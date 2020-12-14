Take your time with power takeoffs

Survivors do not soon forget power takeoff accidents.

Retired Monroe County farmer Artie Whelan recalls one of his first days back on the farm after his discharge from the U.S. Army 64 years ago.

The half-ton truck he was driving got stuck, so he hitched it to a Ford 8N tractor to pull it out. He jumped between the drawbar and the front of the tractor to put on chains for pulling the truck. The tractor’s unprotected 2-inch shaft grabbed his Army-issued khakis and ripped them from his body with the speed and force of a tornado. His corded Army belt held the remaining few inches of his pants.

“It was done in a second,” he said. “Those power takeoffs are nothing to fool with.”

Whelan was one of the lucky ones.

“Examples of these terrible accidents can serve as reminders how fast a life-altering event can occur,” said University of Missouri Extension agronomist Tim Schnakenberg. “Guards and safe behaviors around farm machinery are well worth the trouble.”