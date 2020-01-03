With so much focus on setbacks across the Southeastern Conference through the first two months of the college basketball season, John Calipari wants to tilt the narrative in another direction.
Yes, SEC teams have suffered some horrendous losses in nonconference play, including Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats. As SEC play tips off this weekend, Calipari is quick to remind everyone of the SEC’s impressive wins, too, like South Carolina’s recent victory at reigning national champion Virginia, or Kentucky’s season-opening win over preseason No. 1 Michigan State. Or UK’s win over Louisville on Saturday.
“Yeah, we’ve had some stumbles,” Calipari said, “but we’ve got a bunch of teams that are young.”
And a bunch of head-scratching losses that can’t be ignored.
SEC teams have lost 10 nonconference games to teams ranked 100 or higher in the NCAA’s NET rankings, including five losses in what the NCAA Tournament selection committee considers Quadrant 4 games, the worst kind of losses when it comes to postseason credentials.
Kentucky, picked in the preseason media poll to win the SEC for the ninth consecutive season, has one of those Quadrant 4 warts on its record: a home loss to Evansville (NET ranking No. 214) back on Nov. 12.
Missouri, which opens SEC play Saturday at No. 17 Kentucky, has a Quadrant 4 loss to Charleston Southern (No. 296).
Texas A&M has a Quadrant 4 loss to Fairfield (No. 217), while South Carolina has two, against Boston University (No. 203) and Stetson (No. 300).
Any good feelings from the Gamecocks’ upset at Virginia vanished with Monday’s home loss to Stetson, a defeat that Frank Martin said left him “the most disappointed I’ve ever been as a basketball coach at the high school or college level.”
Where does that leave the SEC heading into the start of conference play? After hitting high-water marks with eight and seven teams in the NCAA Tournament field the last two years, a drain on talent and experience might have the conference scrambling to reach that standard in March. A dozen SEC players were taken in last summer’s NBA draft, including 10 underclassmen. Those losses, plus the continued rise in transfers across all of college basketball, contribute to having younger teams in the high-major conferences, Martin said.
This year, the SEC has eight of Division I’s 65 youngest rosters, according to KenPom.com, with Kentucky, Florida and LSU among the nation’s very youngest.
“For the Kentuckys of the world, they lose so many guys to the NBA draft,” Martin said. “For teams like us, we just have guys transfer. It’s part of the society we’re all dealing with. It’s not a South Carolina problem. It’s a societal thing. Kids who come to high major schools think they’re going to walk in and play 30 minutes a game and average 22 points a game from day one. When they don’t, there’s a sense of disappointment and some of them get up and leave.”
“There’s a reason major corporations don’t hire 18- and 19-year-olds to make decisions,” he added. “They hire them to make coffee and give people rides. That’s what we’re going through at the high-major level. You’ve got talented teams that can beat anybody, but because of their youth and immaturity they can get beat by anyone, too.”
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, whose No. 8 Tigers are the SEC’s last unbeaten team heading into league play, believes the deeper 3-point line has equalized the game for some strong-shooting mid-major teams. He expects more upsets within the conference, too. This season could unfold like the 2017-18 season, when Auburn and Tennessee tied for the SEC lead with 13-5 records and just three conference wins separated first and sixth place.
“I think it’s a good thing that there’s so much parity and so much competitiveness,” Pearl said. “We don’t have to wait for March for it to get mad.”
There are other compelling story lines around the SEC:
• New coaches: The SEC has four new head coaches, and no one’s having more instant success than Eric Musselman at Arkansas. His team is 11-1 and coming off a Quadrant 1 victory at Indiana. The Razorbacks are undersized, but former coach Mike Anderson left behind talent in the backcourt.
“There was no way Eric Musselman was going to come into this league and not be successful,” Georgia’s Tom Crean said. “He’s too good a coach. He’s got too much experience. And they have really, really good guards.”
First-year coaches Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt and Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams have less to work with. Under new coach Nate Oats, Alabama has bounced back after losing four of its first six games.
• Injuries: Tennessee’s season hit a major snag when senior guard Lamonte Turner opted for season-ending shoulder surgery, costing Rick Barnes his floor leader and second-leading scorer. “He’ll figure it out,” Calipari said of Barnes. “You know why I know that? He always has.”
At Mizzou, junior center Jeremiah Tilmon missed Monday’s game with a foot injury that Cuonzo Martin called “day to day.” After an already shaky start to the season, Tilmon’s status will be worth monitoring the rest of the year.
• One and dones: This year’s freshman class isn’t loaded with as much star power as years past, but the best rookie is Georgia five-star guard Anthony Edwards, already hailed as the possible No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He’s the SEC’s third-leading scorer at 18.8 points per game. Auburn forward Isaac Okoro and Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey are other top freshmen in the league.
