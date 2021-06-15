Birth Announcements

Austyn Mayberry
Ashley and Joe Marberry of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born April 19, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Austyn Renee. She has one brother, Joey. Her grandparents are Terry and Tracy Mayberry of Farmington.
Adora Bidwell
Felicity Bidwell is the mother of a daughter born April 11, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Adora Rae Mercy. She has one sister, Vera.
Camrie Manion
Amanda Mumma and Garrett Manion of Desloge are the parents of a daughter born April 12, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds and was named Camrie Elaine. Her grandparents are Kim and Larry Callahan, Jason and Michelle Manion, and Bruce and Charlene Mumma.
Kai Zimmer
Destiny Carr and Timothy Zimmer of Desloge are the parents of a son born April 16, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Kai Dale. He has one sister, Meila. His grandparents are Carol Hornbuckle, and Thomas Hornbuckle. His great-grandparents are Venita Nelson, and Dale Cheesebrough.
Harmony Cross
Mikayla and Brandon Cross of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born April 15, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Harmony Raine. She has one brother, Maverick. His grandparents are Cathy and Mike Martin, and Danny and Tabitha Cross.
Scarlett Currington
Brittany and JT Currington of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born April 23, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Scarlett Jo. She has two siblings, Braxton and Aaron. Her grandparents are David and Kelly Peterson of Farmington, and Todd and Lacey Currington of Farmington.
Nevaeh Rulo
Brittany Nash and Curtis Rulo of Ironton are the parents of a daughter born April 23, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds and 10 ounces and was named Nevaeh Dawn. Her siblings are Danny, William, De’Anna, Kaley, and Gracelynn. Her grandparents are Candy and Wayne Tindell, Jody Brown, and Randy Nash.
Amillia Despain
Carrie Despain of Bonne Terre is the mother of a daughter born April 21, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Amillia Sky. She has one brother, Tre. Her grandparents are Steve and Lisa Despain.
Arabella Davis
Clarissa Gibson and Robert Davis of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born April 23, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was named Arabella Rose. She has two siblings, Camryn and Ayden. Her grandparents are Tim and Michelle Davis, and Roxane Gibson.
Denver Tucker
Emily Bequette and Justin Tucker of Farmington are the parents of a son born March 15, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Denver Lee. He has one sister, Jaleigh. His grandparents are Deborah and Jesse Bequette, and Michelle Hamm.
Brinlee Cover
Lacey Cover and Brinlee Miller are the parents of a daughter born April 27, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Brinlee Elaine.
Ryland Worley
Littany and Garrett Worley of Farmington are the parents of a son born May 6, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Ryland Thomas. He has one sibling, Winston. His grandparents are Robert and Laura Maize of Farmington, Brian and Helen Jones of Farmington, and Tommy and Julie Worley of Farmington.
Declan Hughes
Hanna Hughes is the mother of a son born May 9, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve, County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Declan Derrick Joseph. His grandmother is Jo Ann Hughes of Farmington. His great-grandfather is Joseph Geiler.
Grayson Essmyer
Kailey Cook and Logan Essmyer of Mineral Point are the parents of a son born May 6, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Grayson Michael. His grandparents are Kenny Cook, Brandi Cook, Michael Essmyer, and Cassie Essmyer.
Christian King
April Boyer and Roger King of Desloge are the parents of a son born May 6, 2021, at Parkland health Center in Farmnington. He weighed 8 pounds, and was named Christian Scott. His siblings are Zachary, Gordon, Mariaha, Richard, Roger Jr., and Richard. His grandparents are John and Barb Dyle.
Wyatt Horton
Kenrae Wright and Kyle Horton are the parents of a son born May 9, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Wyatt Ray. His siblings are Dawn, Jax, Jackson, and Julian. His grandparents are Tamara Wright and Kenny Glore, and Alice and William Francis.
Journey Davis
Jacqulyn Ligue and Preston Davis of Park Hills are the parent of a daughter born May 11, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Journey Sue Lynn. Her grandparents are Bonnie Burt, and Margita Davis.
Jensen Nohren
Madison and Phillip Nohren are the parents of a son born May 13, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Jensen Oliver. His siblings are Lileigh, Zander, and Louisa. His grandparents are Carmen and Dewayne Higgins, and Martha and Greg Gibson.
