Mueller to celebrate 100th birthday
Mueller to celebrate 100th birthday

Mueller

Rowena Mueller will be celebrating her 100th birthday.

 Provided by the family

Rowena Catherine Mueller was born Aug. 24, 1920 and raised in Elvins and graduated from Elvins High School. She was the youngest of five children of Lily and George Clemons.

She and her husband Roy (now deceased) have three daughters, 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren. 

Mueller was a church secretary for more than 12 years and also secretary at the Missouri School for the Blind.

She was involved with many church youth groups over the years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and traveling out West and to beaches and her daughter's home at the Lake of the Ozarks.

She attributes her longevity to her faith in God, a happy marriage (74 years), and the love and support of her family.

A drive-through birthday celebration is planned for Aug. 23 at Ashbrook Assisted Living in Farmington. 

