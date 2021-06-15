Birth Announcements

Ridlee Scaggs

Ashton Bennett and Zack Scaggs of Ironton are the parents of a daughter born May 18, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She has one sibling, Hudson. Her grandparents are Chuck Scaggs, and Thomas and Tamara Moise.

Waylon Lee

April and James lee of Bismarck are the parents of a son born May 20, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Waylon Austin. He has two siblings, Aubrey and Brycen. His grandparents are Sharon and Douglas Nelson, and Nancy and Punkin Lee.

Mordecai Francis

Starla and Ryan Francis of Park Hills are the parents of a son born June 9, 2021, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Crystal City. He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Mordecai Gregory. His grandparents are Angela Francis of Bismarck, Paul Francis of Park Hills, Charlie and Vicki Muehlhauser of Festus, and Alan and Bobbie Barley of Fredericktown. His great-grandparents are Ruth Marler, Norma Franklin, and Kathy Barley.

Aria Cantrell