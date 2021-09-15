After Mizzou's first loss, Drinkwitz preaches both urgency, patience

“It’s not Miracle-Gro,” he said as his team prepares for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Southeast Missouri (0-2). “You can say all the right things. You can outwardly be doing all the right things. But it’s still a growth process. No different than planting a flower or if you plant corn. My father-in-law’s a farmer. You’ve got to sow. You’ve got to water the ground. You got to tear out weeds and battle heat and all kinds of stuff. Then you’ll reap the reward. There’s a lot of positive momentum. I know everybody wants it right now, but there’s still a long process to be had for our football team. I think we’re getting there. But some of the teams that we’re playing right now have a 10-year head-start on us in this program. We got to get going and we got to get there faster. I know that’s not going to make anybody happy. But that’s the reality.