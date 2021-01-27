Birth Announcements

Isabelle Abernathy

Shayna and Thomas Abernathy are the parents of a daughter born November 17, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds and was named Isabelle May. She has one sister, Ava. Her grandparents are Terri DeProw, Richard Straight Jr. Dawn Abernathy, and Thomas Abernathy Sr.

Jaxson Glore

Elizabeth Kennedy and Levi Burt of French Village are the parents of a son born November 16, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Jaxson Christopher. He has one brother, Braxton. His grandparents are Lonnie and Karlene Glore, John and Sheri Kennedy, and Becky and Dave Bell.

Paisley Foster

Hailey Gravatt and Klayton Foster are the parents of a daughter born November 24, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Paisley Ann. Her grandparents are Renee and William Naucke of Park Hills, Andrew and Chrissy Baldwin of Farmington, Chetta and Ronnie Dement of Farmington, and James Foster of Farmington. Her great-grandparents are George and Nancy Mann of Park Hills, Carla Bell of Desloge, Denise and Ron Dement of Bonne Terre, and Betty and James Mahurin of Farmington.

Jaxie Huff