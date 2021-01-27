Birth Announcements

Vincent Dunn
Kayla Farr and Eric Dunn of Desloge are the parents of a son born November 8, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Vincent Alexander. His grandparents are Charles and Lynn Farr of Bonne Terre, Eric Dunn of Potosi, and Briana Dunn of Leadwood.
Hudson Cash
Trina Penrod and Toby Cash of Desloge are the parents of a son born November 1, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Hudson James. His siblings are Brea, Peyton, Paige, and Brenden. His uncle is Kole, niece is Violet, and nephew is Lincoln.
Alexus Brown
Kayla Pich and Josh Brown of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born November 3, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was named Alexus Lee. She has two siblings, Lucas and Piper. Her grandparents are Tabitha and Scott Pich, Dennis Brown, and Samantha Snyder.
Royce Kehoe
Jamel and James Kehoe of St. Francois County are the parents of a son born November 10, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was named Royce Andrew. He has one brother, Ryland. His grandparents are Laurie Pinkley of Ste. Genevieve, Andrew Moore of Farmington, and James and Patricia Kehoe of Ste. Genevieve. His great-grandparents are John and Shelby McMahill of Ste. Genevieve, and Mary Anne Moore of Perry County.
Kolby Donaldson
Crystal and Kyle Donaldson of Farmington are the parents of a son born November 11, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Kolby Cooper. He has two siblings, Kolten and Katelyn. His grandparents are Cheryl Donaldson, and Hannah Muller.
Hunter McClure
Shonda Barron and Jayson McClure of Ironton are the parents of a son born November 14, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Hunter Klee Rowan. His grandparents are Rodney and Cindy Barron, Shelly Bandy, Allison Johnson, Joey and Mallory Sansoucie.
Rosalee Skiles
Lilly Greer and Hunter Skiles of De Soto are the parents of a daughter born November 11, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Rosalee Jane. She has one brother, Jasper. Her grandparents are Jack and Julie Greer, Belinda and JD Richards, and Brian and Rhonda Skiles.
Riley Toombs
Amanda and Jack Toombs of Potosi are the parents of a daughter born November 11, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Riley Elizabeth. She has one brother, Miles. Her grandparents are Roger and Melissa Griggs, and Rodney and Micah Toombs.
Isabelle Abernathy
Shayna and Thomas Abernathy are the parents of a daughter born November 17, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds and was named Isabelle May. She has one sister, Ava. Her grandparents are Terri DeProw, Richard Straight Jr. Dawn Abernathy, and Thomas Abernathy Sr.
Jaxson Glore
Elizabeth Kennedy and Levi Burt of French Village are the parents of a son born November 16, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Jaxson Christopher. He has one brother, Braxton. His grandparents are Lonnie and Karlene Glore, John and Sheri Kennedy, and Becky and Dave Bell.
Paisley Foster
Hailey Gravatt and Klayton Foster are the parents of a daughter born November 24, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Paisley Ann. Her grandparents are Renee and William Naucke of Park Hills, Andrew and Chrissy Baldwin of Farmington, Chetta and Ronnie Dement of Farmington, and James Foster of Farmington. Her great-grandparents are George and Nancy Mann of Park Hills, Carla Bell of Desloge, Denise and Ron Dement of Bonne Terre, and Betty and James Mahurin of Farmington.
Jaxie Huff
Kirsten and Cody Huff of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born November 19, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Jaxie Lynn. She has one brother, Brett. Her grandparents are Scott Huff and Tracy Daughtery, and Shoney and David Williams. Her great-grandparents are Lynn and Nelma Williams, and Gary and Betty Huff.
Braylyn Dennis
Tabatha Johnson and Anthony Dennis Jr. of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born December 11, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 1ounce and was named Braylyn Edward Eugene. His grandparents are Alison Johnson of Farmington, Isaac Johnson of Fredericktown, and Amy and Anthony Dennis Sr. of Ste. Genevieve. His great-grandparents are Yvonne Johnson, Ronald Mackin, and Carmen Polly.
Magnolia Rulo
Breanna Backlin and Zach Rulo of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born December 2, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Magnolia Rose. Her grandparents are Bridget Backlin and James Dearing, and Tabitha Farace and Jeff Rulo.
