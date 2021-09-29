Birth Announcements

Jaxon Reeves
Justice Strange and Levi Reeves are the parents of a son born July 21, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 4 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Jaxon Allen Van. His grandparents are Jennifer and Rob Reeves, Taryen Kulliom and Clifford Radford.
Wyatt Ely
Kayla and Austin Ely of Farmington are the parents of a son born September 14, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Wyatt Charles. He has two siblings, Remington and Colt. His grandparents are Corey and Kelly Cummings of Farmington, Mandie Hampton of Doe Run, and Jason and Traci Ely of Farmington.
Bobby Lee Hambrick
Cassandra Jones and Bobby Hambrick are the parents of a son born September 8, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Bobby Lee Wayne. His grandparents are Monica and Travis Jones, and Lena Martin.
Faith Parmley
Deziree Burns and Zachary Parmley of Mineral Point are the parents of a daughter born September 9, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Faith Marie Faye. Her siblings are Skylar, Harley, Autumn, Zachary II, and Bryce.
Wrenley Howard
Lita Howard of Ironton is the mother of a daughter born September 13, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Wrenley Rose. Her grandparents are Ralph Howard and Robin Howard. Her aunt is Becky Hufford. Her cousins are Braxton, Paxton, and Jaxton.
Ky’Yoni Burpo
Megan Hannah and Dominci Burpo are the parents of a daughter born September 17, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Ki’Yoni Rae’Lynn Kartel.
Maeve Bailey
Morgan and Nathan Bailey of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born September 18, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, and was named Maeve Samantha. She has one sister, Raelynn.
Serenity Rutherford
Tiffanie and Nigel Rutherford of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born September 20, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Serenity Sue. Her siblings are Quynton, James, Karsyn, and Alligayl. He grandparents are Sissy Frazier, James Lingle, Linda Rutherford, and Timothy Rutherford.
Bryson Dion
Tonie and Brian Dion of Cadet are the parents of a son born September 22, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Bryson Eric. His siblings are Breanna and Raelynn. His grandparents are Deandra and Ron Dion, Tabatha Davis, and Cliff Marler. His great-grandparents are Ruth Marler, and Alyn Dion
Montana Harris
Caitlin and Dustin Harris of Doe Run are the parents of a daughter born September 21, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Montana Jane. She has one sister, Mikynze. Her grandparents are Tim and Lisa Harris of Doe Run, and Lois McCollum of Caldwell, Texas.