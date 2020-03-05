Birth Announcements

Riley Wills
Heather and Daniel Wills of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born January 10, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Riley Mark. She has four siblings, Madelyn, Marley, and Renley. Her grandparents are Brian and Stacy Schmaltz of Leland, North Carolina, and Jim and Laura Wills of Bonne Terre.
Remmington McClanahan
Layne McClanahan of Potosi is the mother of a daughter born January 6, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Remmington Sage. Her grandparents are Shila and Tim Cook.
Elleiyha Woelich
Erica Woelich of Ste. Genevieve is the mother of a daughter born January 13, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Elleiyha Amara Roise. Her siblings are Lucas, Ethan, Keydein, Kendall, Todd, Brantley, and Bennette. Her grandparents are Jeannie Lowe, of Park Hills, Kimberly Angstrom of Park Hills, and Joe Woelich of Destin, Florida. Her great-grandfather is Clyde Woelich of Festus, Missouri.
Jeanette Harbison
Ashley and Clayton Harbison of Arcadia are the parents of a daughter born January 10, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Jeanette Anne Marie. Her grandparents are Scott and Linda Mesey of Ironton, and Tony and Jan Harbison of Arcadia.
Alexander Emanuel
Louise Russel and Nathan Emanuel of Farmington are the parents of a son born January 14, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Alexander Louis. He has one brother, Ethan. His grandparents are Evelyn Russel and Tony Cordra of Perryville, and Lesly and Marc Emanuel of Farmington.
Joseph Hairer
Katie Abuchon and Torey Hairer of Festus are the parents of a son born January 18, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Joseph Ray. He has one brother, Wyatt. His grandparents are Ruth and the late Frank Aubuchon of Bloomsdale, Brian “Hoppy” and JoAnn Hairer of Bloomsdale, and the late Blanche Hairer. His great-grandparents are Alice and the late Edward Kline of Festus.,
Khali Lawson
Shilean Hoffman and Braden Lawson are the parents of a daughter born January 17, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Khali Kyree Marie. She has one brother Princton. Her grandparents are Heather and Don Rusan, Amy Lawson, and Shawn Cowling. Her great-grandparents are Janice and Bob Mason, and Pam and Jeremy Merriman.
Levi Richardson Jr.
Melissa Govero and Levi Richardson of Desloge are the parents of a son born January 16, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Levi James Jr. His siblings are Brit, Ally, and Meleia. His grandparents are Butch and Kathy Richardson, and James and Jan Govero.
Warren Wiegard
Britany Horn and Timothy Wiegard of Park hills are the parents of a son born January 21, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Warren John. He has two siblings, Derrick and Makenzie. Hid grandparents are Eugene and Rhonda Horn of Park Hills, and Patricia and Martin Wiegard of Burlington, Iowa. His great-grandfather is Lester “Corky” Mayberry of Park Hills.
Remi Bond
Natashea Burton and Jason Bond of Cadet are the parents of a daughter born January 18, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Remi Jo. She has two sisters, Mary and Carlee.
Lillian Singer
Erica and Patrick Singer of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born January 17, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was named Lillian Colette. She has one sister, Alyssa. Her grandparents are David and Debbie Oliver of Farmington, Cindy and Larry Forsythe of Farmington, Eric and Tami Simmons of Middlebrook, and John and Debbie Singer of Dallas, Texas.
Addybelle Carr
Anna Blankenship and Johnny Carr Jr. of Annapolis are the parents of a daughter born January 22, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Addybelle Grace. His siblings are Logan, Thatcher, Henry, Brylee, and Thomas. His grandparents are Sandra Kirkman and Greg Granger, and Karen and Johnny Carr Sr.
Jaydon Lowery
Jessica Waxman and Dalton Lowery of Ironton are the parents of a son born January 24, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Jaydon Woodrow. He has two siblings, Kellan and Lauren. His grandparents are Cathy Hudson, Duane and Tina Lowery, and Geoff and Jennifer Wright.
Reslin Kennedy
Kirsten and Philip Kennedy of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born January 22, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Reslin Alayna. Her grandparents are Jeri and Stewart Shipman, and Kristen and Jeremy Kennedy.
Berklee McMullin
Brittany Lincoln and Blake McMullin of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born January 22, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Berklee Grace. Her grandparents are Stacy McMullin, Mike Nash, Janet Delargy, Bob Delargy, and Robert Lincoln. Her great-grandparents are Tom Chitwood, Gladice Chitwood, Ron Forshee, Susie Forshee, Cathy Nash, Dave Nash, Deloris Lincoln, and Joyce Watts.
Oakleigh Nahm
Nikki and Daniel Nahm of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born January 24, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Oakleigh Rose. Her siblings are Aspen, Michael, and McKinley. Her grandparents are Dawn Royer, Kevin and Teri Royer, and Harold and Silvia Mills. Her great-grandparents are MaDonna Shannon, Louis and Barb Royer, and Jim and Paulette Stumbaugh.
Sofyia Smith
Kloey Smith is the mother of a daughter born January 23, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Sofyia Faye. Her grandparents are Jenna Mason, John Mason, Anthony Smith, Marija Smith, and Kelsey Jones.
