Downey turns 102

Darby Downey of Park Hills celebrated turning 102 on May 30 watching a birthday parade down Norwine Street in his honor, surrounded by friends and family at his son’s house as the procession passed.

During the last century, Downey grew up in LaPorte, Indiana, and served in World War II in the U.S. Army. He was in charge of eight German POWs at Fort Leonard Wood, which was a POW camp at that time. He was shipped to the secured island of Ie Shima, Japan, to help keep the island in American hands.

When he returned from the service, he started working at Klaus Construction. He married Yvette Bullock on May 10, 1942, and they had two children, Jeannie (Roger) Lewis and Ross (Debbie) Downey. Downey retired from the Missouri State Highway Department in 1983.

He and Yvette always enjoyed golfing and were very involved in their church, helping in VBS and at Bates Creek Camp. They were married for 76 years until her death in 2018.

His daughter, Jeannie Lewis, said they appreciated the Park Hills Fire Department and Police Department for leading the parade, as well as the many people who participated in wishing Downey a happy birthday.

