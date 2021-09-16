Birth Announcements

Renezamae Messer
Kayla Vandiver and Jacob Messer of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born July 19, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Renezamae Amara. Her grandparent are Denise Vandiver, Jason Vandiver, and Brenda and James Messer.
Evan Eaton
Leslie and Daniel Eaton are the parents of a son born July 26, 2021, at Parkland health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Evan Leon. He has two siblings, Lydia and Lilly. His grandparents are Elvin and Mary Kay Gile of Bonne Terre, Ivan Eaton of Bonne Terre, and Lisa Major of Bonne Terre. His great-grandparents are Marilyn Ratty of Bonne Terre, and Paul and Marlene Hedgecorth of Desloge.
Gabriella Gadlaw
Amanda Melton and Joshua Gadlaw of Marquand are the parents of a daughter born July 21, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Gabriella faith. Her siblings are Miranda, Kace and Nicholas. Her grandparents are Serita Melton, and Kim Sanders.
Arrow Triplett
Janynn Ramos and William Triplett of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born July 22, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Arrow James Thomas. His siblings are Alexis, Justin, and Aubree. His grandparents are Thomas and Donna Triplett, and Carl and Cheri Ramos.
Jaxon Reeves
Justice Strange and Levi Reeves are the parents of a son born July 1, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 4 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Jaxon Allen Van. His grandparents are Jennifer and Rob Reeves, Taryen Kulliom and Clifford Radford.
Beckett Simpson
Chandra and Nathan Simpson of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born July 24, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Beckett Allen. His grandparents are Craig and Carline Simpson, and Curt and Robin Branson.
Kynlee Bischoff
Ashley and James Bischoff of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born June 9, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Kynlee Mae. She has one sibling, Cason. Her grandparents are Sandra Asher of Park Hills, Charles and Sandy Coplin of Farmington, and Brad and Colleen Bischoff of Bonne Terre. Her great-grandparents are Micki and Lee Bischoff of Bonne Terre.
Keith Johnson
Mallory Moore and Darin Johnson of Farmington are the parents of a son born July 27, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Keith Wayne. His siblings are Presley, Cayden, and Finn. His grandparents are Debbie and Jay Moore, Alice and Mitchell “Rocky” Johnson, and Beverly Dickey.
Benjamin Wichman
Erica and Justin Wichman of Doe Run are the parents of a son born July 28, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Benjamin Stephen. His siblings are Grant and Harrison. His grandparents are Stephen and Sandy Wichman, Diane Hampton, and Eric and Melinda L’Heureux.
Cloe Burnia
Angel and Ronald Burnia of Desloge are the parents of a daughter born July 27, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Cloe Lynn Ruth.
Kolson Kappler
Hollie and Kris Kappler of Farmington are the parents of a son born July 28, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Kolson Ray. His siblings are Karsyn and Kama. His grandparents are Sharon and Kevin Kappler. Tammy and Joe Johnson, and John Radford.
Navy Gregory
Amber Messmer and Dennis Gregory of Desloge are the parents of a daughter born August 2, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Navy Jean. Her siblings are Danielle, Roger, Strong, Isabella, and Niamyha. Her grandparents are Dave and Marie Brock, William and Melissa Willis, and Joshua Messmer.
Chase Yount
Amber and Alan Yount of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born August 6, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Chase Alan. His siblings are Jaycee, Any, Jacob, Nevaya, Trevor, and Jadyn. His grandparents are Brad and Peggy Yount, and Randy and Janesa Whitener. His great-grandparents are Shirley Huffman, and Jeanie Stairs.
Bohdi Weinman
Tiffany Garrett and Brandon Weinman of Ironton are the parents of a son born August 5, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Bodhi Keith. He has one sister, Natalie. Hid grandparents are John Garrett, Trina Torres, Brian Weinman, and Paula Weinman. His great-grandparents are Kathleen Powell, Bobby Powell, Carolyn Conner, and Franklin Conner.
Payton Baker
Zoe and Michael Baker Jr. of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born August 3, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Payton Rebecca Kay. She has one brother, Liam. Her grandparents are Jenny and Joseph Helm, and Missy and Michael Baker Sr.
Paisley Goforth
Taylor and Neil Goforth of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born August 4, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Paisley Ann. Her siblings are Taylor, Alexis, and Hunter. Her grandparents are Theresa Moore and John Wilson of Graford, Texas, Darryl Brown of Ironton, Cheryl and Bob Darnell of Potosi, and the late Kevin Goforth.