Walker Wadlow
Samantha and Charles Wadlow are the parents of a son born December 10, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was named Walker Lynn. His grandparents are Virginia Wild, Charles Wild, Karen Smith, Christopher Wadlow, and Carrie Wadlow.
Cameron Tripp
Jennifer Cunningham and Adam Tripp of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born December 9, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Cameron Michael.
Anthonee Wells
Jamie Faulkner and Ronald Wells of Bismarck are the parents of a son born December 8, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Anthonee Paul.
Wyatt Zimmer
Sarah Stokes and Michael Zimmer of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born December 17, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pound, 11 ounces and was named Wyatt Timothy. He has one sister, Chloe. His grandparents are Debbie and Sam Moon, and Gene and Shannon Stokes.
Leah Hammonds
Amber Shoe and Blaine Hammonds are the parents of a daughter born December 16, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Leah Noelle Grayce. She has two siblings, Noah and Grayson. Her grandparents are Robert Shoe, Cynthia Karius, and Jennifer Hammonds.
Colten Ferguson
Melissa and Christopher Ferguson of Piedmont are the parents of a son born December 17, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Colten Rebel Shy. His siblings are CJ, Bo, Morgan, Abigail, Kaytie, and Madison. His grandparents are James and Holly Ferguson, William Shy, Patricia Ruble, and Tamra and Lonnie Rauch.
Kaysyn Mills
Melanie Nepsa and Robert Mills of De Soto are the parents of a son born December 18, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Kaysyn Matthew. His siblings are Emma, Shawn, Sirinity, Eli, Jayden, Lillian, and McKinlee. His grandparents are Terri and Bill Mills, and Tina Thompson.
Sloan Skaggs
Kelsey and Tanner Skaggs of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born December 15, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. He weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Sloan Lee. She has one brother, Emersyn. Her grandparents are Chet and Denise Chapman of Bonne Terre. His great-grandparents are Patricia Pratte, Terry Walker, Charles Chapman, and Kathy and Pat Skaggs.
Shelby Triplett
Cheyanne Elaine Triplett of Bonne Terre is the mother of a daughter born December 29, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Shelby Marie. Her grandparents are Donna and Thomas Triplett Sr.
Tristan Roesch
Kayla Barnhouse and Billy Roesch of Festus are the parents of a son born December 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Tristan Joseph. He has one brother, Billy Roesch Jr. His grandparents are Lisa and Guy Pedroli of St. Louis., and Patty Roesch of Kimmswick. His great-grandparents are William and Eileen Huitt of Bonne Terre.
Matthew Hamlett
Hannah Hamlett of Farmington is the mother of a son born January 15, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Matthew Lucas. He has one brother, Preston. His grandparents are Heather and Carl Miller of Farmington.
Greyson Parshall
Anna Forrester and Brenda Parshall of Park Hills are the parents of son born January 9, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Greyson Matthew. His grandparents are Tamara Cain, Jack Cain, Christopher Parshall, Angel Edmunds, Robert Miner, and Leslie Miner.
Anthony Vasquez
Angela Lauer and Anthony Vasquez of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born January 12, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Anthony Titus. His grandparents are Isaiah Lauer, Elise Vasquez, and Keiayra Vasquez.
Brantley Wadlow
Cassandra and Kevin Wadlow of Arcadia are the parents of a son born January 12, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Brantley Wayne. He has one sister, Gracie. His grandparents are Richard and Sandra Childers, and Timothy and Lori Wadlow.
Aubrey Odgers
Jessica Stahlman and Patrick Odgers of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born January 13, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds. 15 ounces and was named Aubrey Leanne. Her grandparents are Michelle and Jamie Stahlman, and Patty and Brian Odgers.
Kellan Falls
Mariana Falls of Desloge is the mother of a son born January 18. 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Kellan Major. His grandparents are Michael Falls, and Amy Abt. Her uncle is Michael Falls Jr.
Willow Mercer
Trisha and Jason Mercer of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born January 19, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds and was named Willow Angel Marie. She has one brother Jason III. Her grandparents are Connie Beard, Crystal Barton, and Jason Mercer Sr. Her aunts are Cori Beard, and Jazmine Mercer. Her uncle is Jarod Mercer.