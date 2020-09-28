Birth Announcements

Samuel Killian
George and René Killian of Desloge are the parents of a son born June 3, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital is St. Louis. He was named Samuel David. His grandparents are John and Renee Killian of Doe Run and David and Carol Holdman of Bonne Terre.
Harlan Swan
Tiffany and Nathaniel Swan of Park Hills are the parents of a son born August 18, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Harlan Roger Wyatt. His siblings are Wilson, Justice, Vanessa, Isabelle, Avery, and Charlotte. His grandparents are Rita and Jerry Black of Farmington, Roger and Tammy Swan of Frankclay, and the late Harlan Brand.
Liam Wamble
Mickenzie Carlyon and Tristan Wamble of Poplar Bluff are the parents of a son born August 13, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces and was named Liam Paul. He has one brother, Myles. His grandparents are Melinda and Steve Bales, Mick and Jackie Carlyon, and Mariaelna Robison and Steve Bynum.
Ja’Kya Thomas
Nikki Williams and Jakiry Thomas of Desloge are the parents of a daughter born August 10, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 9 pounds and was named Ja’Kya Amourionna Lee. She has one sister, Mia. Her grandparents are Christina and Michael Bowen, Kenny Williams, and Belinda Carter. Her aunts and uncles are Tiffany, Justin, Jakorey, Buddy, Jah, and P.J.
Evurhett Wadlow
Kristin Wadlow of Farmington is the mother of a son born August 14, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Evurhett Maverick Wade, He has three sisters, Adelaide, Ellahray, and Annalynn. Her grandparents are Christopher Wadlow, and Carrie Wadlow.
Ava Cunningham
Aleisha Gleas and Avery Cunningham of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born August 18, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Ava Marie. She has one sister, Madelyn. Her grandparents are Christopher Loyd, Zeffar Streat, Donald Ray Sharron, and Carolyn Cunningham.
Gannon Bowles
Faith Arney and Jeremy Bowles of Doe Run are the parents of a son born August 18, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Gannon Guy Douglas. He has four siblings, Trey, Braelynn, Bryson, and Winston. His grandparents are Sherry Rambin, and Doug and Nancy Bowles.
Easton McCoy
Brittany and Ethan McCoy of Ironton are the parents of a son born August 17, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Easton Rhett. He has one brother, Kolton. His grandparents are Norris and LaDonna Blair, Sherman and Mary Lewis, and Eric McCoy.
Jiraiya Kemp
Brianna Martin and Joshua Kemp of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born August 19, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was named Jiraiya David Wesley. His grandparents are David and Rebecca Martin, and Chuck and Sherilyn Archambo.
Gabbie Tinsley
Whitney Hicks of Fredericktown is the mother of a daughter born August 28, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Gabbie RuthAnn. She has three siblings, Douglas, Emilie, and Jaxson. Her grandparents are Bradley Tinsley, and Annette and Omar. Her aunt is Tracy Darden.
Knox Allison
Makyiia Nephew and Micheal Allison Jr. of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born August 27, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Knox Lee. His grandparents are Amy Wright-Nephew, Homer Nephew, Micheal Allison Sr., and Melinda Sanders.
Godrick Myers
Bridget James and Tylar Myers of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born August 26, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was named Godrick Walker. He has one brother Bishop. His grandparents are Tina Bequette, Jay Bequette, Angel Myers, and William Owens.
Ava McCleary
Christina Mayberry and Robert McCleary of Farmington are the parents of a daughter August 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Ava Pearl. She has three siblings, Kaitlynn, Mason, and Trinity. Her grandparents are Mike and Gayla Mayberry of Farmington, and Betty Shoemake. Her great-grandparents are Bill and Joyce Mayberry.
Jada Hull
Tera and Matthew Hull of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born August 30, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Jada Lynn Marie. She has three brothers, Ryan, Liam and Malakai. Her grandparents are Otis and Sherri Coleman, and Mike and Meekee Hull.
Raegan Kemp
Lindsey Robart and Dylan Kemp of Parkland Health Center in Farmington are the parents of a daughter born September 1, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Raegan Scott. She has three siblings, Cydney, Kynsley, and Weston. Her grandparents are Ginger Kemp-Simpson and Ron Simpson, Scott Robart, and Spring Cox.
