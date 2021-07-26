Birth Announcements

Calum Walter
Elizabeth and David Walter of De Soto are the parents of a son born June 11, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Calum Cash. His siblings are Liam, Makenna, Evony, and Karson. His grandparents are Evelyn Walter, and Jerry Parmley.
Evan Jones-McGrael
Christin Blackwell and Timothy Jones of Farmington are the parents of a son born April 5, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds and was named Evan Michael. He has one sibling, Parker. His grandparents are Amy Armantrout, Ryan Armantrout, Cindy Armantrout, Jeff Armantrout, Teresa and Brian McGrael, Walter and Correl Jones, and Richard Blackwell.
Kinzlee Jones
Katelynn Martin and Chandler Jones of Irondale are the parents of a daughter born June 11, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Kinzlee Rae. Her grandparents are Amanda Barton, Rachel Yount-Jones, and Nick Jones.
Lorah-Lai Monroe
Brooklyn and Djuan Monroe of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born May 12, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Lorah-Lai. She has one sibling, Mia-Bella. Her grandparents are Tanya Becker of Houston, Texas, William Miller of Houston Texas, and Reese and Darryl Strickland. Her great-grandparents are Sandra Becker of Farmington, and Paw Paw Monroe of St. Louis.
Holland Haslag
Rechelle and Randall Haslag of Farmington are the parents of a son born June 16, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Holland Ray. He has three siblings, David, Madison, and Hayden.
Arabella Tate
Layi and Anthony Tate are the parents of a daughter born June 16, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Her grandparents are Patricia and Robert Payne.
Jayden Miller
Gina Blankenship and Sam Miller of Farmington are the parents of a son born June 17, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds and was named Jayden Terry. He has two brothers, Ian and Brandon.
Michael Brotherton
Haley Barton and Dylan Brotherton are the parents of a son born June 24, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Michael Ray. His grandparents are Betty and Jason Dowd, and Jenny and Dustin Edwards. He has one sister, Shannon Brotherton.
Weylyn Fortner
Jordan Anderson and Justin Fortner of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born June 24, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Weylyn Marie. She has two siblings, Mason and Elijah.
AnnaLisa Morris
Tabatha and MeLessa Morris are the parents of a daughter born June 30, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and was named AnnaLisa Leonna. Her siblings are Reid, Ethan, Chase, Jedidiah, Rowan, and Aubrey.
Calen Street
Paige Glore and Michael Street of Annapolis are the parents of a son born June 29, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Calen Wade-Lee. He has one sibling, Layla.
Harlow Claxton
Ashley Naucke and Savon Claxton of Farmington are the parents of a son born June 30, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds 12 ounces and was named Harlow Drake.
Emersyn Copple
Jaimee Wallace and Dillon Copple of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born July 8, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Emersyn Marie. Her siblings are Aubree, Chloe, Liam, and Natalie. Her grandparents are Angela Rose of Farmington, and Dorothy and Randy Ledbetter of Ellis Grove, Illinois. Her great-grandparents are Anna and Jerry Tournbaugh of Farmington, and Patricia Olsen of Chester, Illinois.
Lily Ridings
Tasha Wagganer and Bobby Ridings are the parents of a daughter born July 5, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Lily Grace. Her siblings are William, Isaac, Bobby, Kalin, and Breckin. Her grandparents are Bobby and Betty Wagganer, and Joan Sperry.
Remi Helferstay
Morgan Rains and Dravin Helferstay of Ellington are the parents of a daughter born July 4, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Remi Bree. Her grandparents are Carmen and Eddie Rains, Mike and April Foster, and Kevin and Rebecca Helferstay.
Kiara Moser
Taylor Crider and Richard Moser are the parents of a daughter born July 6, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds and was named Kiara Grace. She has one sibling, Rachel.
Fisher Barber
Ashley and Clint Barber of Farmington are the parents of a son born July 7, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Fisher Andrew. His siblings are Preston, Brogan, and Helena. His grandparents are Larry and Vicki Winick, Alfreda Winick, Ann Thomas, and Tim Barber.
Ranger Shearer
Lacey Hamilton and Blade Shearer of Ironton are the parents of a son born July 8, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. His siblings are Isabella and Scarlett. His grandparents are Darrin and Lorrie Shearer, And Amy Hamilton.
Lillian Harris
Marissa and Alex Harris of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born July 17, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Lillian Nichole. She has one sibling, Evelyn. Her grandparents are Steve and Sherri Smith of Bonne Terre, Jerry and Denise Bess of Patton, and Leanne and Ronald Harris of Bonne Terre. Her great-grandparents are Leonard and Sally Bess of Bonne Terre, and Bobby and Helen Harris of Bonne Terre.
