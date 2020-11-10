Birth Announcements

Leelynn Williams
Jonna and Zachary Williams of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born July 27, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Leelynn Dennis. He has three siblings, Mikhail, Jace and Kinsley. His grandparents are James Allison, and Sabrina Williams. His aunt is Zoe Williams.
Piper Basler
Lindsey and Andrew Basler of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born September 26, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Piper Alice. Her grandparents are Danny and Paula Douglas of Farmington, and Mark and Jane Basler of Farmington. Her great-grandmother is Jean Million of Farmington.
Dusty Todd
Candace Wiser and Donny Todd of Farmington are the parents of a son born September 13, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Dusty Wayne. He has three sisters, Donya, Evie, and Chelsea. His grandparents are Geneva Wiser, and Nellie, George.
Paige Hinson
Cloie Jameson and Moody Hinsen of Ironton are the parents of a daughter born September 13, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds and was named Paige Ryder. Her siblings are Gary, Lee, Izlaina, Octavia, and Nichole. Her grandparents are TJ Jameson, Gary Hinsen, and Cathy Campbell. Her great grandparent is Moody Dana Campbell.
Journee Lewis
Abby Ketcherside and Coby Lewis of Ironton are the parents of a daughter born September 2, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Journee Monay.
Colt Christeson
Patricia and John Christeson are the parents of a son born September 9, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Colt Preston. He has one sibling, Savannah. His grandparents are Ruth, Edward, Wayne, and Cheri.
Iris Hammers
Sarah Shafer and Ryan Hammers of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born September 16, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 10 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Iris Grace. She has two siblings, Jensen and Hendrix. Her grandparents are Cheryl and Steve Peterman, and Judy and Sonny Hammers.
Aurora Strickland
April Layton and Kyle Strickland of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a daughter born October 4, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was name Aurora Rose. Her grandparents are Angela and David Roth of Ste. Genevieve, Dan Layton of Perryville, and Angie and Kenny Strickland of Ste. Genevieve. Her great-grandparents are Barb and Frank Beauchamp of Ste. Genevieve.
Naisen Whited
Hannah Inman and Don Whited II are the parents of a son born September 22, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Naisen Rae. His siblings are Noah and Grayson. His grandparents are Scott and Tammy Inman and Randy and Mary Israel.
Jackson Link
Kelsey and Chris Link of Desloge are the parents of a son born September 29, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Jackson Dean. He has one sister, Rose. His grandparents are Randy and Debbie Daw, Jerry and Michelle Link, and Patricia Benoit and Troy Wensauer
Barrett Hills
Lauren and Brandon Hills of Farmington are the parents of a son born October 7, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Barrett Ryan. He has one sibling, Harrison. His grandparents are Chris and Terry Westrich, and Suzy and Dennis Hills.
Noah Hartmann
Dawn Inman and Eugene Hartmann III of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born October 7, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Noah Lorraine. She has one brother, Eugene IV. Her grandparents are Bobbie and Eugene Hartmann, and Barbra and Michael Inman.
Axel Nations
Janie Currington and Lonnie Nations of Desloge are the parents of a son born October 3, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Axel Kyzer Allen. He has one sibling, Lailei. His grandparents are Connie, Thomure, Todd Currington, Dottie Huddleston, and Bubba Nations.
Halzi Miche
Jaclyn and Steven Miche of Park Hulls are the parents of a daughter born October 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Halzi Jayde. She has two siblings, Ryder and Kharmyn. Her grandparents are Diana and Jock Umfleet.
James Hulsey
Emily and Franklin Hulsey of Doe Run are the parents of a son born October 24, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named James Riley. His grandparents are Jimmy and Tracey Brakefield of Farmington, and Jerry and Debby Hulsey of Desloge. His great-grandparents are Roy and Althea Brakefield of Frankclay, and Franklin Hulsey of Desloge.
Matthew Hedrick
Charlene and Donald Hedrick Sr. of Cadet are the parents of a son born October 20, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Matthew James Christopher. His siblings are Christina, Tracey, Jerod, Donald Jr., and Rosalia. His grandparents are Christopher and Laura Emily, Debra Kite, and Kenneth Wayne Hedrick.
Lincoln Declue
Allyson Braddy and Nathaniel Declue of Ironton are the parents of a son born October 17, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Lincoln James. His grandparents are Amanda and Rodney West of Pilot Knob, and Lisa and David Kavanaugh of Blackwell.
Alice Kirbach
Avery Kirbach and Chelston Eye of Potosi are the parents of a daughter born October 14, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Alice Ophelia. Her siblings are Addilyn, Penelope, Violet, and Emelia. Her grandparents are Billie Silvey, Andy Silvey, Sarah Hall, Steve Kirbach, and Sherri Kirbach.
Coraline Gray
Josaphine and Matthew Gray of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born October 28, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Coraline Audrey. She has one sister, Skylar. Her grandparents are Kathy and Larry Throckmonton, and Sarina Van Buren.
Emrie Bingham
Mallory and Brandon Bingham of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born October 28, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Emrie Shanay. Her grandparents are Greg and Terri Bingham and Kevin and Brynda Dickson.
Luxana Harper
Misty and John Harper of Doe Run are the parents of a daughter born October 29, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Luxana Yvonne. Her grandparents are Richard and Velma Harper, and Yvonne and John Gercis. Her great-grandmother is Stella Olive.
