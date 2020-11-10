Birth Announcements

Leelynn Williams

Jonna and Zachary Williams of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born July 27, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Leelynn Dennis. He has three siblings, Mikhail, Jace and Kinsley. His grandparents are James Allison, and Sabrina Williams. His aunt is Zoe Williams.

Piper Basler

Lindsey and Andrew Basler of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born September 26, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Piper Alice. Her grandparents are Danny and Paula Douglas of Farmington, and Mark and Jane Basler of Farmington. Her great-grandmother is Jean Million of Farmington.

Dusty Todd

Candace Wiser and Donny Todd of Farmington are the parents of a son born September 13, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Dusty Wayne. He has three sisters, Donya, Evie, and Chelsea. His grandparents are Geneva Wiser, and Nellie, George.

Paige Hinson