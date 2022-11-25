Birth Announcements

Wilhelmina Ebers

Jill and Steven Ebers of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born October 12, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Wilhelmina “Minnie” Diana. She has two siblings, Annlee and Nolan. Her grandparents are Darryl and Phyllis Winkelman of Steelville, Illinois, and Tony and Darlene Jaskowiak of Steelville, Illinois.

Haddie Lyeki

Heather and Tyler Lyeki are the parents of a daughter born July 28, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St Louis. She weighed 7 pounds. 8 ounces and was named Haddie Jae. Her sister is Capri. Her grandparents are Ruth Kearns Christeson, Patricia and Kerry Lyeki. Her aunts and uncles are John (Patricia) Christeson, Racheal Ray, and Adam (Molly) Lyeki.

River Ely

Tiffani and Justin Ely of Mineral Point are the parents of a son born October 14, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named River Michael. His siblings are Chester, Zelda, and Annie. His grandparents are Kenneth and Chas Williams, and Mike and Chrissy Bowen.

Kolbey Cordia

Kaleigh and Dillon Cordia are the parents of a daughter born October 17, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Kolbey Alexis. Her siblings are Kennedy and Delaney. Her grandparents are Mike and Melissa Cordia of Potosi, and Kevin and Peggy Evans of Essex, Missouri.

Josiah Tedder

Alexia and Isaiah Tedder of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born October 17, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds and was names Josiah Ray. His siblings are Kayden, Jaxon, and Alexander. His grandparents are Jamie and Travis Meyer, and Peggy Tedder.

Layten Shurtliff

Rachael Christeson and Bradley Shurtliff are the parents of a son born October 19, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Layten Bradley. His siblings are Riley, Matthew, Mason, and Paisley. His grandparents are Ruth Christeson, Dane and Cherly Shurtliff, and Cherly and Larry Swangum.

Natalie Helms

Dawn and Randy Helms of Pilot Knob are the parents of a daughter born October 20, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Natalie Marie. Her grandparents are Theresa Hartwick, and Linda Helms.

Bodie Steska

Paige and Caleb Steska of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born October 25, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Bodie Lane. She has one brother, Leighton. Her grandparents are Tim and Jennifer Steska, Michael and Amy Umfleet, and Christina Proffer.

Ozzy Burcham

Josie Morris and Nick Burcham of Ironton are the parents of a son born October 26, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Ozzy Wayne. His grandparents are Robert Morris, Loretta Gallaher, John Gallaher, Kathy Montgomery, Carter Burcham, and Brinlee Burcham.

Emery Pettus

Deianeira and Jared Pettus of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born October 28, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds. 3 ounces and was named Emery Elizabeth. She has one brother, Oliver. Her grandparents are Teresa Shanks, Julia Pettus, Jennifer Asher, Jeremy Pettus, Eric Mesey, Randy Asher, and Jimmy Shanks.

Nolan Wheetley

Robynn Steffen and Bryce Wheetley of Farmington are the parents of a son born November 2, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds and was named Nolan Kieve.

Grayson Usher

Angel Usher of Fredericktown is the mother of a son born November 8, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Grayson Daun. His grandparent is Sheena Wampler.

Marley McConnell

Deanna McConnell is the mother of a daughter born September 1, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Marley JaneAnne.

Rowan Miller

Mallorie Hawkins and Daven Miller of Bismarck are the parents of a son born September 3, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Rowan David. His grandparents are Betty and Chris Griffin, and Becky and Dave Miller.

Alorah Ralls

Victoria and Matthew Ralls of Ironton are the parents of a daughter born September 8, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds. 4 ounces and was named Alorah Lynn. Her siblings are Virginia, Tyler, Michael, and Kenneth. Her grandmother is Barbara Hodge.

Nolan Pulliam

Cassidy Pulliam of Irondale is the mother of a son born September 8, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Nolan Onyx. His siblings are Nevaeh and Ryker. His grandparents are Veronica White, and Brian Pulliam.

Rhenley Waller

Riley and John Waller of Desloge are the parents of a daughter born September 13, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pound. 12 ounces and was named Rhenley Marie.

Stella Apken

Autumn Buffington and Walter Apken III of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born August 16, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Stella Brielle. Her siblings are Nate, Alayna, Alivia, and Savannah. Her grandparents are Jerry and Kathy Jarvis, and Linda Apken.

William Herzog

Maggie and Cory Herzog of Coffman are the parents of a son born August 23, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named William James. His grandparents are Jim and Pat Kehoe of Weingarten, and Jimmy and Susie Herzog of Coffman. His great-grandparents are Wayne Kraemer Sr., and Doretta Herzog of Coffman

Raycee and Rhipp Parson

Bryle and Kaleb Parson of Park Hills are the parents of twins born August 17, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Daughter, Raycee Yvonne weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and son, Rhipp Bo weighed 6 pounds. They have one sibling, Kruize.

Declan Wilfong

Julia and Bryan Wilfong of Farmington are the parents of a son born August 25, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Declan Harper. His grandparents are Brad Wilfong, Laura Wilfong, Chrissy West, and Archie West.

Harper Keith

Jamie Cox and Daniel Keith Jr. are the parents of a daughter born August 30, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Harper Rose. She shares her birthday with her late, great-uncle Darrell. She has one brother, Logan. Her grandparents are Jack Cox, Daniel Keith Sr. Dennie Keith Cheryl Labrot, and Norma Lopez.

Kysen Thompson

Casey Turner and Cody Thompson of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born August 30, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Kysen James Liam. His siblings are Breylon, Allie, and Kailynn. His grandparents are Terry and Sherrie Thompson, and Bill and Deb Turner.

Macie Thomas

Brittany and Darren Thomas of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born August 29, 2022 at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Macie Nicole. She has one brother, Liam. Her grandparents are Angie and Gary Fryman, and Tracy and Ed Thomas.

Roland Hillis

Aysha and Kenneth Hillis of Farmington are the parents of a son born September 8, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Roland Randahl. He has one sibling, Mavis. His grandparents are Sandra Szendrey of Ironton, TJ Hillis of Farmington, and Melissa and Jesse Hillis of Park Hills. His great-grandparents are Denise and Cameron Hillis of Fredericktown, and Marietta and Thom Thomas of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Josie Amsden

Krista and Brenden Amsden of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born September 19, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Josie Ellen. Her siblings are Julie and Harper. Her grandparents are Paul and Vicki Amsden, and Bill and Julie Wampler.

Luca Moore

Alexis Crossen and Devin Moore are the parents of a son born September 17, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Luca Thomas. His grandparents are Tammy and Ryan Richards, and John and Tina Moore.

Kingsleigh Kimbrel

Haley Hausler and Nathan Kimbrel of Perryville are the parents of a daughter born September 23, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Kingsleigh Chyea-Lynn. She has one brother, Kayson, Her grandparents are Angela Bounds, Brian Hausler Sr., Alisha Stitzel, and Rick Kimbrel.