Putting the community in 'community garden'

“And there’s quite a bit of trading among us,” she added. “We all share a lot of stuff among us members, but quite a bit goes to food pantries.”

Montgomery said while theft from non-members is an occasional problem, it’s still worth the endeavor—although the Broccoli Incident of 2017 will never be forgotten.

“(Thievery) is not really that bad, the broccoli was the worst. One year, we watched this guy’s gorgeous broccoli. This guy grew eight heads of broccoli-- and that’s hard to grow, because the bugs and slugs like broccoli plants, too,” she remembered. “They were amazing, there’d be dew all over them, they were glistening and beautiful in the morning, and right before they were ready to harvest… someone came over and cut all of them and took them. We were just devastated. He was very upset.”

Melanie said she’s occasionally seen non-members arrive with bags to pick their way through the plots – “You kinda know who has plots and who doesn’t”—but they’re often reasonable when it’s explained that they’re more than welcome to plant their own plots, but the garden is planted by members.