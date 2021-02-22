Putting the community in 'community garden'

In the depths of gray-brown or frosty-white winter, it might be hard to envision green grass, multicolored blooms and jewel-hued fruits and vegetables. But for weeks, avid gardeners have already been planning where, how and what to plant for the upcoming growing season.
Farmington Community Garden President Melanie Montgomery wants people to know they don’t have to be an expert or even an intermediate gardener to get in on the growing action.
Now in its fifth year, the community garden is accepting applications from people interested in spending $12 a plot—maximum three plots to a person or family —for the whole growing season. There are a total of 42 plots, with a dedicated, core membership of 15 people who return every year.
“It’s amazing to me how many people don’t know we’re there. I think they drive by and just don’t see it,” she said of the small lot on the corner of Perrine and Boyce streets. “We still have a lot of plots available to rent. Typically we’ll have 10 or 12 left over.
“Last year, we had a member of the Audubon Society sponsor eight plots to donate. So every member who wanted adopt an extra plot and plant beans, or peppers and cucumbers, that was kind of their extra plot to take care of.”
She said sometimes people new to gardening use their plot as a sort of learning lab. Montgomery said they encourage natural practices in the garden, so members are asked not to use synthetic weed killer, pesticides or herbicides, and non-GMO seeds are preferred.
“There are new members who join up and then decide gardening’s not for them. It looks fun on all the blogs, but it does take a bit of work. You’ve got to come in, all through the growing season,” she said, adding the ones who do stick with it, are often hooked by the endless curiosity of growing flowers, plants, fruits and vegetables.
“I’m always learning about gardening, I’ll forever be learning. Even from the beginner gardeners who are so thirsty for knowledge, I’ll learn new things,” she said “They’ll go out and investigate, find solutions to problems, the older members help them come up with ideas, it’s fun for them, too.”
With the last frost date usually coming in mid-April, Montgomery said, the growing season can technically last until the first snow, with members covering their plots over the winter and growing "cold crops" like Swiss chard or kale.
“One lady got really inventive and insulated her bed with silver-lined Styrofoam sheets, the kind you’d use to insulate your house. She built her plot up with that and covered it with plastic tubing and sheeting, she made a little mini-greenhouse over it to extend her growing season,” she said. “It’s fun for everyone to watch what each other does.”
The city of Farmington offers the gardeners use of the land, a portion of its website, free water and an occasional mow of the grass surrounding the plots, but other than that, the Farmington Community Garden is self-contained and independent, operated and run by its members.
“We marked off the plots, got the lumber for them. We installed our own irrigation system, a dripline on a timer, and that’s huge, huge, huge,” she said. “It’s nice not to have to lug hoses or water around. We also have money set aside for irrigating the Children’s Garden, which I hope we can work on this season.”
The application to join the garden is found on the City of Farmington website or it can be picked up at Earth Mother Health Foods, where Montgomery works.
Once the completed application and the plot-rent money is received, members will be kept updated about workdays, meetings and special projects, such as the Children’s Garden, through email.
Anyone interested in checking out the community garden’s Facebook page can not only see the group’s activities during the growing season, Montgomery posts information and articles about gardening tips, tricks and thrift.
In terms of funding, Montgomery said the community garden has benefited greatly from the generosity of several community groups and garden clubs. The 25 Gardeners club received two Federated Garden Club grants, one for tools and one for organic gardening material. She said the local MU Extension office donates seeds. The produce grown from raspberries, blueberries and fruit trees – donated by Evening Primrose Garden Club-- are open to all members, as well as a plot of strawberry plants, she said.
“And there’s quite a bit of trading among us,” she added. “We all share a lot of stuff among us members, but quite a bit goes to food pantries.”
Montgomery said while theft from non-members is an occasional problem, it’s still worth the endeavor—although the Broccoli Incident of 2017 will never be forgotten.
“(Thievery) is not really that bad, the broccoli was the worst. One year, we watched this guy’s gorgeous broccoli. This guy grew eight heads of broccoli-- and that’s hard to grow, because the bugs and slugs like broccoli plants, too,” she remembered. “They were amazing, there’d be dew all over them, they were glistening and beautiful in the morning, and right before they were ready to harvest… someone came over and cut all of them and took them. We were just devastated. He was very upset.”
Melanie said she’s occasionally seen non-members arrive with bags to pick their way through the plots – “You kinda know who has plots and who doesn’t”—but they’re often reasonable when it’s explained that they’re more than welcome to plant their own plots, but the garden is planted by members.
“Sometimes members will have friends or neighbors come and pick stuff, but they’ll usually come over and introduce themselves and say, ‘hey, so-and-so sent me over to get some of her lettuce,’” Montgomery said. “But I’ve been there at times when people come through with Walmart bags and start picking through. I have to say, ‘hey, how you doing,’ and they might say, ‘we come over here all the time,’ and I have to explain they can join, it’s really cheap, we have plots available. And I might not ever see them again. We have signage that explains it, but sometimes they don’t read the fine print.”
Occasional garden bandits aside, Montgomery said the camaraderie of gardening is the fun part for her.
“I’m a people person who talks all day at work, but I also like to listen to everyone problem-solve as, say, we work together putting the hoses together,” she said. “And people might have different political views, religions, lifestyles, but they’re all setting aside differences—the differences they might not even be aware of, and don’t even matter since it’s all about the garden—as they work together to come up with solutions. It’s very gratifying in a world that’s divided right now.”
And beyond the borders of Boyce and Perrine, the garden benefits from an even wider network, Montgomery pointed out.
“I love how integrated all the groups are, the garden clubs that have gotten involved, Audubon Society is interested, Extension donates seeds, so it’s kind of a whole network. I love how everyone who loves gardening like that is willing to lend a helping hand for the common good. It feels good to be involved in that network,” she said.
“People who are involved in the web of how nature and society work, you kind of get a deeper understanding of how everyone and everything is connected. You come to appreciate that interconnectedness more. Communities need that.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.