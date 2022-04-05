Birth Announcements

Adalynn Vasquez

Megan and Collin Vasquez of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born December 10, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Adalynn Grace. She has one sibling, Mason. Her grandparents are Shelly and Steve Peterson of Bonne Terre, Justin and Kim Bacon of Farmington, and Jimmy and Carla Vasquez of Farmington. Her great-grandfather is Larry Peterson of Bonne Terre.

Loretta Burchett

Peyton and Dalton Burchett of French Village are the parents of a daughter born December 29, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Loretta Darlene. Her grandparents are Bob and Carla Burchett, and Tom Hobbs and Michelle Luth.

Alayna Hopper

Jennifer and Patrick Hopper of Ironton are the parents of a daughter born December 28, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Alayna.

Sage Parks

Hannah and Gregory Parks of park Hills are the parents of a daughter born December 29, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Sage Olivia. She has one sibling, Rylynn. Her grandparents are Cindy and Donnie Wells, Amie Parks, and Greg Parks.

Adalynn Evans

Jade and Kevin Evans Jr. of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born January 3, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Adalynn Faye. His grandparents are Jason and Dana Turner, Jeff and Lucy Miller, and Samantha and Kevin Evans Sr.

Waylon Golden

Jordan and Taylor Golden of Park Hills are the parents of a son born January 6, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Waylon Ross. His brothers are Carter and Liam. His grandparents are Frankie and Cathy Cole of Bismarck, Paula Golden of Desloge, and Chris Golden of Bismarck.

Kinzlee Pressdee

Brandie Miller and Caleb Pressdee of Mineral Point are the parents of a daughter born January 6, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Kinzlee Cynthia Faith. Her siblings are Lilianna, Chance, Devin, and Abel. His grandparents are Jeff Miller, Kasey Miller, Dale Pressdee, and Toni Robison.

Charlotte Banks

Barbi and Ron Banks of Doe Run are the parents of a daughter born January 18, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Charlotte Kathryn. His siblings are Kale, Laney, Anessa, and Weston. Her grandparents are Bill and Tammy Bowyer, Kitty Bowyer, and Mike and Kathy Rawson.

Oaklyn Ireland

Dixie and Jordan Ireland of Williamsville are the parents of a daughter born January 20, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, and was named Oaklynn Elliana. Her siblings are Aubrey, Brooklyn, Camden, and Steven. Her grandparents are Rodney (Dawn) Ireland, Nora Ireland, William Smith, and Kelly Smith.

Kash Gromer

Michaela Luedemann and Kort Gromer of Bunker are the parents of a son born January 24, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Kash Roger. His grandparents are Brandy Barton, Aaron Luedemann, Sandy Gromer, and Andy Gromer. His great-grandparents are Susan Cash, Roger Barton, Bonnie Wisdom, and Gary Wisdom.

Roman Nash

Loren and Zach Nash are the parents of a son born January 26, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Roman Bruce. His grandparents are Kelly and Randy Nash, Leslie and Greg Stephens, Leela Krawzik, and Paul and Maureen Thomas. His great-grandparents are Dee and Joe Thomas, Stephanie and David Schwalbert, and the late Robert and Marilyn Goggin

Ava Lewis

Pamela and Barrett Lewis II of Bismarck are the parents of a daughter born February 5, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Ava Jade. She has two siblings, Aurora and Arlo. Her grandparents are John and Tina Lemon of Ste. Genevieve, and Sonya Lewis of Fredericktown.

Lincoln Hopper

Micah Wood and Charles Hopper of Ironton are the parents of a son born January 29, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Lincoln Paul. He has two sisters, Rylee and Claire. His grandparents are Robert Trotter, Tom and Vicki Boatright, April and Charles Buntion, Mike and Rachel and Wood, and Donna and David Paul.

Wren Hamlett

Hailey Madderro and James Hamlett of Farmington are the parents of a son born February 1, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Wren Oliver. He has one brother, Preston.

Waylon Kennedy

Alesha and Tyler Kennedy of Farmington are the parents of a son born February 6, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Waylon James. His grandparents are Jeff and Debbie Mahurin, and Ken and Heidi Kennedy.

Josephine Moore

Cassandra and Tyler Moore of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born February 6, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 4 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Josephine Ann. Her siblings are Bentley and Lillian. Her grandparents are Cindy Wester, Patricia Wallace, and Carson Moore.

Violet Miller

Victoria Booth and Robert Miller are the parents of a daughter born February 13, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Violet Ophelia Ann. Her siblings are Lyla and Chloe. Her grandparents are Georgia and Corey Miller, Michelle and Britt Fairbank, and Larry and Joy Douma Booth.

Alonzo Cowley

Desira Cowley and Jon Howell of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born February 10, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Alonzo Tatum. His siblings are Kendrix, Raelynn, Kayden, and Grayson. His grandparents are Thomas and Denise Cowley, and Judy and Tony Daniel.

Leighton Bone

Andrea Connell and Michael Bone of Bismarck are the parents of a son born February 14, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Leighton Dean. His siblings are Benni, Haven, Addie, Kayleigh, and Grayson. His grandparents are Katy Pierce and Troy Barton, and Clif and Kristina Bone.

Ryder Yount

Justina Spitzmiller and Zachary Yount of Farmington are the parents of a son born February 9, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Ryder Layne. His grandparents are Katrina Reissing of Farmington, Joe Lowrey of Farmington, and Misty Yount-Griffin of Patton. His great-grandparents are Belinda Bowling Miller of Farmington, Theodore Miller of Farmington, Patricia Harris-Yount of Fredericktown, and Kelvin Yount of Fredericktown.

