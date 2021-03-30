Amid a major slump, Blues seek to reboot the sluggish offense

The NHL season has thrown a lot of strange things at the St. Louis Blues (as well as most everyone else), but now there’s another: Four days without a game.
The Blues played Anaheim on Sunday and didn’t have a game on Monday. And won’t have one on Tuesday. Or Wednesday. Or Thursday. Not until Friday night, in Denver, will they be playing again.
Of course, the way the Blues are playing right now, the less games the better. But considering how the team has struggled offensively, it also offers the Blues a chance to try something different — namely, not playing hockey.
It’s a strategy familiar to anyone who’s ever called a help desk with a computer problem: Shut off your computer, wait a bit, then turn it back on. See if that fixes the problem.
After an effectively lost weekend — the Blues did salvage one of four possible points in their weekend series with the lowly Ducks —the team took Monday off and will take Tuesday off as well. With four consecutive days off, the schedule affords the team an unusual luxury. The Blues can take those days off and still have two days to work on things before heading to Colorado for a treacherous two-game set with the Avalanche, the start of a grueling April.
“I think,” Blues coach Craig Berube said, “our guys need to get away here for a day or two to clear their heads a little bit and I think that’ll be good for them, not to constantly be thinking about hockey. They’ve been on the road a lot and played a lot of games. I think it’s good that they can get away for a couple days and clear their heads a little bit and come back with some energy.”
Berube has sort of done this before, opting not to practice on consecutive days in March after the team came back from the West Coast, but the first of those days included the team returning from San Jose at about 4 a.m. So that wasn’t much of an off day. But with the Blues having played at home on Sunday, these should be two full days off.
“It’s important to get our rest here,” Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “We don’t get these breaks often and we have to take advantage of it. We haven’t been home much. That would be nice to see families and get away from the game and just kind of get that recharged. Not only physically but mentally too, just to kind of get away and maybe not be at the rink as much. It’s a good reset for us. We know how tough this playoff hunt’s going to be, so it’s a good opportunity to completely reset for us.”
The Blues clearly have things to work on when they get back to work. While their defense seems to be back where it needs to be, the offense has yet to find itself, with four goals combined in the past four games and the power play going one for 10 over the past four games, and two for 20 over eight games.
“We need to have good practices and work on some things, work on the power play,” Berube said. “We know we’ve got to score more goals, we all know that, but l. . . I think we’re generating good chances but you got to finish. We’ve got to finish better, so we’ll get after that this week.”
The Blues originally had two games scheduled this week with Arizona, but they were moved to February when COVID issues elsewhere left the Blues and Coyotes with nothing better to do. With no games to slip in now, consider this the Blues’ own personal All-Star break.
Rest has been good for the Blues — they are 7-2-1 when coming off two or more days off, one of the best marks in the league. But the team needs more than a temporary fix that comes with a good night’s rest. It needs a new frame of mind that Berube and the players hope a break will give them.
The Blues need to take their reassembled lineup — after a steady stream of losing players, they’ve gotten Jaden Schwartz, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak back in the last three weeks (Bozak has come back twice) and defensive workhorse Colton Parayko could be back when the Blues start playing again — and get it in tune. Those are a lot of pieces to throw into the mix at once.
Berube said before Sunday’s game that he thought scoring a goal would be great for Tarasenko in getting him pointed in the right direction after having just one in his first 10 games back. Tarasenko promptly scored. The Blues need him to get going and some teammates with him.
“It does take time,” Berube said. “When you’ve been out that long, you’ve got to constantly talk to yourself about getting your feet moving and attacking and attacking and attacking, so he can attack more than he is right now and get his feet going more and that’s going to help him.
“Schwartz, he’s had trouble scoring but his work ethic is excellent. He’s done a lot of good things and he’s got to stick with it. He scores most of his goals inside the blue paint and around that area. He knows he has to get to that area more.
“Robert Thomas, he’s skating well, he’s got to execute his plays more. He’s got to start shooting more and getting on the inside more and getting pucks to the net himself using his shot and that’s going to open up more things with his passing.”
The calendar might give the Blues the break they need to reboot their season. But other than that, it’s providing mostly the when, not the how or the why.
“It’s nice to have some days off,” Tarasenko said. “We’re going to have a really tough opponent next game. It’s a big game for us. It’s always nice to have a day off. It’s time to recharge the batteries and get prepared because our next games will be even harder. Nobody says it’s going to be easy. It’s on us, how we handle our days off and be prepared. I think we will do well next game.”