In addition, Steen has a no-trade clause.
The team’s alternate captain, Steen played in his 1,000th NHL regular season game Feb. 1 at Winnipeg. Although his role was reduced primarily to a fourth-line winger and penalty killer this season and last, he plays a valuable leadership role and will pop in a goal every now and then.
His absence was felt against Vancouver, a series in which the Blues got very little in the way of secondary scoring. Fourteen of the 18 goals scored by Blues forwards in the Edmonton bubble — either in the round-robin games or the Vancouver series — were scored by players on the top two lines.
“Steener is a guy that brings a lot of guidance for the way we play as a group,” David Perron said. “The role that he did last year going from basically a guy that was playing top two lines for most of his career to going down to the fourth line and having one of the better fourth lines in the whole playoffs — scoring goals — those guys were scoring important goals.”
The Blues didn’t get a single point — no goals, no assists — from their fourth line in the 10 games played in Edmonton.
“You see Vancouver — (Tyler) Motte, (Jay) Beagle those guys scored big goals,” Perron said. “(Jake) Virtanen scored a couple, I think, against us as well. And that’s what you need, you need scoring from everywhere to have a chance to win in the playoffs.
“I mean we were affected for sure. If we have, let’s say Barby (Ivan Barbashev) and Sunny (Oskar Sundqvist) and Steener play together, I really think our identity will look a little bit different.”
During a media Zoom call Monday, Steen said his injury actually occurred before Phase 3 (training camp) began, and then cropped up again in camp.
“With kind of an accelerated timeline (in the return to play protocol), I think we were chasing it a little bit from the get-go,” Steen said. “Tried taking a couple periods off, like a couple of sections of camp and even once we got to the bubble, to see if things would calm down. But we just couldn’t get it under control.”
Steen didn’t specify the nature of the injury, but said he didn’t think surgery would be required.
“I don’t think it’s anything like that, no,” he said. “We’ll look at this, get the proper testing, see the right people, and go from there and see what happens.”
In Edmonton, Steen sat out the exhibition game against Chicago, then played in all three round-robin games. After sitting out Game 1 against Vancouver, he was back on the ice for Game 2, but played only 8 minutes 59 seconds and it was clear that he wasn’t moving right.
And that was it for him. He was an injury scratch for the final four games of the series and could only watch as the Blues’ Cup defense ended meekly.
“I think that our struggles were getting to the details of what makes our game so strong,” Steen said. “Yeah, some of it was defensive, but I think the offense — the lack of the offensive side of it — also led a little bit to the defensive aspects of it.
“So it was an accelerated timeline, and I think we needed to be quicker to get to the punch there. Quicker to get to those details that make us such a strong team.”
It was a timeline too accelerated for Steen to get his body right.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!