Missouri Century Farm applications open

If your farm has been in your family since Dec. 31, 1922, you can apply to have it recognized as a Missouri Century Farm. The application deadline to be recognized as a 2022 Missouri Century Farm is May 1.

University of Missouri Extension, the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and Missouri Farm Bureau sponsor the program.

To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

Since the program began in 1976, more than 8,000 Missouri farms have received the Century Farm designation.

A $140 fee covers the cost of a certificate, a metal farm sign and booklet for approved applicants. County MU Extension centers present these items.

Details and online application are at extension.missouri.edu.

The deadline is May 1. You can also contact your local MU Extension center with questions.

Currently, according to the state's 2021 list, Iron County has 29 farms, Madison County has 33 farms, St. Francois County has 81 farms, Ste. Genevieve has 77 farms and Washington County has 38 farms meeting or topping the century mark.

“Family farms have been among our most vital partners since the founding of extension more than 100 years ago,” said MU Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart. “The Century Farm program is one way we express our gratitude to those who have contributed so much to Missouri agriculture.”

“Missouri Farm Bureau is a proud partner in the recognition of Century Farms,” said Garrett Hawkins, Missouri Farm Bureau president. “We applaud the hardworking farm families who have kept us fed and clothed for generations. They represent an important part of our heritage and laid a foundation for the bounty Americans enjoy every day.”

