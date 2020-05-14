Making the best of it: Celebrating milestones despite corona crisis

“Cheyenne is very social and has had a difficult time not being around a lot of people,” said Missy. So she and husband Danny decided to surprise her with a birthday parade.

Cheyenne Bowman.jpg Cheyenne Bowman was surprised with a special parade for her 13th birthday.

The Bowman family went to their church parking lot where Danny is pastor to “check on something.”

Missy said when the first car came through, Cheyenne asked what the other vehicle was doing at the church. Then she quickly realized what was happening – it was a birthday parade in her honor!

There were 27 total cars in the parade. Many people had decorated their vehicles with signs, balloons and messages. Everyone honked and waved excitedly and some people threw candy and cards to Cheyenne.

Missy said, “Cheyenne was very excited to see family, teachers and special friends she had not seen in a long time.”

Another child Madison also had a small surprise parade on April 17 when the family went to look at the lights at the Fredericktown soccer field which were on to honor the senior soccer players.