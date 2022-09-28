 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ag Ed on the move

  • 0
ag ed

Ashley Avalos and Sydney Feltz attend the AEOTM training in Columbia.

 submitted

September 12, Ashley Avalos and Sydney Feltz went to the University of Missouri to learn more about the program Ag Ed On The Move (AETOM), which they will be teaching as a Learning Zone class in the fall of 2022 and Spring of 2023 at the Fredericktown Intermediate School.

This program teaches elementary/intermediate school children about where their food comes from, how farmers support their community, and so much more on agriculture.

While they were at Mizzou, they learned how to communicate the message of agriculture to younger children, different teaching techniques, how to handle behavior and discipline, how to get students more involved and interested with agriculture, and how to present material properly.

They also got to visit and talk to former FFA friends and discuss AEOTM. Overall they said it was a great experience and learning opportunity for them.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No charges will be filed against superintendent following accident involving cyclist

No charges will be filed against superintendent following accident involving cyclist

Police Chief Rick Baker stated Ruble was traveling on Franklin Street approaching Third Street when the 12-year-old juvenile rode through the intersection.“Third Street has a stop sign,” Baker said. “The bicyclist should have yielded to the vehicle. When it ran through the intersection, Ruble hit the brakes and hit the rear wheel of the bicycle, causing the juvenile to be thrown from the bicycle.

Man injured in accident

Man injured in accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a one-car accident with injuries happened Saturday night near Bonne Terre.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News