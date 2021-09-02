After makeover, Mizzou defense ready for first test

Wilks’ defense features 10 players with at least 10 college starts, but he’s installed a new scheme with new coverages, new pressure packages and new terminology. For the Tigers to stand tall among the SEC’s middle class and put any threat into East Division powers Georgia and Florida, the Wilks experiment must prove to be one of coach Eli Drinkwitz’s master strokes. After an alarmingly poor finish for a 2020 defense that featured three players taken in the spring’s NFL draft, Drinkwitz sought a different voice to command that side of the ball. Ryan Walters’ departure was never described as a dismissal, but when the former coordinator left for the same position at Illinois, Drinkwitz used the opportunity to remake the defense under new leadership.

“I feel very comfortable with the scheme that we’re trying to install,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “I feel like our defense is very comfortable in what we’re asking them to do and the rules or adjustments that they have. But we haven’t been tested by fire yet. We haven’t had the adversity of being down or given up points on a scoreboard. We’re gonna have to see how all that comes together, whether it’s our defensive staff working together, whether it’s me reacting to what occurs in the game or making adjustments. … I have a lot of confidence. Obviously, Steve’s been coaching football for a long time and knows what it takes. And our staff knows what it takes. But just like anything else, until you really do it, you’re not going to be quite sure where the deficiencies are and what has to be fixed.”