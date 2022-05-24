Birth Announcements

Adalea Vandergriff

Jennifer and Christopher Vandergriff of Mineral Point are the parents of a daughter born March 29, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Adalea Rose. Her brothers are Bucky and Dominic. Her grandparents are Allen Lamphier of Potosi, Samantha Brooks of Mineral Point, Paula Link of Park Hills, and the late Clifton Wiggins.

Karzlei Malley

Tiffany Fausz and Michael Malley of Potosi are the parents of a daughter born April 4, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Karzlei Amira Mae. Her siblings are Khloe, Kranston, Michelle, Keaton, and Khyree. Her grandparents are Frank and Sherry Malley of Prospect Park, New Jersey. Her great grandmother is Freda Witcher of Potosi.

Anna Waller

Taylor Wilson of Ironton and Dalton Waller of Belgrade are the parents of a daughter born March 18, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was named Anna Lynn. Her grandparents are Chrissy and Randy Good of Ironton, Eddie Benton of Caledonia, and Keri and Matt Waller of Belgrade. Her great-grandparents are Timothy and Dorothy Griffin of Ironton, and Gary Waller of Belgrade.

Carter Harlan

Destiny Bolding and Charles Harlan of Desloge are the parents of a son born March 31, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Carter James. His grandparents are Brandi Richardson, Cable Bolding, and Tabitha and Jeremy Harlan.

Dalila Jarrell

Abigail Jarry and Brayden Jarrell of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born April 10, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Dalila Elizabeth Lee.

Adaline French

Shelby French of Bismarck is the mother of a daughter born April 12, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Adaline Jean. Her grandmother is Molly Bennett. Here great-grandmother is Shellie Gamblin. Her aunt is Carley French.

Georgia Ward

Greg and Lindy Ward of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born March 30, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Georgia Raye. She has one brother, Brennan. Her grandparents are Ray and Susi Schubert of Farmington, the late George Ward, and the late Janice Ward.

Adilynn Hicks

Riley Jo Tedford and Alex Hicks are the parents of a daughter born April 13, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds. 5 ounces and was named Adilynn Elizabeth Ann. She has two siblings, Abigail and Allen.

Charles Skaggs

Lillian and Anthony Skaggs of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born April 14, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Charles Anthony. He has one sister, Ava. His grandparents are Jessica and Austin Anderson.

Parker Anderson

Kelsey and Kristopher Anderson of Potosi are the parents of a son born April 12, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Parker. His siblings are Brylee, Austin, and Gander. His grandparents are Dana and Buddy Eye.

Kash Minx

Bailey Minx of Fredericktown is the mother of a son born April 19, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Kash David. His siblings are Michelle and Joshua.

Kori Braun

Colleen and Andrew Braun of St. Mary are the parents of a daughter born April 25, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Kori Elizabeth. She has two siblings, Tammi and Heidi. Her grandparents are Scot and the late Denise Radcliff of St. James, and Earl and Michelle Braun of St. Mary. Her great-grandparents are Stanley Heberlie of Farmington, and Joan Naeger of Ste. Genevieve.

Alder Richey

Sara and Marc Richey of Farmington are the parents of a son born March 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Alder Owen. His grandparents are Tamera Cassidy of Bismarck, and Sherry and Mike Richey of Fredericktown.

Rayleigh Propst

Abbey Govreau and Davis Propst of Belleview are the parents of a daughter born April 20, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Rayleigh Mae. Her siblings as Sophia and Penelope.

Raelyn Riden

Ashley and John Riden of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born April 20, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Raelyn Jayne. Her siblings are Chloe, Chayse, and Avery. Her grandparents are Rick and Debra Riden of Tennessee, and Don and Kim Pierce of Bunker.

Lux Valle

Destiny Head and Logan Valle of Cadet are the parents of a daughter born April 21, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Lux Aviyana. Her siblings are Mia and Stella.

Dexie Parshia

Megan and Tyler Parshia of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born April 23, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Dexie Rae. Her siblings are Bryson, Abel, and Kenzie.

Zella Kelley

Amber Tinsley and Michael Kelley of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born April 28, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Zella Maryanne. Her grandparents are Katie Hoff, and Bill Tinsley. Her great-grandparents are Donna Hoff, and the late Mary Cluck.

Declan Frye

Lindsay Frye if Imperial and Cody Schafer of Park Hills are the parents of a son born May 4, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Declan Jordan.

Elias Champion

Madeline and Clint Champion of Farmington are the parents of a son born May 5, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Elias James. He has one sibling, Bennett. His grandparents are Todd and Maria Young, Dennis (Kim) Champion, and Hope Burlbaw.

Aiden Buran

Katelynn and Nicholas Buran of Leadwood are the parents of a son born May 6, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Aiden Glenn. His grandparents are Kenneth and Cheryl Hodge of Moscow Mills, and Tray and Vickie Buran of Leadwood. His great-grandparents are Virgil and Sue Hodge, Bill and Barbara Oelger, Jerry and Sylvia Burch, and Oliver Leroy Masters.

