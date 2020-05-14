Making the best of it: Celebrating milestones despite corona crisis

It’s a steady stream of emergency vehicles mixed with cars and SUVs. Sirens are blaring, hazard lights are flashing, people are shouting and presents are being delivered to the curb.
Wait … firetrucks? A police car? Presents? It’s a birthday parade!
Canceling a child’s birthday party due to the quarantine is heartbreaking. So what can parents, families and friends do to celebrate their loved one’s milestone? Rally everyone together for a parade!
Decorated cars and sometimes emergency service vehicles in a parade lineup are a simple yet perfect gesture to celebrate someone’s birthday or special event.
Grant and Laura Becker knew their son Elliot would be disappointed when they told him he would not be having a party to celebrate his fifth birthday. What could they do to honor their youngest son while still following social distancing guidelines?
“We thought, ‘What better way than a parade?’” said Grant. “We would have everyone drive by and we could wave to everyone and Elliot would still get to see them.”
The couple said they thought Elliot would think it was cool to have a police car and firetruck to drive by their home in Park Hills.
“It started with a little thought,” said Laura. “We reached out to Officer (Jake) Sitton and he was more than happy to escort our parade.”
The couple contacted Matt Peery with the Leadwood Fire Department and Tyler Barton with the Irondale Fire Department to ask if they would drive a truck by their house. Both agreed and offered to call Park Hills and Desloge fire districts.
The original parade date was May 3 but was moved to May 2 because of anticipated storms.
The big day turned out to be the perfect day with a bright blue sky and temperatures in the 80s. Big brother Emery stood near Elliot – also his best friend -- during the parade.
The boys’ grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, babysitter Jill and even a few furry friends participated in the parade. Emery and Elliot have also become good friends with Mr. Powell, a geologist, who even made a special appearance to bring a gift to Elliot.
“Elliot has always looked up to police officers and firemen,” said Laura. “He has gone through spurts where he wears a costume of each for days.”
For his birthday this year, Elliot wanted to be an astronaut. The only things he asked for presents were Cardinal baseball clothing and stuffed animals.
Afterward, Laura said Elliot was so proud of his parade that he was going to call each person to tell them thank you for participating.
“He felt very special that everyone was waving to him and had signs on their cars for him,” she said.
Siblings Audrie and Ruger Evans of Park Hills celebrated their birthdays together this year. Audrie turned 8 and Ruger turned 3.
Ruger and Audrie Evans celebrated their birthdays together this year with a parade for them.
Their parents Tayte and Aaron Evans organized a parade to be held for the birthday duo on April 19.
“We invited our friends and family,” said Evans.
They had around 15 cars including motorcycles, firetrucks and police cars.
“I had seen it on Facebook with other people doing it and thought we would give it a try and let the kiddos know they are very much loved and still feel special on their birthday,” said Evans.
In Fredericktown, Makayla Bowman also celebrated her birthday during quarantine. She celebrated her “Sweet 16” on Easter Sunday.
For Makayla’s birthday, her mother Missy had the idea to fill plastic eggs with encouraging messages from her friends, family and teachers. We placed the plastic eggs on porches at two locations so people could place their messages inside eggs anytime the week of Easter. Those who were not able to physically leave a message sent them to Missy.
Makayla had more than 80 birthday messages to read on her special day.
One of Makayla’s sisters, Cheyenne, also recently celebrated her 13th birthday on April 26.
“Cheyenne is very social and has had a difficult time not being around a lot of people,” said Missy. So she and husband Danny decided to surprise her with a birthday parade.
The Bowman family went to their church parking lot where Danny is pastor to “check on something.”
Missy said when the first car came through, Cheyenne asked what the other vehicle was doing at the church. Then she quickly realized what was happening – it was a birthday parade in her honor!
There were 27 total cars in the parade. Many people had decorated their vehicles with signs, balloons and messages. Everyone honked and waved excitedly and some people threw candy and cards to Cheyenne.
Missy said, “Cheyenne was very excited to see family, teachers and special friends she had not seen in a long time.”
Another child Madison also had a small surprise parade on April 17 when the family went to look at the lights at the Fredericktown soccer field which were on to honor the senior soccer players.
“Madison and I backed into a spot to look at the lights for a few minutes,” said Missy, “and while we were sitting there, a line of 11 cars drove past and were honking and hollering at Madison. It was family and friends who wanted to celebrate her senior year of soccer since she did not get to complete the season or have a senior night.”
Another Fredericktown resident, Heather Sikes, also celebrated her 47th birthday with a special parade.
Her brother Jerrod Tune secretly arranged family members to parade past the Sikes’ home.
“I had brought home Colton’s since I wasn’t going to cook on my birthday,” said Sikes, “and it was suggested we eat on the back porch so the dogs wouldn’t bother us.”
Heather Sikes (far left) celebrates her birthday with co-workers. She also was treated to a special parade.
Daughter Makenzie insisted the family take their food instead to the front porch. When they had just finished eating, Sikes saw several vehicles stopped just down the road with their hazard lights on.
The cars – with honking horns and waving participants – eventually made their way past the Sikes home.
“It made my day,” said Sikes. “It was a birthday I’ll never forget!”
Just before the parade, there had been brief rain and light hail. So Sikes’ family teased her that they “drove through hail” to get to her.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.