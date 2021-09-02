After makeover, Mizzou defense ready for first test

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The last time Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks coached in a game the opponent was the Cincinnati Bengals. The opposing quarterback was Andy Dalton.
It’s been a while.
That was Dec. 29, 2019, the final week of the NFL regular season. Wilks was in his first year as the Cleveland Browns’ coordinator, a year removed from his one-and-done run as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. The Browns underwent a regime change after the 2019 season, but Wilks wasn’t part of the club’s plans for 2020. Rather than take on a fourth NFL job in four years, he decided to sit out last season, just as the pandemic engulfed the country. He spent the year hunkered down in his Charlotte home, studying the newest offensive trends in college football.
“Well, one, I learned that they got crazy formations (in college),” he said. “A lot of these formations are illegal in the NFL.”
A year later, a year wiser, Wilks is back on a college campus for the first time in 16 seasons. Kickoff is almost here.
“I can’t wait,” he said after Tuesday’s practice.
When Mizzou hosts Central Michigan in Saturday’s 3 p.m. season opener (SEC Network), fans will get their first glimpse at the Tigers’ defensive makeover, an eight-month process that coincides with Wilks’ personal reinvention as a college coach. His career has spanned three decades, but just two of those years were spent at major FBS programs: Notre Dame in 2004 and the University of Washington in 2005. From there, he spent the next 14 years in the NFL in Chicago, San Diego, Carolina, Arizona and Cleveland.
“I’ve heard nothing but great things about SEC football on Saturdays, the fans, the tailgating,” he said. “Just to get back on the sideline and have our fans back at Faurot Field is going to be exciting for us and the players.”
Wilks’ defense features 10 players with at least 10 college starts, but he’s installed a new scheme with new coverages, new pressure packages and new terminology. For the Tigers to stand tall among the SEC’s middle class and put any threat into East Division powers Georgia and Florida, the Wilks experiment must prove to be one of coach Eli Drinkwitz’s master strokes. After an alarmingly poor finish for a 2020 defense that featured three players taken in the spring’s NFL draft, Drinkwitz sought a different voice to command that side of the ball. Ryan Walters’ departure was never described as a dismissal, but when the former coordinator left for the same position at Illinois, Drinkwitz used the opportunity to remake the defense under new leadership.
So far, the head coach is impressed.
“I feel very comfortable with the scheme that we’re trying to install,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “I feel like our defense is very comfortable in what we’re asking them to do and the rules or adjustments that they have. But we haven’t been tested by fire yet. We haven’t had the adversity of being down or given up points on a scoreboard. We’re gonna have to see how all that comes together, whether it’s our defensive staff working together, whether it’s me reacting to what occurs in the game or making adjustments. … I have a lot of confidence. Obviously, Steve’s been coaching football for a long time and knows what it takes. And our staff knows what it takes. But just like anything else, until you really do it, you’re not going to be quite sure where the deficiencies are and what has to be fixed.”
As part of the offseason installation of his 4-2-5 scheme, Wilks had the defense read Jon Gordon’s book “The Energy Bus: 10 Rules to Fuel Your Life, Work and Team with Positive Energy.” Borrowing from the book’s teachings, Wilks split the defense into subgroups and had players from different position groups teach their assignments in the scheme to players from different position groups. By the end of the spring, defensive linemen knew the secondary’s coverages, the defensive backs knew the line’s job up front and everyone knew the linebacker’s responsibilities.
“They took the initiative,” Wilks said, “to really teach and learn from one another.”
Wilks has some known quantities to fill roles in his system. The Tigers could rotate as many as eight defensive linemen in his four-man front, including All-SEC defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, a player Wilks believes can develop into a complete edge player this fall.
“I knew he was a dynamic pass rusher,” he said. “But the guy’s phenomenal in the run game. Very stout. Can set the edge. Can dominate a tight end.”
At linebacker, Devin Nicholson and Rice transfer Blaze Alldredge might never leave the field. In the secondary, Wilks wants to play five to six different cornerbacks in a base package that plays three on the field at all times, including emerging nickelback Kris Abrams-Draine, a converted wide receiver. Martez Manuel is an All-SEC candidate at strong safety.
The pieces are in place to build a more disruptive unit in Wilks’ zone-heavy coverages.
“It’s a different defense but I think in a very good way,” Manuel said. “I mean, it’s a lot more schematic, a lot more disciplined defense. Personally, I believe it’s a lot more NFL-style defense and a lot more aggressive. We really been preaching physicality and effort all summer, all offseason. So a really physical defense is something that I think the fans can be ready to see. I’m just excited to ball out with my guys.”
Speaking of excited, Wilks plans to coach from the sideline Saturday but not necessarily all season in his return to college football.
“I’m a little aggressive at times, so sometimes, probably the (coaches’) box is the best place for me,” he said. “But we’ll see how it goes the first game.”