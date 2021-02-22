MU Southwest Center offers Rural Resiliency webinar series

University of Missouri Southwest Research Center and MU Extension will sponsor a March webinar series, “Rural Resiliency: Caring for You and Yours.”

The series begins March 2 and runs 7:30-8:45 p.m. on four consecutive Tuesdays. Reagan Bluel, interim superintendent at MU Southwest Center, invites rural residents and those who connect with them to attend the series.

Attendees can connect to the Zoom webinars from their own devices or watch at Southwest Center, where printed resources on mental health will be available through the North Central Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center.

Sessions include:

March 2: Farm Stress Resiliency and Grief.

March 9: Personality Keys When “Married” to Farm Stress.

March 16: Dealing With the Stresses of Men, Women and Children.

March 23: Brain and Behavioral Health “Hacks” to Mitigate Distress.

To watch at home, register at www.aep.iastate.edu/stress. To attend at Southwest Center in Mt. Vernon, the southwest part of Missouri, call 417-466-2148 to reserve a spot. Masking and social distancing requirements will be in place.