Birth Announcements

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Samuel Killian

George and René Killian of Desloge are the parents of a son born June 3, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital is St. Louis. He was named Samuel David. His grandparents are John and Renee Killian of Doe Run and David and Carol Holdman of Bonne Terre.

Harlan Swan

Tiffany and Nathaniel Swan of Park Hills are the parents of a son born August 18, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Harlan Roger Wyatt. His siblings are Wilson, Justice, Vanessa, Isabelle, Avery, and Charlotte. His grandparents are Rita and Jerry Black of Farmington, Roger and Tammy Swan of Frankclay, and the late Harlan Brand.

Liam Wamble

Mickenzie Carlyon and Tristan Wamble of Poplar Bluff are the parents of a son born August 13, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces and was named Liam Paul. He has one brother, Myles. His grandparents are Melinda and Steve Bales, Mick and Jackie Carlyon, and Mariaelna Robison and Steve Bynum.

Ja’Kya Thomas