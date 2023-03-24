Hazel Robinson

Lauren and Trevor Robinson of Bismarck are the parents of a daughter born March 18, 2023, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Hazel. Her grandparents are Dylan and DeAnna Callahan of Park Hills, and DeeDee and Jim Robinson of Imperial.

Corbin Bargo

Virginia and Brandon Bargo of Bixby are the parents of a son born March 13, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Corbin John Raymond. His siblings are Angelina and Serena. His grandparents are Kellie Ancona, Frank Ancona, Niki Chandler, Brandon Chandler, Dawn Pulliam, Philip Pulliam, and Gracie Ancona.

Oliver Brown

Cheyane and Dalton Brown are the parents of a son born March 9, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Oliver Allen. His sister is Arabella, His grandparents are Dortha Cain, James Cain, Charlene Brown, and Shawn Lakin. His aunts are Lauren, Trudy, and Breanna.

Evelyn Johnson

Mallory and Darin Johnson of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born March 13, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Evelyn Mae. Her siblings are Presley, Cayden, Finn, and Keith. Her grandparents are Jay and Debbie Moore, and Rocky and Alice Johnson.

Kannon Geile

Taylor and Nathan Geile of Park Hills are the parents of a son born March 14, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 10 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Kannon Brenton. His brother is Gunner. His grandparents are Timmy and Tammy Friend, and Brent and Chris Geile.

Jeremiah Lawson

Jennifer and Jacob Lawson of Cadet are the parents of a son born March 15, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Jeremiah Lee. His siblings are Isabella, Rebecca, Aliah, Isaiah, Layla, and Ayva.