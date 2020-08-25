After injury-shortened playoffs, Steen plans to be back

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even with the first-round pratfall against Vancouver, and uncertainty over the future makeup of the club, veteran forward Alexander Steen expects the window to remain open for the St. Louis Blues as a serious Stanley Cup contender.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Steen said. “There is a lot of uncertainty and no one really knows what to expect over the next few weeks or months. . . . But I’m very confident that the group will get back together and be hungry and strong and be looking to have more success.”

And he sounds like he wants to be part of it.

“For right now my main objective is to get healthy again and get back to training, and up and running for next season,” Steen said. “And that’s where my focus lies right now.

“On the speculation or projections about the future — it’s in the future. So right now that is going to be my No. 1 objective — is get healthy and get my body ready and prepared for the next start, the next training camp.”

After missing all but one game of the Vancouver series with an undisclosed injury, Steen plans to be back for his 16th NHL season and his 13th with the Blues.