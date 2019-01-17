The partial federal government shutdown, now the longest in history, is nearing the month mark.
CNN reports that hundreds of thousands missed their paychecks last week. Active duty members of the U.S. Coast Guard missed their first paychecks on Tuesday. Growing wait lines due to Transportation Security Administration absences are plaguing major airports.
The major question is how is the partial government shutdown affecting individuals and agencies at the local level?
According to Jessica McKnight, director of St. Francois County Health Center, she received this information from WIC directors at the state level:
“In light of the partial federal government shutdown, Missouri WIC is closely monitoring available funding and estimated obligations. Missouri WIC has determined that there continues to be sufficient funding to meet program expenses through February 2019. We feel it is important to keep WIC local agencies informed of the status of the WIC program to ensure that participants continue to receive WIC services without interruption. Retailers were notified on January 7, 2019 that they should continue to redeem WIC checks.”
McKnight added, “St. Francois County Health Center WIC sees about 1,700 individuals in their office each month. In 2018 over 22,000 individuals received WIC benefits in St. Francois County."
Research has found the WIC program to be a cost-effective investment that improves the nutrition and health of low-income families — leading to healthier infants, more nutritious diets and better health care for children, and subsequently to higher academic achievement for students.”
McKnight stated that anyone who has questions about WIC can call the health center at 573-431-1947.
East Missouri Action Agency, another federally funded agency, has not yet felt any impact as a result of the shutdown, but could, if the shutdown is not resolved.
Rick Hull, Section 8 program manager, said that the Section 8 Program receives the most funding from federal dollars.
“Section 8 has been funded through the end of February," he said. "All checks for rental assistance will be mailed out through Feb. 28.”
He said the problem will come if March funding is not approved. Unless the program is further funded by the end of February, no March checks will be issued.
"Our primary concern is for the disabled, seniors, and children that could be impacted in the event of a long-term shutdown," Housing Director Bill Tucker said.
Another program that receives a large portion of funding from the federal government is the Head Start Program. Head Start Director Renee Killian said the program itself has already been fully funded for fiscal year 2019.
The big concern for Head Start is their meal programs. East Missouri Action Agency Head Start serves 542 children in eight local counties. Children attend the program Monday through Thursday and are fed breakfast, lunch, and a snack each day.
"The food program is funded through the USDA Child Care and Adult Food Program," she said. "EMAA is reimbursed for the meals we serve through this program. My concern is that this food program is only funded through Feb. 28.”
Killian said that if the shutdown continues into March, there would be no funding for this program. She states that she and other directors will be sitting down in the coming weeks to brainstorm a "Plan B" should the shutdown continue.
According to the Missouri Department of Social Services, food stamp benefits for the month of February will be paid in January. There will be no food stamp benefit payments in February.
The department also reports that anyone who had pending verification for Food Stamps, must have submitted their documentation by 11:59 a.m. on Jan. 15. DSS warns that recipients should carefully spend their benefits in order to make them last.
Officials with DSS state they do not know at this time if future months’ benefits will be available and individuals are being referred to local food banks. Anyone with questions regarding food stamp benefits can call 1-855-FSD-INFO.
Communication Director Rebecca Woelfel said food stamp benefits are 100 percent federally funded and are not appropriated through the Missouri state budget. In December, the food stamp program served 327,740 Missouri families or 703,365 individuals and the average benefit per household was $256.81 or $119.66 per person. Each month, Missouri receives approximately $84.2 million in food stamp benefits from the federal government.
The Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry is aware of the potential for issues with food stamp benefits. Director of Benevolence Nancy Faulkner said the pantry is well stocked at this time. Faulkner said that the pantry is working closely with Operation Food Search and St. Louis Area Food Bank to stay apprised of the situation.
“The key is to keep our eyes and ears open and communicate with everyone,” said Faulkner. “We will notify our partners if we see an increase in food bank sign-ups, and if we have to we can organize more food drives. The pantry is prepared to take steps to make sure individuals and families don’t go hungry."
Jewell Colbert, regional communications director for the Social Security Administration, said the partial shutdown will have no impact on Social Security payments.
Colbert said that the full FY2019 appropriation was given to the administration on Sept. 28, therefore, services and offices will remain fully operational and all benefits will be paid on time.