Lincoln Lix
Destiney and Nathan Lix of Farmington are the parents of a son born July 13, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Lincoln Troy. He has two siblings, Marley and Mollie.
Matthew Jellinek
Julie and Matthew D. Jellinek of Ironton are the parents if a son born July 12, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He has two siblings, MacKenzie and Natalie. His grandparents are Sherry and Doug Liedtka of De Soto, Marshall Ketcherside of Bismarck, Betty Jellinek of Bismarck, and Matthew J. Jellinek of Bismarck. His great-grandparents are Wanita Williams of Ironton, Nellie Reynolds of Bismarck, and Margaret Wilkinson of Belgrade.
Addison Stroup
Chris and Beth (Weinkein) Stroup, of Farmington, are the parents of a daughter born June 1, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. She weighed 4 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Addison Marie. Her grandparents are Mark and Sandy Weinkein of Perryville, and Steve and Kathy Stroup of Marquand. Her great-grandmother is Janet Feltz of Perryville.
Jordan Clubb
Julie and Joe Clubb of Farmington are the parents of a son born July 14, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Jordan Alexander. He has one sister, Jayde. His grandparents are Wayne and Jean Scroggins of Farmington, and Freddie and Deanna Clubb-Durham of St. Charles.
Silas House
Elizabeth and Michael House of Park Hills are the parents of a son born July 13, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Silas Michael. He has two siblings, Abbigail and Audrey. His grandparents are Dale and Kim House, Robert, Peora, and Angie Carron.
Samuel Hartman
Elizabeth and Timothy Hartman of Potosi are the parents of a son born July 15, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds and was named Samuel Thomas. His siblings are Addison, Madalyn, Emily, Kaitelyn, and Bradlee. His grandparents are Roy and Beth Trokey, and Brad and Chris Asher. His great-grandparents are Sandy King, Marie Asher, and Paul Smith.
Elijah Crocker-Miller
Emili and Zachary Miller of De Soto are the parents of a son born July 15, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Elijah Leo. He has one sister, Ensley. His grandparents are Ricky and Leo Crocker, Kimberly Penrod, Keith Penrod, and Paulette Cole.
Morgan Wadlow
Tara and Craig Wadlow of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born July 17, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Morgan Bree. Her grandparents are Connie Manser, Arletta Hastings, Jody Wadlow, and Wyck Waldow.
Austyn Mayberry
Ashley and Joe Marberry of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born April 19, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Austyn Renee. She has one brother, Joey. Her grandparents are Terry and Tracy Mayberry of Farmington.
Adora Bidwell
Felicity Bidwell is the mother of a daughter born April 11, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Adora Rae Mercy. She has one sister, Vera.
Camrie Manion
Amanda Mumma and Garrett Manion of Desloge are the parents of a daughter born April 12, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds and was named Camrie Elaine. Her grandparents are Kim and Larry Callahan, Jason and Michelle Manion, and Bruce and Charlene Mumma.
Kai Zimmer
Destiny Carr and Timothy Zimmer of Desloge are the parents of a son born April 16, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Kai Dale. He has one sister, Meila. His grandparents are Carol Hornbuckle, and Thomas Hornbuckle. His great-grandparents are Venita Nelson, and Dale Cheesebrough.
Harmony Cross
Mikayla and Brandon Cross of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born April 15, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Harmony Raine. She has one brother, Maverick. His grandparents are Cathy and Mike Martin, and Danny and Tabitha Cross.
Scarlett Currington
Brittany and JT Currington of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born April 23, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Scarlett Jo. She has two siblings, Braxton and Aaron. Her grandparents are David and Kelly Peterson of Farmington, and Todd and Lacey Currington of Farmington.
Nevaeh Rulo
Brittany Nash and Curtis Rulo of Ironton are the parents of a daughter born April 23, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds and 10 ounces and was named Nevaeh Dawn. Her siblings are Danny, William, De’Anna, Kaley, and Gracelynn. Her grandparents are Candy and Wayne Tindell, Jody Brown, and Randy Nash.
Amillia Despain
Carrie Despain of Bonne Terre is the mother of a daughter born April 21, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Amillia Sky. She has one brother, Tre. Her grandparents are Steve and Lisa Despain.
Arabella Davis
Clarissa Gibson and Robert Davis of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born April 23, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was named Arabella Rose. She has two siblings, Camryn and Ayden. Her grandparents are Tim and Michelle Davis, and Roxane Gibson.