Haden Odgers

Jessica Stahlman and Patrick Odgers of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born November 18, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Haden Lewis. He has one sibling, Aubrey. His grandparents are Patty and the late Brian Odgers, and Jamie and Michelle Stahlman.

River Farris

Brooke and Caleb Farris of Cadet are the parents of a son born November 23, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was named River. His grandparents are Barbara Matern, Daniel Matern, Susan Hankins, and Randy Farris. His great-grandparents are Jo Ann Dorsey, and Patricia Cain.

Noah Watkins

Tiffany Bargo and Todd Watkins of Farmington are the parents of a son born November 23, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Noah Michael. His siblings are Logan and McKenzie. His grandparents are Kimberly Heenan, Marcus Watkins, and Rhonda Watkins.

Kaiden Morris

Sarah and Steven Morris are the parents of a son born December 1, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Kaiden Gene.

Wesley Dunlap

Abigail Dean and Derek Dunlap of Park Hills are the parents of a son born December 1, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Wesley Austin Troy.

Ezra Brawley

Brianna Warthen and Devon Brawley of Potosi are parents of a son born December 9, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was named Ezra Joseph. His sibling is Byron. His grandparents are Bobbi and Joe Summers, Alisa and Michael Kilgo, Brian and Tetyana Warthen, and Lucas and Kami Brawley.

Carolyn Shands

Carolyn and Nicholas Shands are the parents of a daughter born December 8, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Carolyn Nova Nicole. Her grandparents are Carolyn and Mike Reeves, and Carman and Robert Shands.

Weston Mize

Bridgette Lee and Dillion Mize are the parents of a son born December 8, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Weston Jaxon.

Wyatt Norris

Jessica and Jared Norris of De Soto are the parents of a son born December 12, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds and was named Wyatt Micheal. He has one brother, Jaxon. His grandparents are Jeff and Jenny Miller of De Soto, Paige and Dan Werner of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and the late Mike Norris.

Jamison Farris

Felicia and Michal Farris of Mineral Point are the parents of a son born December 13, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Jamison Jerome. His brothers are Collyn, Zander, and Jansen.

Adalynn Missey

Cayci White and Toby Missey of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born December 13, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Adalynn Nicole. She has three sisters, Kailey, Mariah, and Gabrielle. Her grandparents are Janice Smith, Carla Miller, and Ron Miller.

Emmett Strait

Hillary and Joshua Strait of Farmington are the parents of a son born December 14, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Emmett Mathias. He has one sister, Lina. His grandparents are Rick Strait, Terri DeProw, Belinda Eckhoff, and Allen (Rhonda) Manning.

Layla Williams

Mekka Dean and Jacob Williams are the parents of a daughter born December 17, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Layla Mae. Her grandparents are Rebecca Williams, and Wanda Dean.

Aarya Sirclum

Danielle Forshee and Aaron Sirclum of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born December 19, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Aarya Renee. Her grandparents are Christopher Forshee, Amber Forshee, Lisa Wiles, and Chris Wiles.

Ellie Miller

Sarah and Wes Miller are the parents of a daughter born December 18, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 4 pounds. 4 ounces and was named Ellie Mae. She has one sister, Anna. Her grandparents are Bill and Kelly Heady, and Greg and Deedee Miller.

Kameron Slinkard

Kelsey Richardt and Jake Slinkard of Farmington are the Parents of a son born December 22, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Kameron Jacob. He siblings are Kaylee and Carter. His grandparents are Mark and Kelly Richardt, Kimberly Spain Slinkard, and Gregory Slinkard.

Wesley Blankmann

Savannah and Keith Blankmann of Cadet are the parents of a son born December 22, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Wesley Richard. His sisters are Sophia and Maddie. His grandparents are Melissa Schwendmann, Linda Maness, and Neil Thebeau.

Sylvia Coatney

Alyssa Price and Eric Coatney of Cadet are the parents of a daughter born December 24, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington, She weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Sylvia June. Her grandparents are Melissa Lands, Bernard Price, Paula and Stephen Roberts, and James and Maria Coatney.

Lucy Nash

Loren and Zach Nash are the parents of a daughter born December 23, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Lucy Rose. Her sibling is Reman, Her grandparents are Kelly and Randy Nash, Leslie and Gerry Stephens, Paul and Maureen Thomas, and Keith and Bonita Carr. Her great-grandparents are Joe and Dee Thomas.

Everett Birmingham

Karlee and Austin Birmingham are the parents of a son born December 20, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Everett Michael. His grandparents are Winifred and Michael Gallaher, and Brenda Birmingham.

Liam Sirclum

Myka Ore and Raymond Sirclum are the parents of a son born December 21, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Liam Axle. His grandparents are Chris Wiles, Lisa Wiles, Michael Ore Jr., and Michelle Ore.

Everleigh Woodall

Catie Mosier and Devin Woodall of Mineral Point are the parents of a daughter born December 20, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Everleigh Rose. Her siblings are Isabella and Lillian. Her grandparents are JR Woodall, Cindy Woodall, and Hillary Akers-Mosier

Terralouise Stevens

Terralynn Parker and Lehman Stevens of Mineral Point are the parents of a daughter born December 30, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Terralynn. Her siblings are Layla, Isabeau, Jake, Parker, Brayden, Aaryk, and Bert. Her grandparents are Melissa Stevens, and Terra Lynn Parker.

