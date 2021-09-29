Birth Announcements

Lita Howard of Ironton is the mother of a daughter born September 13, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Wrenley Rose. Her grandparents are Ralph Howard and Robin Howard. Her aunt is Becky Hufford. Her cousins are Braxton, Paxton, and Jaxton.

Ky’Yoni Burpo

Megan Hannah and Dominci Burpo are the parents of a daughter born September 17, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Ki’Yoni Rae’Lynn Kartel.

Maeve Bailey

Morgan and Nathan Bailey of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born September 18, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, and was named Maeve Samantha. She has one sister, Raelynn.

Serenity Rutherford

Tiffanie and Nigel Rutherford of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born September 20, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Serenity Sue. Her siblings are Quynton, James, Karsyn, and Alligayl. He grandparents are Sissy Frazier, James Lingle, Linda Rutherford, and Timothy Rutherford.

Bryson Dion