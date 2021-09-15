After Mizzou's first loss, Drinkwitz preaches both urgency, patience

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Coming off his team’s first loss of the season, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is beating two different drums at the same time.
Internally, he’s preaching urgency with his 1-1 football team. There are serious issues to correct, mostly on the defensive side of the ball. The Tigers have allowed more yards per game and more rushing yards per game than any Power Five conference team through the first two weeks of the season.
Externally, he’s preaching patience with Missouri fans. The Tigers are 6-6 since his arrival. The program is making undeniable headway on the recruiting trail — unprecedented for Mizzou in some cases — but that progress won’t materialize on the field anytime soon.
Saturday’s 35-28 loss at Kentucky exposed some of Mizzou’s talent and depth deficiencies, especially along the line of scrimmage, and underscored a reality that Drinkwitz’s roster isn’t nearly equipped to compete for championships.
Through the first two weeks, 48 players have played snaps on offense and defense, including 20 whom Drinkwitz brought into the program — 10 on each side of the ball. Through these first two games, 61.9% of the offensive and defensive snaps have been played by the 28 players Drinkwitz inherited from the Barry Odom regime. Drinkwitz has patched holes with transfers, but for the most part he’s still coaching a team constructed by the previous staff.
Hence the pleas for patience.
“It’s not Miracle-Gro,” he said as his team prepares for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Southeast Missouri (0-2). “You can say all the right things. You can outwardly be doing all the right things. But it’s still a growth process. No different than planting a flower or if you plant corn. My father-in-law’s a farmer. You’ve got to sow. You’ve got to water the ground. You got to tear out weeds and battle heat and all kinds of stuff. Then you’ll reap the reward. There’s a lot of positive momentum. I know everybody wants it right now, but there’s still a long process to be had for our football team. I think we’re getting there. But some of the teams that we’re playing right now have a 10-year head-start on us in this program. We got to get going and we got to get there faster. I know that’s not going to make anybody happy. But that’s the reality.
“I’m not discouraged at all. That was a heck of a crowd (at Kentucky). That was a heck of a moment for our team and we were right there. We have to find one more play.”
That was the running theme of Drinkwitz’s session with reporters Tuesday: One more play. As poorly as the Tigers played in stretches in Lexington, they had the ball in Kentucky territory with a chance to tie the score in the final minutes after blocking a field goal. Instead, they returned home to simmer in their first defeat, giving Drinkwitz a chance to learn how this team handles a setback.
Their level of investment, Drinkwitz said, is reflected in “how much they’re hurting.”
“It was a real quiet locker room,” he said. “It was a really ticked off bus ride and flight home. Sunday we went out and practiced and there wasn’t a lot of smiles. This team is invested. They’re trying really hard to do what we ask them to do. We’re still not getting the results that we want. But you can’t grow weary while doing good.”
There was no weary in Steve Wilks’ voice Tuesday. The first-year defensive coordinator opened his weekly news conference blaming himself for the breakdowns. He plans to move from the sideline to the coaches’ booth on Saturday. In his first interview since Saturday’s loss, Wilks maintained his usually stoic but upbeat demeanor.
“We got a lot of football left,” he said. “One thing about this game, it’s very emotional. And adversity really shows true character. One thing about me, I’m gonna have emotion, but I’m not going to be emotional. We’re going to get this thing corrected.”
If there’s one player who embodies the team’s uneven start to the season it’s linebacker Blaze Alldredge. He’s played well at times with 3.5 sacks in the win over Central Michigan, a team-high 13 tackles at Kentucky and the blocked field goal. He’s also been part of the defensive struggles against the run. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis barreled through the first-year transfer on one of his first-down runs Saturday. Alldredge shares the team lead with four missed tackles, per Pro Football Focus.
For the fifth-year senior, there’s no time for patience. This is his final year of eligibility. The only drum he’s beating is for urgency — and it starts with himself.
“I still think that I have a lot of room for growth,” he said Tuesday. “But just in terms of effort, I feel like I’ve been playing hard. I hope that the fans and my teammates and the coaches can see that. But I do want to kind of apologize, because I think that I have more that I can give and they’re going to get that from me going forward.”
“Our heads are in the right spot. Nobody’s turning on each other,” he added. “Everybody’s playing hard. No finger pointing, which is excellent. I think our culture is in the right spot. It’s kind of like Coach Drink said: We just got to find a way to make that one more play.”