Emmett Bequette

Esmeralda and Austin Bequette of Farmington are the parents of a son born February 17, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Emmett Rey. He has one sibling, Preston. His grandparents are Mark and Gisela Moore, and Dawn and Kevin Bequette.

Walker Smith

Deidre and Joshua Smith are the parents of a son born February 20, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Walker Lee. His siblings are Brooklyn, Ryleigh, Lillian, Abel, and Veda.

Presley Psalmonds

Kandis Pruitte and Jarod Psalmonds of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born February 22, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Presley Deon Mathias. His grandparents are Arnie and Terrance Pruitte, and Matt and Rebecca Psalmonds. His great-grandparents are Candy and Benny Sherril, Brenda and Kevin Ward, Jerry and Betty Psalmonds, and the late Debbie Psalmonds. His great-great-grandmother is Joy Ward.

Kimber Mahurin

Karley Willhite and Allen Mahurin of Bismarck are the parents of a daughter born February 24, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Kimber May. His siblings are Aria, Aden, Jordan, Killian, and Roselynn. Her grandparents are Bruce and Suzanne Willhite, Tammy and Bennie Lucy, Kip Mahurin and Sherry Moore, Eva Willhite-Underwood, Sharon and Eugene Womble, and Darin and Joe Wardin.

Landon Ely

Cynthia Robison and James Ely of Middlebrook are the parents of a son born February 27, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Landon Michael. His siblings are Kaylynn, Bryson, Paige, and Alyvia. His grandparents are James and Diane Ely, Shawn and Michelle Black, and Michael Robison Sr.

Maddox Petrie

Samantha Petrie of Park Hills is the mother of a son born March 4, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Maddox Michael. His siblings are Aaralynn Petrie, Aaliyah Petrie, and Harley McClanahand.

Blayne Clark

Ashlyn and Brenden Clark of Farmington are the parents of a son born March 14, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Blayne Jayce. He has one brother Braedyn. His grandparents are Jennifer and Danny Missey of Potosi, and Christine and Clifford Clark of Farmington. His great-grandparents are Dennis and Donna Helvey of Farmington, and Tom and Glenda Wampler of Farmington.

Mason Camden

Lauren and Michael Camden II of Park Hills are the parents of a son born March 10, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Mason Michael. His siblings are Aubrey, Skylar, Millie, and Everleigh. His grandparents are Debra and Lee Skyles, Crystal Camden, Mike Camden, Janice White, and Slim and Judy Brundage.

Braxton Harrison

Katie and Jesse Harrison of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born March 9, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds. 6 ounces and was named Braxton James. His siblings are Jesse Jr., Lucas, Brihana, Avery, and Rylan. His grandparents are Christy Crome, Jimmy Crome Sr., and Shelly and James Waldron.

Layla Boyer

Brittney Keith and Zackary Boyer of Bismarck are the parents of a daughter born March 17, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Layla Renee. Her grandparents are Daniel Keith Sr., James Bone, Erica Bone, and Crystal Bone. Her great-grandparents are Dennis Keith, Connie Crider, Cheryl Labrot, and Norma Prichard.

Hazel Mallory

Lauren Kelly and Kevin Mallory of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born March 16, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Hazel Ellen Grace. Her siblings are Braylynn and Jaxxon. Her grandparents are Kristina Kelly, Kenny Kelly, Samantha Mallory, and Nathan Mallory. Her great-grandparents are Marida Kelly, and Rose Howard.

Wrenlee Steinmetz

Katlin Jaycox and Joey Steinmetz of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born March 8, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Wrenlee Fae.

Jax Hall

Taylar and Dustin Hall of Ellington are the parents of a son born March 15, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Jax Carter. His grandparents are Jennifer and Craig Grimes, and Angel and Kenny Hall.

Jovie Lewis

Jacob and Miranda Lewis are the parents of a daughter born March 22, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Jovie Kate. Her grandparents are Paul and Nancy Barton, and Debbie Bequette.

Ronan Ruble

Alexandra Carlyon and Eric Ruble of Potosi are the parents of a son born March 22, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Ronan Bryan. His grandparents are Joe and Kelly Carlyon, and Mike and Teanna McClanahan. His aunts and uncles are Harley, Remington, Richard, and Robert.

Adalea Vandergriff

Jennifer and Christopher Vandergriff of Mineral Point are the parents of a daughter born March 29, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. His siblings are Allen and Samantha. Her grandparents are Allen Lamphier of Potosi, Samantha Brooks of Mineral Point, Paula Link of Park Hills, and the late Clifton Wiggins.

Ava Dickinson

Tatumn and Kelton Dickinson of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born March 24, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Ava Jo. Her grandparents are Gregory and Pamela Dickinson, and Brandon and Niki Chandler.

Hayden Goheen

Christina Goheen is the mother of a son born March 23, 2022l, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Hayden Michael.

Mila Bowen

Katie Ruble and Jesse Bowen of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born November 1, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Mila Joy. She has one sister, Avrianna. Her grandparents are Joyce and Brian Pierce.

Kaylin Barton

Katelynn Cavaness of Potosi is the mother of a daughter born November 3, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Kaylin Deann. She has two sisters, Rene and Serenity. Her grandparents are Roy Cavaness III, and Kimberly Birdsong.

Gemma Coleman

Angelina and Fred Coleman of Cadet are the parents of a daughter born November 5, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Gemma Alise Jane. Her siblings are Gracynne, Kimmie, Amanda, and Freddie Jr. Her grandparents are watching from heaven.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0