- Updated
An Iron County man has been charged with possessing child pornography following a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) investigation.
- Updated
The U.S. Attorney's Office has reached a civil settlement with Saint Francis Medical Center (SFMC), resolving the government’s claims under th…
WATCH NOW: Parents speak against Farmington district mandate; school board votes to extend requirement
- Updated
The Farmington School Board voted to extend the emergency mask mandate during a contentious meeting Tuesday evening at Truman Auditorium.
- Updated
An area man has been indicted this week on multiple child pornography possession charges following a two-year Missouri State Highway Patrol (M…
- Updated
Increased velocity, improved command, patience and a surprising change of scenery have helped Dylan Coleman realize his dream of reaching the …
An Illinois man faces charges in St. Francois County after a family member told police of an alleged sexual encounter that she said happened d…
- Updated
An area man has been arrested and charged in Washington County after allegedly hiding inside a Potosi business and waiting for the store to cl…
Anyone who knows James “Jebo” Bullock would not be surprised to hear he has 20 days on his desk calendar marked off with a highlighter during …
- Updated
A 27-year veteran of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was charged Monday with three counts of child molestation — accused of touch…
- Updated
An Annapolis man was seriously injured after his vehicle reportedly struck a train on Thursday night.