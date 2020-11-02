Lodholz turns 100

World War II Veteran Warren Lodholz celebrated a century of life on Monday.

Until recently when he moved to the Cedarhurst assisted living facility, Lodholz had an American flag flying in front of his home and when getting his mail every day, he would say the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.

Of course with the move, things have changed but only a little.

“I now have a little flag on my desk in the kitchen,” he said. “I have to resort to that.”

As he approached 100, Lodholz has not lost his sense of duty and responsibility, but still stays up-to-date on current events.

“I’m doing fine,” he said. “I voted absentee ballot. I mailed it before I came over here. I stay up-to-date on my voting.”

During World War II, Lodholz spent 20 months in North Africa and six months in France until the war ended.

“We got citations for the Sicilian Campaign, because we were right across the Mediterranean Sea in North Africa.”

His unit supported General Patton’s Army in both places. He has a remarkable memory of his service, regaling stories from more than 70 years ago.