Jenna Hootselle

Cheyanna Plomdahl and Thomas Hootselle of Potosi are the parents of a daughter born May 2, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Jenna Catherine. Her siblings are Conner, Logan, Evelynn, and Emma. Her grandparents are Gary and Diane Moses, Melinda Stringer, and Guy Caruthers.

Lincoln Graham

Sarah and Brandon Graham of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born May 2, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Lincoln Cole. His siblings are Brandon, Bentley, Karter, Hailey, Oaklynn, and Claire. His grandparents are Mick Yount, Kelly Graham, Terry Duffel, and Karen Gullet.

Henry Lashley

Asia and Ben Lashley of Park Hills are the parents of a son born May 2, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Henry Theodore. His grandparents are Jerry Reeves, Cassie Schrum, and Larry and Judy Lashley.

Hudson Slinkard

Gillian Latham of Farmington is the mother of a son born May 3, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Hudson. He has one brother, Carter. His grandmother is Kim Slinkard.

Broly Warren

Staci Licavoli and Joshua Warren of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born May 11, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Broly Almaris Veda. She has one sibling, Camella. Her grandparents are Kathy Warren, Jerry Warren, Kimberley Brumit, and Daniel Govero.

Abram Ferguson

Abby and Aaron Ferguson of Mangum, Oklahoma, are the parents of a son born February 22, 2022, at Great Plains Regional Medical Center in Elk City, Oklahoma. He weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces, and was named Abram Jack Clifford. His siblings are CJ, Audrey, and Alaina. His grandparents are Lora Beth (Rabaduex) Montgomery and Lynn Clayburn of Desloge, Joseph and Mary Montgomery of Montana, Cheryl and the late Clifford Ferguson of Park Hills, and Cynthia Hays of Potosi.

Anna Waller

Taylor Wilson of Ironton and Dalton Waller of Belgrade are the parents of a daughter born March 18, 2022, at Parkland Health Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Anna Lynn Waller. Her grandparents are Chrissy Good and Randy Good of Ironton, Eddie Benton of Caledonia, Keri Waller and Matt Waller of Belgrade. Her great-grandparents are Timothy Griffin of Ironton, and Gary Waller of Belgrade. Her great-great-grandmother is Dorothy Griffin of Ironton.

Hudson Dugal

Hayley Williams and Ethan Dugal of Park Hills are the parents of a son born May 18, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Hudson Michael. His grandparents are Chris and Sara Williams, and Andrew and Melinda Dugal.

Rosemary Harper

Kayleigh Dunn and Jordan Harper are the parents of a daughter born May 15, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She has one sibling, Atlas. Her grandparents are Tiegre Dunn and Erick Hudgens, and Jim and Angie Harper.

Ty Clements

Addie and RJ Clements of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born May 22, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Ty Gabriel. His siblings are Kale, Amelia, and Thomas. His grandparents are Sarah and the late Tom Korenak of Ste. Genevieve, Don Walker of Ste. Genevieve, and Randy and Bonnie Clements of Perryville.

Adalynn Vasquez

Megan and Collin Vasquez of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born December 10, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Adalynn Grace. She has one sibling, Mason. Her grandparents are Shelly and Steve Peterson of Bonne Terre, Justin and Kim Bacon of Farmington, and Jimmy and Carla Vasquez of Farmington. Her great-grandfather is Larry Peterson of Bonne Terre.

Loretta Burchett

Peyton and Dalton Burchett of French Village are the parents of a daughter born December 29, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Loretta Darlene. Her grandparents are Bob and Carla Burchett, and Tom Hobbs and Michelle Luth.

Alayna Hopper

Jennifer and Patrick Hopper of Ironton are the parents of a daughter born December 28, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Alayna.

Sage Parks

Hannah and Gregory Parks of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born December 29, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Sage Olivia. She has one sibling, Rylynn. Her grandparents are Cindy and Donnie Wells, Amie Parks, and Greg Parks.

Adalynn Evans

Jade and Kevin Evans Jr. of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born January 3, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Adalynn Faye. His grandparents are Jason and Dana Turner, Jeff and Lucy Miller, and Samantha and Kevin Evans Sr.

Waylon Golden

Jordan and Taylor Golden of Park Hills are the parents of a son born January 6, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Waylon Ross. His brothers are Carter and Liam. His grandparents are Frankie and Cathy Cole of Bismarck, Paula Golden of Desloge, and Chris Golden of Bismarck.

Kinzlee Pressdee

Brandie Miller and Caleb Pressdee of Mineral Point are the parents of a daughter born January 6, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Kinzlee Cynthia Faith. Her siblings are Lilianna, Chance, Devin, and Abel. His grandparents are Jeff Miller, Kasey Miller, Dale Pressdee, and Toni Robison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0