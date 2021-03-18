 Skip to main content
Home gardening webinar series returns
Home gardening webinar series returns

Home gardening webinar series returns

Beginning gardeners can learn the ropes 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursdays, March 25-May 27.

 file photo

University of Missouri Extension will offer a webinar series to help beginning home gardeners grow a vegetable garden. The Zoom course covers the basics from planning and seed starting to diseases and insects.

Sessions are 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 25-May 27. Live sessions include lectures followed by question-and-answer periods with MU Extension horticulture specialists.

“For those interested in growing their own food, this is a good course to start with, focusing on the basic knowledge for gardens,” said MU Extension horticulturist Debi Kelly.

Schedule of topics:

  • March 25: Planning the garden.
  • April 1: Seed starting and sourcing plant materials.
  • April 8: Cool-season crops.
  • April 15: Alternative gardening methods (includes container, raised bed, square foot).
  • April 22: Crop fertility (includes making compost).
  • April 29: Warm-season crops.
  • May 6: Diseases in your garden.
  • May 13: Insects in your garden.
  • May 20: Herbs.
  • May 27: Perennial and specialty vegetables.

Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/2021-home-gardening-webinar-series.

For questions, contact Kelly at kellyd@missouri.edu or 636-797-5391.

