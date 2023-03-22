Wrenlee Kennon

Emily and Rylan Kennon of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born February 20, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, and was named Wrenlee Elizabeth. Her siblings are Hazellee and Owen. Her grandparents are Jeff and Christina Childs, Leesa Kennon, and Tim Coyne.

Molly McClain

Megan and Dakota McClain are the parents of a daughter born February 17, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Molly Sue. Her grandparents are Jason and Regina Jacobs, and Brent and the late Tami (Weeks) Wininigar.

Wrenlee Robinson

Erika and Alex Robinson of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born February 20, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Wrenlee Louise Kay. Her grandparents are Derrek and Debby Moore, Tina Robinson, and Todd Robinson.

Gracelynn Bates

Nicole Snow and James Bates of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born February 22, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Gracelynn Marie. Her grandparents are Marcia Snow, Gary Snow, Dorothy Penrod, and James Penrod.

Laney Aubuchon

Breanna Stafford and Michael Aubuchon of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born March 3, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Laney Rae. Her siblings are Wyatt Aubuchon, Sadie Settle, and Amelia Settle. Her grandparents are Rob Aubuchon, Barb Aubuchon, Jimmy Stafford, and Karen Stafford.

Samuel Milton

Cheyene Gavynn of Fredericktown is the mother of a son born March 8, 2023, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Samuel Paul. He has one sibling, Hadassah. His grandparents are Aaron and Michelle Metcalf of Fredericktown, and Samantha Seifert of Kokomo, Indiana. His great-grandparents are Kassie and Paul Metcalf of Farmington.

Layton Jones

Haley McConnell and Justin Jones of Bismarck are the parents of a son born March 6, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Layton Allen.

Reminesce Horn

Abigail Fishbeck and Derik Horn of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born March 8, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Reminesce Gene.

Colt Reed

Zoe and Shawn Reed of Ellington are the parents of a son born March 14, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Colt.