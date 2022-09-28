September 12, Ashley Avalos and Sydney Feltz went to the University of Missouri to learn more about the program Ag Ed On The Move (AETOM), which they will be teaching as a Learning Zone class in the fall of 2022 and Spring of 2023 at the Fredericktown Intermediate School.

This program teaches elementary/intermediate school children about where their food comes from, how farmers support their community, and so much more on agriculture.

While they were at Mizzou, they learned how to communicate the message of agriculture to younger children, different teaching techniques, how to handle behavior and discipline, how to get students more involved and interested with agriculture, and how to present material properly.

They also got to visit and talk to former FFA friends and discuss AEOTM. Overall they said it was a great experience and learning opportunity for them.