Bench dedicated to Gamble's memory

The St. Francois County Fair ended its week of events Saturday with the Livestock Sale, Auto Plaza Empire Classic and much more.
One of the highlights of the day was the dedication of a bench to Dr. Charles "Charlie" Gamble, who died in December.
Gamble was the livestock specialist at MU Extension before retiring in 2000 and also served on the St. Francois County Fair Board, Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Farm Bureau.
The bench, which is installed at the top of the hill to the west of the Martin Johns Exhibit Building, was dedicated during the ceremony Saturday with his wife Carol, daughter Leslie Myers, son-in-law Tim Myers and a crowd full of friends present.
"Charlie has been the livestock specialist since I've been involved," St. Francois County Fair Board President Steve Worley said. "I was born in 1969 and he came in 1970 so he was always the livestock specialist when I showed out here."
Worley said when he joined the fair board in 2003, Charlie was the president.
"One of my memories of Charlie out here, if he wasn’t up doing something you could find him sitting around on one of the benches smoking his pipe," Worley said. "We tried to come up with something to do to honor him. We’ve got together and had a memorial bench made. There is more plans in the works. The combine you see sitting down here, that is to become a playground. That will be about where we are standing. We thought the bench would go well here for parents to be able to sit and watch their kids play on the combine so we are going to tie all this together."
Former St. Francois County MU Extension Livestock Specialist Ben Davis was the first person to step into Charlie's shoes at Extension, with Kendra Graham currently filling the position.
"Everyone still thinks of Charlie," Davis said. "As I run around the county even now, I still hear stories about Charlie. At one time, I think he had 27 counties or something. I'm still glad to hear stories."
Davis said ever since Charlie retired, he had been extremely active in Farm Bureau and had attended about 522,000 commission meetings.
"He's been a great advocate for agriculture all these years and even though he retired, he never quit serving and loving the county and the people here," Davis said to Charlie's wife, Carol. "We all think the world of Charlie. We are sorry for your loss and we are glad to remember him in a great life."
Carol said Charlie would have appreciated the bench.
"He spent a lot of time and gave up a lot of vacation but he had my permission to make extension his mistress but not his second wife," Carol said. "So thank you everybody, it's really appreciated. So come use the bench and enjoy the park."
The bench was funded by the St. Francois County Fair Board, MU Extension, Soil and Water Conservation District and Farm Bureau.
As for the fair itself, Worley said despite the last-minute cancellation of the carnival, the weekend was a success.
"We had a nice turnout for the concert and everything went well," Worley said. "XCaliber Tractor Pullers were here and that went good. People enjoyed it."
Worley said the majority of the people understand why the carnival was cancelled. He said it was not the fair board's fault and everybody was unhappy about it. It was said this was not the only fair in Missouri that has experienced a cancellation.
