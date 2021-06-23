 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amy Hoover, Paramedic
0 comments

Amy Hoover, Paramedic

Amy Hoover, Paramedic

Amy Hoover, Paramedic

 Provided by MCAD

Paramedic Amy Hoover has worked at Madison County Ambulance District for 3 years.

"I love working for MCAD because we are a small district and you get the chance to know the other employees well," Hoover said. "It definitely has an EMS family feel."

How did your crew and the department help get you through the pandemic? 

"The district has been there for us through the year making sure we had the supplies we need to remain safe," Hoover said. "My crew has worked hard together to help each other on difficult days, and provide a good laugh at each other when you needed it."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News