Jackson Davis
Stacie and Ryan Davis are the parents of a son born December 30, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Jackson Ryan. He has one sister, Skyllar. Her grandparents are Ron and Sherry Davis of Farmington, and Doug and Judy Kim of Farmington.
Maliyah Reidsmith
Kassie Reidsmith of French Village is the mother of a daughter born January 12, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Maliyah Lee. Her grandmother is Shannon Smith of St. Francois County.
Grayson Cole
Brooklin Pope and Ronald Cole are the parents of a son born January 26, 2020, at Parkland health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was named Grayson Oliver.
Reyna Buckley
Kimberly and Kyle Buckley of Potosi are the parents of a daughter born January 27, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Reyna Gene. She has two siblings, Gabriel and Briella. Her grandparents are Carrie and Clifton Wicker of Cadet. Her great-grandmother is Ann Buckley of Potosi. Her aunts and uncles are Sarah and Jeremy Wicker, Makaila Milligan, Cody Smith, and Caleb Buckley.
Gracelin Hanstein
Caitlin Thomure and Damien Hanstein of Bismarck are the parents of a daughter born January 28, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Gracelin Nicole. She has one sister, Gabriella. Her grandparents are Harvetta and Jim Sutton, and Stephanie and Derrick King.
Victoree Vestal
Jamie Bounds and Paul Vestal of Park hills are the parents of a daughter born January 29, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds and was named Victoree Margaret Sky. She has three siblings, Carly, Serenity, and James. Her grandmother is Robin Bounds.
Tryton Barnett
Rachel Flath and Jesse Barnett of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born February 4, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Tryton Paul. He has four siblings, Lorena, Kloe, Jasper, and Darrel. His grandparents are Joan Loida, of Ste. Genevieve, Sabrina Strange of Ste. Genevieve, and Darrell Barnett of park Hills. His great-grandmother is Paulette Knight of Desloge.
August Williams
Amber Williams of Bonne Terre is the mother of a daughter born February 3, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named August Skye. Her siblings are Jace, Camden, and Braxton.
McKenzie Boyd
Tiffany and Wayne Boyd of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born February 5, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was named McKenzie Renee. She has one brother. Logan. Her grandmother is Kimberly Heenan.
Wesley Hall
Toni and Jeffrey Hall of Ironton are the parents of a son born February 11, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Wesley James. He has one brother, Camden. His grandparents are Hazel and Steve Winbarger, and Cindy and Mike Garner.
Emilia Cox
Amanda and Timothy Cox of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born February 12, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Emilia Rain. She has one brother, Colton. Her grandparents are Stephen Cox, and Melvin and Brenda Cremeens.
Leilani Henson
Tiffany and Kyle Henson of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born February 13, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Leilani Kate. She has three brothers, Karter, Jace, and Mason. Her grandparents are Steffaney Usher, Christopher Edmond, and Christy and Jim Garcia.
Everleigh Bourbon
Paige and Bobby Bourbon Jr. of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born February 13, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Everleigh Lavern. Her grandparents are Patricia Gleeson and Hollie Heaps.
Jansen Lang
Autumn Buntion of Park Hills is the mother of a son born February 13, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Jansen Amiere. His grandparents are Charles Buntion, and Gerri Tripp.
Jaxxon Mallory
Lauren Kelly and Kevin Mallory of Park Hills are the parents of a son born February 11, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Jaxxon Christopher Wayne. He has one sibling, Bralynn. His grandparents are Kenny Kelly, Marida Kelly, Kristina Kelly, and Samantha Mallory.
Skylynn Wade
Taylor and Ryan Wade of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born February 16, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Skylynn Rae. She has one brother, Phoenix. Her grandparents are Jeanne Huffman of Festus, Craig Huffman of St. Louis, and Tearsa Wade of Fredericktown.
Jensen Harris
Megan Davis and Monty Harris are the parents of a son born February 19, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Jensen Lee.
Jaxon Elrod
Malyana Elrod of Fredericktown is the mother of a son born February 20, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Jaxon Dean. His grandparents are Rachel Tripp Thompson, and Charlie Wayne Elrod.
Jaymison Hodge
Rhianniah and Timothy Hodge of Ironton are the parents of a son born February 21, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Jaymison Kade. He has one sister, Elayniah. His grandparents are Lorna and Scott Smith, Baretta Browers, and Penny and Phillip Hodge.
Kalliope Shanks
Heavenly Sims and Christian Shanks of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born February 21, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Kalliope Rayne. Her grandparents are Pamela and Leo Gusman, Marty Sims and Tina Steward, and Brian and Misty Shanks. Her great-grandparents are Estella Usher, Dianne Shy, Jean Crosker, and Danny Shanks.
Leelen Wilson
Michelle Wilson is the mother of a son born February 22, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Leelen James. He has two brothers, Abel and Adain. His grandmother is Cheryl Wilson.
Lettie Wolfin
Megan and Bryant Wolfin of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a daughter born March 2, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Lettie Fox, She has two siblings, Lynex and Lincoln. Her grandparents are Scott and Lisa Warncke of Annapolis, Mike and Shelly Miller of Bonne Terre, and Donnie Bahr of Ste. Genevieve. Her great-grandparents are Bernard and Mary Bahr of Ste. Genevieve, and Richard and Donna Fox of Piedmont.