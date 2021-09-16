Birth Announcements

Easton Tucker

Keisha and Logan Tucker of Ironton are the parents of a son born August 7, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Easton James. His grandparents are Edward and Kim Tucker of Farmington. Tim and Janice Helms of Belleview, Kevin Wright of Potosi, and Patricia Rifenburg of Park Hills. His great-grandparents are Dale Dennison of Arcadia, Earnest and Edna Tucker of Marquand, and Jim and Judy Wright of Potosi.

Dixie Lessley

Katherine and Zachary Lessley of Belleview are the parents of a daughter born August 6, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Dixie Gene. Her siblings are Eva, Piper, and Nova. Her grandparents are Tina and Clyde Holland of Belleview, and Jeffrey and Jennifer Lessley of Belleview.

Willow Boyd

Stephanie Haffner and Ken Boyd of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born August 6, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Willow Mae. Her grandparents are Bob and Sandy Boyd, and Don and Barb Haffner.

Felicity Deckard