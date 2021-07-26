Birth Announcements

Ranger Shearer

Lacey Hamilton and Blade Shearer of Ironton are the parents of a son born July 8, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. His siblings are Isabella and Scarlett. His grandparents are Darrin and Lorrie Shearer, And Amy Hamilton.

Lillian Harris

Marissa and Alex Harris of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born July 17, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Lillian Nichole. She has one sibling, Evelyn. Her grandparents are Steve and Sherri Smith of Bonne Terre, Jerry and Denise Bess of Patton, and Leanne and Ronald Harris of Bonne Terre. Her great-grandparents are Leonard and Sally Bess of Bonne Terre, and Bobby and Helen Harris of Bonne Terre.

Lincoln Lix

Destiney and Nathan Lix of Farmington are the parents of a son born July 13, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Lincoln Troy. He has two siblings, Marley and Mollie.

Matthew Jellinek