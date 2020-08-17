Birth Announcements

Addison Counts
Breyanna and Clayton Counts of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born July 4, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Addison Rebecca. Her grandparents are Chuck and Rebecca Counts, Matt and Amanda Boylan, and Shelley Pribble.
Paitlyn Gaulding
Lacey Cole and Christopher Gaulding of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born July 2, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds and was named Paitlyn Stephanie Renee. She has five siblings, Brayden, Ryleigh, Lilee, Aaliyah, and Aria. Her grandparents are Sheri Cole, Marilyn Gaulding, and Danny Gaulding.
Alexander Sparks
Molly Gribaldi and Steven Sparks V of Park Hills are the parents of a son born July 7, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He was named Alexander “Xander” James. His grandparents are Lisa Pashia, Slugger Gribaldi, Steve Sparks IV, Angel Sparks, and Kim Sparks.
Avery Harrison
Katie and Jesse Harrison of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born July 5, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Avery Rose. She has two siblings, Brihana and Rylan. Her grandparents are Christy and Jim Crome, and Shelly and James Waldron.
Nehemiah Pinkley
Whitney Kannenberg and Tony Pinkley of Farmington are the parents of a son born July 10, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 79 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Nehemiah Lee. He has two siblings, Shalynn and Abbygail. His grandparents are Tammy Asher and Duane Stateler, John and Linda White, Richard and the late Barbara Reeves.
Brecken Wagganer
Katie Angstrom and Brian Wagganer of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born July 17, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Brecken Jeffrey. He has two brothers, Ryder and Wyatt. His grandparents are Kimberly A., Kara and Jeff Angstrom, Lucas and Margeaux Wagganer, and Kim and Lee Camden.
Ty Byers
Angela Shaw and Brandon Byers of Farmington are the parents of a son born July 16, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Ty Steven. He has four siblings, Ella, Hayden, Alex, and Chelsea. His grandparents are Steven and Jeanne Larkin, Paul and Debra Pinkston, and Roger and Jeanne Byers.
Madilynn Lueking
Brittney Lueking is the mother of a daughter born July 16, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Madilynn Rae. Her grandparents are Linda and Wayne Smith. Her great-grandparents are Jaclyn and Andrew Sketo.
Bristol Ross
Brittany and Kyle Ross of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born July 21, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Bristol Marie. She has one brother, Braxton. Her grandparents are Joey and Mary Tongay, and Mike and Traci Ross.
Nathanael Bayardo
Desiree and Tomas Bayardo of Belgrade are the parents of a son born July 22, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Nathanael Thomas. His grandparents are Harley and Charlotte Thompson, and Emma Diaz.
Nova Williams
Morgan Clifton and Jesse Williams of Doe Run are the parents of a daughter born July 29, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Nova Rose. Her grandparents are Lisa Leigh of Bloomsdale, and Frank Willis and Peggie Williams of Doe Run.
Leelynn Williams
Jonna and Zachary Williams of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born July 27, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Leelynn Dennis. He has three siblings, Mikhail, Jace and Kinsley. His grandparents are James Allison, and Sabrina Williams. Her aunt is Zoe Williams.
James Wilson
Jessica Vaughn and James Wilson are the parents of a son born July 30, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds and was named James Harrison. He has four siblings, Sean, Dylan, Aiden, and Taylor. His grandparents are Bruce and Linda Walker, and Tom and Teresa Lemmerbrock.
Bailey Kimes
Angela and Treavor Kimes of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born July 30, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Bailey Willow. Her grandparents are Craig and Vicki Slinkard, and Frank and Diana Kimes.
Delilah Francis
Caitlin and Rodney Francis Jr. of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born August 2, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Delilah Quinn Elaine. Her grandparents are Tammy Miniex, Tracy Francis, and Rodney Francis Sr.
Mavis Hillis
Aysha and Kenneth Hillis of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born August 8, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Mavis Jacqueline. Her grandparents are Sandra Szendrey and Timothy Hill of Farmington, and Jesse and Melissa Hillis of park Hills. Her great-grandparents are Cameron and Denise Hills of Fredericktown, and Katherine Hill of Farmington.
Castiel Ruble
Alydia and Joshua Ruble of Farmington are the parents of a son born August 7, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Castiel Lynn. His grandparents are Steve and Tina Ruble, and Brandon Johnson and Shannon Barton.
Lynlee Sutton
Della Sutton of Fredericktown is the mother of a daughter born August 4, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Lynlee Renee Leona. Her grandmother is Rochelle Sutton.
Janie Patrick
Earendel Patrick of Desloge is the mother of a daughter born August 7, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Janie. Her grandparents are Diedre Schulte, and George Shculte. Her great-grandparents are Denise and John Theriot, and Delores Schulte. Her aunt and uncles are Jade Patrick, and Nathan, Aiden, and Tristen Schulte.
Caroline Bellew
Alexandrea and Jacon Bellew of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born August 8, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was named Caroline Ann. She has one brother, Arley. Her grandparents are Gage Potter of Fredericktown, and Bob and Eartha Michel of Fredericktown.
