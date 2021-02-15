Missouri 4-H, FFA clubs to receive funds for 2021

Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn announced that 14 youth groups from across Missouri were awarded grants from the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s 2021 Building Our American Communities grant program. Six local chapters of the National FFA Organization and eight Missouri 4-H clubs statewide have been awarded funds for their community service projects this year.

Organizations in Madison and Iron counties were among them.

“It’s important that we continue to support youth as they seek leadership opportunities to serve their communities,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “I am so proud of each of the Missouri FFA chapters and 4-H clubs that were awarded these grants and thank them for showing up and making a difference in their community. They are truly inspiring to all of us in Missouri agriculture. ”

Each of the 2021 awardees will receive $500 toward their projects, which may include upgrades or additions to existing facilities, grounds or buildings, such as fairgrounds, parks or community centers used by local organizations. The 2021 grant recipients are:

FFA Chapters

• Salisbury FFA, Salisbury (Chariton County)

• Portageville School District FFA, Portageville (New Madrid County)