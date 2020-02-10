{{featured_button_text}}
Heart & Soul Hospice celebrates patient’s 100th birthday

On Jan. 29, Heart & Soul Hospice celebrated the 100th birthday of patient Alice Hall by bringing together family and friends for a celebration co-hosted with the Baptist Home in Ironton.

During the event, Hall shared special memories and countless stories from throughout her life — including the time she spent as a bullet inspector during World War II.

“Listening to Alice recall memories going back 100 years is humbling to say the least,” said Susan Swink, marketing director for Heart & Soul Hospice. “It was really special to see her light up when she shared stories of her children, family, church and hobbies.”

Among those in attendance was her son, Craig, as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

When asked what she thought of the party, her reply was simple.

“Everybody is still talking about it,” said Hall. “I couldn’t imagine you guys doing a better job and I was so pleased that all the family got here.”

The event was just the latest in Heart & Soul Hospice’s ongoing “One More Time” program which brings moments of joy and meaning to those nearing the end of life. Each One More Time event is unique and personal and can range from something larger than life to as simple as just brings loved ones together one last time.

“Events like this one are just an incredible opportunity for our team to bring together family and friends and provide them with a special day of sharing memories, laughter and love,” said Swink.

In return for the celebration, Hall shared some advice for living a happy and full life.

“Think about other people’s feelings, and Praise the Lord and love him every chance you get,” said Hall.

To learn more about Heart & Soul Hospice and its One More Time program, visit https://www.heartandsoulhospice.org or contact Susan Swink at 573-756-7066 or sswink@pmma.org.

