2021 Century Farm deadline extended to June 1

In recognition of the Missouri Bicentennial, University of Missouri Extension will extend this year’s Century Farm application deadline to June 1.

“With our partners the Missouri Farm Bureau and the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, we want to be sure every eligible farm family has an opportunity to apply in this special year as we celebrate Missouri’s 200th year of statehood,” said Marshall Stewart, MU vice chancellor for extension and engagement.

To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years. The current owner must be the children, grandchildren, siblings, nephews or nieces — including through marriage or adoption — of the original settler.

This year, a special one-time recognition will also be given to Missouri Founding Farms, properties that have been in the same family for 200 or more consecutive years.

“Family farms are the cornerstone of our rural way of life,” said Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins. “One family farming the same ground for over 200 years requires determination, hard work and a love for the place you live. We are proud to honor the families who operate Founding Farms and thank them for their dedication to the rich history of Missouri.”