Iris Middleton
Kendra Schrum and Kyle Middleton of Desloge are the parents of a daughter born May 5, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Iris Rose. She has two siblings, Avery and Aubrianna. Her grandparents are Tammy and Robert Brown, Audra Garst, and Paul Middleton.
Amelia Hindbaugh
Tina and Deven Hindbaugh of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born May 18, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Amelia Elizabeth Anne. She has two siblings, Deven and Melinda. Her grandparents are Mike and Mindy Hindbaugh, William Penrose, and Debbie Hindbaugh.
Ridlee Scaggs
Ashton Bennett and Zack Scaggs of Ironton are the parents of a daughter born May 18, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She has one sibling, Hudson. Her grandparents are Chuck Scaggs, and Thomas and Tamara Moise.
Waylon Lee
April and James lee of Bismarck are the parents of a son born May 20, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Waylon Austin. He has two siblings, Aubrey and Brycen. His grandparents are Sharon and Douglas Nelson, and Nancy and Punkin Lee.
Mordecai Francis
Starla and Ryan Francis of Park Hills are the parents of a son born June 9, 2021, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Crystal City. He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Mordecai Gregory. His grandparents are Angela Francis of Bismarck, Paul Francis of Park Hills, Charlie and Vicki Muehlhauser of Festus, and Alan and Bobbie Barley of Fredericktown. His great-grandparents are Ruth Marler, Norma Franklin, and Kathy Barley.
Aria Cantrell
Madeline Ingram and Michael Cantrell are the parents of a daughter born May 25, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Aria Elaine. Her grandparents are Amanda and Bruce Declue, and Donna and Matt Ingram.
Cheryl Stover
Michelle Gipson and Tyler Stover are the parents of a daughter born May 30, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Cheryl LeeAnne. Her brothers are Alonzo, Beau, and Greyson. Her grandparents are Kevin Stover, and Dawn and Wade Gipson. Her great-grandparents are Roger Gipson, and Kenny and Mona McDowell.
Remington Brooks
Jessica and Nathan Brooks of Cadet are the parents of a son born May 27, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington, He weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Remington Lee. His siblings are Abbigail, Bentley, Mallory, Braxton, and Grayson. His grandparents are Donnie and Wilma Marler.
Weston Files
Clara Bloodworth and Austin Files of Farmington are the parents of a son born June 3, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Weston Lane. His grandparents are Carl and Tabitha Bloodworth, and Andy and Erin Files.
Raylynn Bailey
Heather and Josey Bailey of Potosi are the parents of a daughter born June 3, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Raylynn Mae. She has one sister, Adalynn. Her grandparents are Michael and Lisa Arndt, Tracey Declue, and Chuck Bailey.
Elena Counts
Breyanna and Clayton Counts of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born June 3, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Elena Lynn. She has one sister, Addison. Her grandparents are Chuck and Rebecca Counts, and Matthew and Amanda Boylan.
Jaxon Diedrich
Brianna Birkenmeier and Sidney Diedrich of Valles Mines are the parents of a son born June 1, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Jaxon Logan. His grandparents are Melissa and William Willis. His aunts and uncle are Alex Willis, Amber Messmer, Taylor Seeman, and Austin James.
Sailor Perez
Heather and Mike Perez of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born June 11, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds and was named Sailor Elizabeth. Her siblings are Simon, Sophia, Kile, and Anthony. Her grandparents are Darrel Knox of Farmington, and Alice Aubuchon of Festus. Her great-grandmother is Bonnie Ratcliff of Park Hills.
Kinsley Hill
Taylor Hages and Danny Hill of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born March 2, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Kinsley Jo. She has three siblings, Kaylee, Serenity, and Amiyah. Her grandparents are Patricia Heath, Gerald Heath, and Marie Smith.
Savannah Hartmann
Miranda and Thomas Hartmann of Mineral Point are the parents of a daughter born June 8, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Savannah Grace. Her siblings are Devin, Dakota, Brooklyn, and Daisy. Her grandparents are Eugene and Paula Hartmann of Bismarck, Louise Carty of Annapolis, Deborah Artinger of Annapolis, and Shane Yourtee of Cuba, Missouri.
Xander Price
Amber Nash and Ricky Price of Farmington are the parents of a son born June 6, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Xander Lee.