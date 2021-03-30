Amid a major slump, Blues seek to reboot the sluggish offense

Berube has sort of done this before, opting not to practice on consecutive days in March after the team came back from the West Coast, but the first of those days included the team returning from San Jose at about 4 a.m. So that wasn’t much of an off day. But with the Blues having played at home on Sunday, these should be two full days off.

“It’s important to get our rest here,” Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “We don’t get these breaks often and we have to take advantage of it. We haven’t been home much. That would be nice to see families and get away from the game and just kind of get that recharged. Not only physically but mentally too, just to kind of get away and maybe not be at the rink as much. It’s a good reset for us. We know how tough this playoff hunt’s going to be, so it’s a good opportunity to completely reset for us.”

The Blues clearly have things to work on when they get back to work. While their defense seems to be back where it needs to be, the offense has yet to find itself, with four goals combined in the past four games and the power play going one for 10 over the past four games, and two for 20 over eight games.