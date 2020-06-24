"Alyssa Pierson has been a class officer and student body officer all four years. Alyssa has been a part of planning homecoming, Veterans Day, our community projects, and working games. She has always earned the highest points in her class each year and raised over $500 for Polar Plunge this year! Alyssa attended Leadership Camp, played in the Half Day Band at the Veterans Assembly, led workshops at District and State Convention, and received the Distinguished Leader Award this year. Thanks for always going the extra mile for the last four years, we cannot wait to see everything you accomplish!"

"Alyssa Pierson has been an active member of FBLA for two years. During that time she has contributed greatly by not only attending meetings, but by attending state conferences and participating in contests and events of which she has placed both years with her team in areas of Marketing and Hospitality Management. As a student in Digital Photography/Desktop Publishing she was very helpful with her peers and incredibly creative in her work. Alyssa is yet another great FBLA member who takes her responsibilities seriously yet has a great sense of humor and is a delight to have in the group on trips, during meetings, and in the classroom setting. A quality student like Alyssa will be missed but I wish her the best in her future endeavors."