Marley Pace

Brooke Beckett and Jordan Pace of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born December 29, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Marley. Her siblings are Lilly and Maximus. Her grandparents are Damon, Randy, Brenda, Shannon, and Sonny. Her great-grandmother is Ruth Goad.

Anna Kemp

Carrie and Jesse Kemp are the parents of a daughter born December 29, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Anna Grace. Her siblings are Abbigail and Benjamin.

Lydia Bargo

Brittany and Tyler Bargo of Middlebrook are the parents of a daughter born December 31, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Lydia Dawn. Her grandparents are Ronnie and Kimberly Wadlow, and Dawn and Phil Pulliom. Her great-grandparents are Fran and Randall Wadlow.

Chayce Gilliam

Paige and Lance Gilliam of Farmington are the parents of a son born January 3, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Chayce Leon. His siblings are Brayden and Amelia. His grandparents are Christine Nicholson, and Kevin and Rhonda Gilliam.

Lux Heady

Kaylin and Randell Heady of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born January 5, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Lux Violet. She has one sister, Treylynn; and one cousin, Zoe. Her grandparents are Jeff and Starr Farmer, Charles Heady, Tina Otinger, Jacob and Krysten Farmer, and Ronnie Lovelace.

Ayden Dill

Ashley and Aaron Dill of Desloge are the parents of a son born January 6, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 15, ounces and was named Ayden Wayne. He has one sister, Aubrey, His grandparents are Laurie and Randy Davis, Deborah Dill, and Stanley Schnaare.

Thaddeus Vanbuskirk

Hailey Cain and Travis Vanbuskirk are the parents of a son born January 8, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds and was named Thaddeus Eugene. His grandparents are Lisa Wolff and Charles Vanbuskirk, and Debbra and Mark Cain.

Daniel Davis IV

Nadelyne and Daniel Davis are the parents of a son born January 13, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Daniel Charles IV. He has one sibling, Haelynn. His grandparents are Mandy Bristow and Larry Patterson of Bonne Terre, and Daniel and Dawn Davis of Bonne Terre. His great-grandparents are Gene and Brenda Owens of Bonne Terre.

Declin Evans

Danielle and Bobby Evans III of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born January 10, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds. 5 ounces and was named Declin Lewis. His brothers are Colin and Tristin.

Elly Pipkin

Cori and Jesse Pipkin of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born January 11, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. She weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Elly Belle. She has one sister Audrey. Her grandparents are Steve Sheri Wade of Farmington, Vicki and Lowell Fox of Farmington, and John and Leslie Pipkin of Farmington. Her great-grandparents are Dorothy Wade of Farmington, Burton Brown of Minnith, Missouri, and John and Frances Pipkin of Farmington.

Sage Gallaher

Katheryn Vaughn and Dakota Gallaher of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born January 18, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Sage Charity.

Jayde Kincaid

Mariah Benson and Donald Kincaid of Cadet are the parents of a son born January 20, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was named Jayde Thomas. He has one brother Lyric.

Maryam Sanchez

Mayle Sanchez Cruz of Fredericktown is the mother of a daughter born January 21, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Maryam Adaleth.

Esther Lawson

Hannah and Caleb Lawson of Belleview are the parents of a daughter born January 24, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Esther Marie Peach. She has one sibling, Charles Lawson. Her Godparents are Ryan and Anna Bowyer.

Dhani Watson

Dakota Barker and Hunter Watson are the parents of a daughter born January 27, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Dhani. Her grandparents are Tammy and Richard Watson, and Sherry Jenkins.

Harper Short

Sabrina Skaggs and Jeremy Short of Mineral Point are the parents of a daughter born January 21, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Harper Joanie Gail. Her grandparents are Joan and the late David Skaggs, and Shelly and Raymond Short. Her great-grandparents are Charlotte and Dale Sweet. Her cousin is Kendrick Rulo.

Kaiser Taylor

Allison and Brett Taylor of Farmington are the parents of a son born February 4, 2023, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Kaiser Ray. His grandparents are Clifford and Christine Clark of Farmington, Leigh Ann Taylor of Park Hills, and Eric Taylor of Festus. His great-grandparents are Thomas and Glenda Wampler of Farmington.

Wilhelmina Ebers

Jill and Steven Ebers of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born October 12, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Wilhelmina “Minnie” Diana. She has two siblings, Annlee and Nolan. Her grandparents are Darryl and Phyllis Winkelman of Steelville, Illinois, and Tony and Darlene Jaskowiak of Steelville, Illinois.

Haddie Lyeki

Heather and Tyler Lyeki are the parents of a daughter born July 28, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St Louis. She weighed 7 pounds. 8 ounces and was named Haddie Jae. Her sister is Capri. Her grandparents are Ruth Kearns Christeson, Patricia and Kerry Lyeki. Her aunts and uncles are John (Patricia) Christeson, Racheal Ray, and Adam (Molly) Lyeki.

River Ely

Tiffani and Justin Ely of Mineral Point are the parents of a son born October 14, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named River Michael. His siblings are Chester, Zelda, and Annie. His grandparents are Kenneth and Chas Williams, and Mike and Chrissy Bowen.

Kolbey Cordia

Kaleigh and Dillon Cordia are the parents of a daughter born October 17, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Kolbey Alexis. Her siblings are Kennedy and Delaney. Her grandparents are Mike and Melissa Cordia of Potosi, and Kevin and Peggy Evans of Essex, Missouri.