After Petro-Krug 'swap,' Blues' roster (almost) set

Of course, it turned out Armstrong didn’t wait on Pietrangelo, signing Krug on Friday — three days before Pietrangelo signed with Vegas.

So it will be a defensive corps that’s not quite as big or tall, and on paper not quite as stout defensively but strong as ever offensively. In addition, the Blues will go from being heavily tilted to righthanded defensemen to slightly tilted towards lefties.

The only righties on the expected seven-man corps are Faulk, Colton Parayko, and Robert Bortuzzo. Krug, Dunn, Marco Scandella and Carl Gunnarsson are lefthanded shots. In addition, the top two defensive prospects in the system — Niko Mikkola and Scott Perunovich —are lefties.

But at least the Blues will have lefty-righty balance among their top four on defense with the top pairings figuring to be some combination of Krug, Faulk, Scandella and Parayko. Last year, three of the top four were righthanded.

Dunn had a base salary of $775,000 last season, when he had nine goals and 14 assists. He was one of only five Blues to appear in all 71 (pre-pandemic) games and led the team in plus-minus, at plus-15. So he’s due a raise, but how much? Perhaps that one-year qualifying offer will be $1.5 million or $2 million?

Whatever it is, that money will have to come from somewhere,