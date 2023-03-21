Ayden Dill

Ashley and Aaron Dill of Desloge are the parents of a son born January 6, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 15, ounces and was named Ayden Wayne. He has one sister, Aubrey, His grandparents are Laurie and Randy Davis, Deborah Dill, and Stanley Schnaare.

Melania Ford

Kourtney Conway and Elijah Ford are the parents of a daughter born February 2, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Melania Danielle. Her grandparents are Danny Conway, Cat Leonard, Sandy Conway and Cheryl Gilliam.

Logan Clubbs

Allison Vickers and Benjamin Clubbs of Park Hills are the parents of a son born February 2, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Logan Joseph Ray. His siblings are Steffan and Devan. His grandparents are Eva and Darryl Warren.

Robert Janssen

Colleen Kissee and Robert Janssen of Leadwood are the parents of a son born February 2, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Robert Dean. His grandparents are Larry Byrd, Drucella Fleshman, Richard Steinmetz, Jamie Steinmetz, Heavenlynn Brown, Jason Harman, and Asheton Brown.

Eastin Smith

Brittany Metcalf of Park Hills is the mother of a son born February 8, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Eastin Christopher. His grandparents are Ray Metcalf of Fredericktown, Bethany Metcalf of Park Hills, Theresa Roux of Irondale, Roberta Dames of Bonne Terre, Harvey DeClue of Potosi, Michael Harnetz of O’Fallon, and Isaiah Metcalf of Mineral Point.

Anthony Hotchkiss

Amber Nash and Vincent Hotchkiss of Farmington are the parents of a son born February 10, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Anthony Xavier. He has one sister, Aleighana.

McKenna Fry

Malayna and Jimmie Fry III of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born February 13, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds and was named McKenna Lynn. She has one brother, Jaxon, Her grandparents are Mary Martin, John Malone, Charlie Elrod, and Rachel Thompson.

Justyce Kelley

Kaylynn Ashlock and Chad Kelley are the parents of a daughter born February 11, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Justyce Rosalynn Marie. Her siblings are Bentley and Libertie. Her grandparents are Donna and Richard Petty, and Becky Ashlock.

Bjorn Lindhardt

Rebekah and Christian Lindhardt of Farmington are the parents of a son born February 15, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, and was named Bjorn James. He has one sister, Yrsa. His grandparents are Renee Thorpe, Bryce Thorpe, and Jan and Judy Lindhardt.

Wren Helferstay

Morgan Rains and Dravin Helferstay of Ellington, Missouri, are the parents of a daughter born February 16, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Wren Lee. She has one sister, Remi. Her grandparents are Carmen and Eddie Rains, Kevin Helferstay, and April Foster. Her great-grandparents are Blaine and Sharon Hardman, and Wilma Rains.