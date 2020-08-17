Birth Announcements

Nehemiah Pinkley

Whitney Kannenberg and Tony Pinkley of Farmington are the parents of a son born July 10, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 79 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Nehemiah Lee. He has two siblings, Shalynn and Abbygail. His grandparents are Tammy Asher and Duane Stateler, John and Linda White, Richard and the late Barbara Reeves.

Brecken Wagganer

Katie Angstrom and Brian Wagganer of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born July 17, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Brecken Jeffrey. He has two brothers, Ryder and Wyatt. His grandparents are Kimberly A., Kara and Jeff Angstrom, Lucas and Margeaux Wagganer, and Kim and Lee Camden.

Ty Byers

Angela Shaw and Brandon Byers of Farmington are the parents of a son born July 16, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Ty Steven. He has four siblings, Ella, Hayden, Alex, and Chelsea. His grandparents are Steven and Jeanne Larkin, Paul and Debra Pinkston, and Roger and Jeanne Byers.

Madilynn Lueking