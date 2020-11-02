Lodholz turns 100

World War II Veteran Warren Lodholz celebrated a century of life on Monday.
Until recently when he moved to the Cedarhurst assisted living facility, Lodholz had an American flag flying in front of his home and when getting his mail every day, he would say the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.
Of course with the move, things have changed but only a little.
“I now have a little flag on my desk in the kitchen,” he said. “I have to resort to that.”
As he approached 100, Lodholz has not lost his sense of duty and responsibility, but still stays up-to-date on current events.
“I’m doing fine,” he said. “I voted absentee ballot. I mailed it before I came over here. I stay up-to-date on my voting.”
During World War II, Lodholz spent 20 months in North Africa and six months in France until the war ended.
“We got citations for the Sicilian Campaign, because we were right across the Mediterranean Sea in North Africa.”
His unit supported General Patton’s Army in both places. He has a remarkable memory of his service, regaling stories from more than 70 years ago.
As he reflects on his advanced age, Lodholz said that he feels good and has no pain. He does lament seeing his friends passing away.
“It’s a sign of getting older, take one day at a time,” he said. “I think to reach this age, when you’re young you have to be active all the time. I played tennis and sports and things. I have a good outlook on life.
"I say my rosary every night. I’ve said it since I was in North Africa. I believe in miracles.”
He was married to the love of his life, Mary Lou, for 59 years and together they raised five children: LuAnn, Janie, Judy, Sue and John.
