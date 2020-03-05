Birth Announcements

Alexander Emanuel

Louise Russel and Nathan Emanuel of Farmington are the parents of a son born January 14, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Alexander Louis. He has one brother, Ethan. His grandparents are Evelyn Russel and Tony Cordra of Perryville, and Lesly and Marc Emanuel of Farmington.

Joseph Hairer

Katie Abuchon and Torey Hairer of Festus are the parents of a son born January 18, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Joseph Ray. He has one brother, Wyatt. His grandparents are Ruth and the late Frank Aubuchon of Bloomsdale, Brian “Hoppy” and JoAnn Hairer of Bloomsdale, and the late Blanche Hairer. His great-grandparents are Alice and the late Edward Kline of Festus.,

Khali Lawson

Shilean Hoffman and Braden Lawson are the parents of a daughter born January 17, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Khali Kyree Marie. She has one brother Princton. Her grandparents are Heather and Don Rusan, Amy Lawson, and Shawn Cowling. Her great-grandparents are Janice and Bob Mason, and Pam and Jeremy Merriman.

Levi Richardson Jr.