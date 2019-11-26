{{featured_button_text}}

Blake Herring

Brittany Noll and Tyler Herring of Desloge are the parents of a son born November 19, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Blake Lee Sebastian. His grandparents are Billy Noll, and Krissy Dick. His great-grandparents are Kathy Kane, Frankie Kane, Bob and Mary Noll, and Paul and Linda Turner. His great-great-grandparents are Peter and Dorothy Noll,  Dorothy and Frank Smith, Christina Throop, and Jeffery Monte. His aunts are Maddy, Abby, and Briley.

Noah Rickus

Victoria Rickus of Desloge is the mother of a son born November 18, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Noah Grey. His grandparents are Stanley and Sarah Miner, Judy and Russ Qualls, the Jim Barnes, Lori Barnes, and Barb Miner.