Easton Tucker
Keisha and Logan Tucker of Ironton are the parents of a son born August 7, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Easton James. His grandparents are Edward and Kim Tucker of Farmington. Tim and Janice Helms of Belleview, Kevin Wright of Potosi, and Patricia Rifenburg of Park Hills. His great-grandparents are Dale Dennison of Arcadia, Earnest and Edna Tucker of Marquand, and Jim and Judy Wright of Potosi.
Dixie Lessley
Katherine and Zachary Lessley of Belleview are the parents of a daughter born August 6, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Dixie Gene. Her siblings are Eva, Piper, and Nova. Her grandparents are Tina and Clyde Holland of Belleview, and Jeffrey and Jennifer Lessley of Belleview.
Willow Boyd
Stephanie Haffner and Ken Boyd of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born August 6, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Willow Mae. Her grandparents are Bob and Sandy Boyd, and Don and Barb Haffner.
Felicity Deckard
Jenifer and Matthew Deckard of Cadet are the parents of a daughter born August 10, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Felicity Leigh. She has three siblings, Isabella, Mattalyn. And Evan. Her grandparents are Lee and Glennette Hedrick and Roger and Anita Deckard.
Drew Parker
Tiffany and Travis Parker are the parents of a son born August 10, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Drew William James. His siblings are Cali, Aerie, and Brielle. His grandparents are Jim and Jane Parker, and Bill and Pam Naeger.
Everleigh Haney
Taylor and Harrison Haney of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born August 16, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Everleigh Noel. Her grandparents are Pamela and Stephen Hux of Farmington, and Jennifer and Corey Haney of Farmington. Her great-grandparents are Sherry and Clarence Wilson of Farmington.
Maisyn Reed
Caitlyn Crawford and Josh Reed are the parents of a son born August 13, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Maisyn Keyser. He has one sister, Isabeth Reed.
Felix Fuller
Sophia and Justin Fuller of Farmington are the parents of a son born August 13, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was named Felix August Dean. His siblings are James, Violet, and Matilda. His grandparents are Randel and Pamela Fuller, and Nick and Patsy Crome.
Paisley Mills
Haley Parks and Brock Mills are the parents of a daughter born August 13, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Paisley Ruth. Her siblings are Sophia and Jameson. Her grandparents are Rodney and Rebecca Mills, Dan Grienke, Carrie Bloom, and Sandra Latham.
Laikyn DeBoard
Stevee and Dustin DeBoard of Annapolis are the parents of a daughter born August 12, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Laikyn Reese. Her siblings are Gatlyn and Ridge. Her grandparents are Tracy and Sandy May, Gary and Donna DeBoard, and Linda Warncke.
Bailen Comer
Betty and Joshua Comer of Annapolis are the parents of a son born August 20, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds. 12 ounces and was named Bailen. His siblings are Easton, Kinsley, and Raiden. His grandparents are Mark Browne, Dana Taylor, Della Comer, and Bruce Comer.
Judah Vandergraph
Candace and Josh Vandergraph of Park Hills are the parents of a son born August 18, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Judah Ken. His siblings are Elijah, Josiah, and Aubrey. His grandparents are Scott and Becky Vandergraph, and Ken and Audrey Yates.
Archie Lee
Harley Cadwell and Todd Lee of Park Hills are the parents of a son born August 12, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Archie Joseph. He has one brother, Benjamin. His grandparents are Peggy and Fred Lunsford, Barb and David Gorse, the late Billy Lee Jr., and the late William Cadwell.
Kyrie Barton
Savanya Cross and Hunter Barton of Park Hills are the parents of a son born August 12, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Kyrie Roman. He has one sibling, Temperance. His grandparents are Jonette Johnson, Walter Johnson, Andrea Barton, and Billy Hall.
Kizer Williams
Cheyenne Turner and Nathaniel Williams are the parents of a son born August 26, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was named Kizer Dean. His grandparents are Misty and Beau Bush, and Becky Williams.
Rosalina Forsythe
Destiney and Patrick Forsythe of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born August 31, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Rosaline Snow. Her grandparents are Phillip and Patti Cook, and Ron and Margret Forsythe.
Hunter Cox
Amanda and Timothy Cox of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born September 3, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Hunter John. His siblings are Colton and Emilia.
Waylon Bush
Jasmine Davis and Samuel Bush are the parents of a son born September 5, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Waylon Tate. He has one brother, Odin. His grandparents are Tammy Walker, Billy Davis, Kristy Head, and Bernie Head. His great-grandparents are Tim Schrum, and Lynn Schrum.