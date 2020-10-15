After Petro-Krug 'swap,' Blues' roster (almost) set

Farewell Alex Pietrangelo. Hello, Torey Krug.
No disrespect to new forward Kyle Clifford, but that in a nutshell sums up Blues free agency.
So now what?
One of the keys to understanding Doug Armstrong is that he never says never when it comes to working the roster. The Blues’ general manager can be unpredictable, and isn’t afraid to take risks or think outside the box.
Armstrong still might have something up his sleeve in a free-agency period stymied by a flat salary cap and continuing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on NHL finances.
In a sluggish market, there could be bargains out there. But most likely Armstrong is done. The Blues already are $1.1 million over the salary-cap limit. And that’s with defenseman Vince Dunn, a restricted free agent, still unsigned.
So it certainly looks like his roster-shaping is done for this offseason.
The Blues currently have 22 of 23 players under contract for next season’s “varsity” roster — a total that doesn’t include Alexander Steen (currently injured) and Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder surgery).
Dunn has been extended a qualifying offer from the team and is not arbitration eligible. So he has very little leverage. Armstrong has indicated that Dunn fits into the team’s plans for the 2020-21 season, so Dunn seemingly would be No. 23 of 23 in terms of the regular-season roster limit — again, not counting Tarasenko and Steen.
“Yeah. He’s just a 23-year-old player,” Armstrong said over the weekend. “So there’s certainly the ability for him to come in here and poke and prod and push for ice (time). I think that’s part of what we hope to be — a very competitive team.
“Ice time is not given, it’s earned. He understands that and I’ve got a lot of faith in Vince that he’s gonna put the work in this fall to be ready when we restart to play.”
Dunn looks as if he again is slated for duty on the team’s third pairing in a defensive corps that will look noticeably different. In training camp 12½ months ago, the top seven included Pietrangelo, Jay Bouwmeester and Joel Edmundson — three players no longer wearing the Bluenote.
Edmundson is with Montreal after being traded to Carolina as part of the Justin Faulk trade in late September 2019. Jay Bouwmeester suffered a life-threatening cardiac episode March 11 in Anaheim and is expected to retire. His contract expired following the 2019-20 season.
And now Pietrangelo is headed to the Vegas Golden Knights after Armstrong surprised almost everyone by landing Boston free agent Krug on Friday. “Almost” everyone, because former Blue Scottie Upshall, now retired as a player and working in the media, mentioned Krug as a strong possibility for the Blues that day on Twitter — if Armstrong was unsuccessful in signing Pietrangelo.
Of course, it turned out Armstrong didn’t wait on Pietrangelo, signing Krug on Friday — three days before Pietrangelo signed with Vegas.
So it will be a defensive corps that’s not quite as big or tall, and on paper not quite as stout defensively but strong as ever offensively. In addition, the Blues will go from being heavily tilted to righthanded defensemen to slightly tilted towards lefties.
The only righties on the expected seven-man corps are Faulk, Colton Parayko, and Robert Bortuzzo. Krug, Dunn, Marco Scandella and Carl Gunnarsson are lefthanded shots. In addition, the top two defensive prospects in the system — Niko Mikkola and Scott Perunovich —are lefties.
But at least the Blues will have lefty-righty balance among their top four on defense with the top pairings figuring to be some combination of Krug, Faulk, Scandella and Parayko. Last year, three of the top four were righthanded.
Dunn had a base salary of $775,000 last season, when he had nine goals and 14 assists. He was one of only five Blues to appear in all 71 (pre-pandemic) games and led the team in plus-minus, at plus-15. So he’s due a raise, but how much? Perhaps that one-year qualifying offer will be $1.5 million or $2 million?
Whatever it is, that money will have to come from somewhere,
Tarasenko will begin the season on the long-term injured reserve list, meaning his $7.5 million cap figure won’t count against the $81.5 million cap until he returns to the active roster.
And then there’s Steen. He had issues in the Edmonton bubble with an unspecified injury. When he was on the ice in Edmonton, he simply didn’t look right. He wasn’t moving well. During a season-ending Zoom call with the media, Steen did not reveal the nature of the injury although he said he didn’t think he’d need surgery.
Fast forward to last Friday night’s Armstrong Zoom call after the Krug signing.
Armstrong said the injury still was bothering Steen, who’s now back in Sweden. Was this a hint that Steen also would start the season on the long-term injury list? He has a $5.75 million cap figure — again, money that doesn’t count against the cap until the player returns to the active roster.
Keep in mind, there is a loophole in long-term injured reserve. If a player remains on the long-term injury list at the end of the regular season, his cap hit never has to be counted against the cap.
In a subsequent radio interview (on WXOS, 101.1 FM) Armstrong talked about the fact that Steen had played more than 1,000 regular-season games — tough, hard games that can lead to wear and tear on the body. (Steen, after all, is not a finesse player.)
Armstrong said he planned to talk to Steen at some point in the offseason. Perhaps all of this was a hint that Steen might be considering retirement.
All of which tells us that even if the Blues are done in free agency, a couple of puzzle pieces are still not in place.
