Amy Hoover, Paramedic

Paramedic Amy Hoover has worked at Madison County Ambulance District for 3 years.

"I love working for MCAD because we are a small district and you get the chance to know the other employees well," Hoover said. "It definitely has an EMS family feel."

How did your crew and the department help get you through the pandemic?

"The district has been there for us through the year making sure we had the supplies we need to remain safe," Hoover said. "My crew has worked hard together to help each other on difficult days, and provide a good laugh at each other when you needed it."

