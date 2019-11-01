Blakley Collins
Taylor Collins of Potosi is the mother of a daughter born August 28, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Blakley Rose. Her grandparents are Matthew Upchurch, and Tiffany Collins.
Helena Barber
Ashley and Clint Barber of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born September 6, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Helena Joy. She has two siblings, Preston and Brogan. Her grandparents are Larry and Vicky Winick, Alfreda Winick, An Thomas, and Tim Barber.
Annabelle Tune
Brandi Petrie and Lowell Tune of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born September 12, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Annabelle Wren. Her grandparents are Missy Petrie, Dan Ayers, Tony and Heather Petrie, and Denna and Roger Tune. Her great-grandparents are Roy and Judy Aubuchon, Leon and Paula Mace, and Sandy and Emery Jaco.
Scarlett Freeman
Ariel and Zackary Freeman of Desloge are the parents of a daughter born September 26, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Scarlett Kay. Her grandparents are Tabatha and Chris Crader of Desloge, and Tony Freeman of De Soto. Her great-grandparents are Sandy and Randy Crader of Desloge.
Maxton Koenig
Taylor and Mathew Koenig of Bismarck are the parents of a son born August 30, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Maxton Scott. He has two sisters, Makaylee and Maylee. His grandparents are Paul and Diane Carlyon of Desloge, and Marcie Watson of Bismarck. His great-grandparents are Mary Lee Mounce, and Ed and Carol Watson of Leadwood.
Abigail Peppers
Sarah and Jared Peppers of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born August 19, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Abigail Ann. Her grandparents are Tim and Kim Johnson of Imperial, and Terry and Jewell Peppers of Bonne Terre.
Layla Lambirth
Destiny and Joshua Lambirth of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born September 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Layla Raine. She has two siblings, Bella and Hamlett. Her grandparents are Tina and the late Carlos “Dude” Harwood of Farmington, and Linda and the late Charles “Chuck” Harris of Farmington.
Jax Aldridge
Cassie Foss and Kristion Aldridge of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born September 10, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Jax Parker. He has three siblings, Rilee, Mason, and Ali.
Owen Hahn
Darla and Shawn Hahn of Ironton are the parents of a son born September 18, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Owen Ray. He has two siblings, Makenzie and Autumn. His grandparents are Joe and Carla Hartwick of Ironton, and Patty Powell of Farmington.
Scarlett Hamilton
Lacey Hamilton and Kerry Adams of Ironton are the parents of a daughter born September 19, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Scarlett Faye. Her siblings are Kayleigh, Emma, Livia, Isabella, Landon, and Ensley. Her grandparents are Rob and Glenda Adams, Amy Hamilton, and Dale Copland.
Paige and Charlie Oder
Kristin and Josh Oder of Park Hills are the parents of twin daughters born September 9, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Paige Ellen weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces and Charlie Danielle weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Their grandparents are Tom Siegel, Shelly (Larry) Webb, Landon (Jackie) Oder, and Anita (Dan) Barker.
Graham Loyd
Justyce Allison and James Loyd of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born September 9, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Graham Parker. His grandparents are Michael Allison Sr. and Suzanne Burn, Mindy and Wayne Sanders, Cecelia Southern, and Eddie Loyd.
Holden Ciskowski
Alysa and Garrett Ciskowski are the parents of a son born August 22, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Holden Wayne. He has one brother, Maverick. His grandparents are Brandi and Caleb Griffin of Potosi, Andrea and Brandon Ciskowski of Irondale, and Teresa and Dwane Griggs of Mineral Point.
Primm Schwalenberg
Kelbie Eaves and Sam Schwalenberg of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born September 28, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Primm Ruth. Her grandparents are Daniel and Diane of Farmington, and Christine and Chuck of Farmington. Her great-grandparents are Daniel and Genevieve Miller, Chet and Doris Sloan, Nicholas and Enid Strider, and Cyril and Delores Schwalenberg.
Wyatt Parker
Aisha Ivory and Anthony Parker of Farmington are the parents of a son born September 24, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Wyatt Xavier. He has two sisters, Chloe and Zoey. Her grandparents are Connie and Kari.
Madalynn Casner
Kassandra Casner of Mineral Point is the mother of a daughter born September 23, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Madalynn Gearlean Lenebbe. Her grandparents are Jackie Dayton, Joe and Rose Casner, and Stacey Masters. Her aunts and uncles are Areal, Myra, Chelsea, Joe, Joey, Danny, and Gene.
Kayden Skaggs
Emily and Kyle Skaggs of Park Hills are the parents of a son born September 24, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 9 pounds and was named Kayden Douglas. His grandparents are Cherie Joyce, Doug Skaggs, Robert Davis, Heather Davis, Margita Davis, Jason Joyce, and Debbie Skaggs.
Adelynn Helm
Melissa and Russell Helm are the parents of a daughter born August 7, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Adelynn Nicole. She has two siblings, Emylia and Carter. Her grandparents are Russell Helm Sr. of Farmington, Teresa Caldwell of Leadington, Donna Lee of Farmington, and Deane Myers of St. Louis.
Eva Mitchell
Kylie and Josh Mitchell of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born September 20, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Eva Raine. She has one sister, Magnolia. Her grandparents are Lennie and Nikki Fincher of Farmington, Vicky Mitchell of Park Hills, and Kevin Mitchell of Farmington.
Valkyrie Burmeister
Lauren Harper and Christopher Burmeister of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born September 26, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Valkyrie Raven Storm. She has one sister, Aalijah. Her grandparents are Diane Gallmeier, Wayne Starz, Cindy Harris, Richard Harris, and Steven Wayne Burmeister.
Abigail Worley
Sara and Rodney Worley of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born September 26, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Abigail Lucille. She has one sister, Cecilia. Her grandparents are Mark and Phyllis Trolinger, and Richard and Karen Worley.
Zaylee and Zeah McMillan
Rebecca and Matthew McMillan of Park Hills are the parents of twin daughters born September 26, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Zaylee Kate weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and Zeah Bleu weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces. They have one brother, Bohdi. Their grandparents are Roger and Jane McMillan, and Jim and Betty Abshier.
Nolan Wirey
Kala Owens and Dawson Wirey of Bismarck are the parents of a son born September 30, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Nolan Michael. He has one brother, Lukas. His grandparents are Lisa and Garrett Crane, and Lori and Bruce Haase.
Sawyer Savage
Samantha and Kodi Savage of Ironton are the parents of a son born October 1, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Sawyer Dean. His grandparents are Mike and Connie Reed, and Mark and Carla Craig.
Jayden Messer
Katlyn Hannah and James Messer of Park Hills are the parents of a son born October 4, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Jayden Robert Dean. He has two siblings, Mia and Jacelynn. His grandparents are Gen and Vicki Hannah, and James and Brenda Messer.
Braxcyn Haws
Shi Carrigan-James and Matthew Haws of Festus are the parents of a son born October 4, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Braxcyn Beck Lee. His grandparents are Tina Bequette, James Bequette, Melody Deyoe, Brian Deyoe, and Kelly Haws.
Renee Conway
Ashlyn Humphrey and Paul Conway of Cadet are the parents of a daughter born October 3, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Renee Belle. She has four siblings, Devon, Kimberly, Brayden, and Dominic. Her grandmother is Anita Conway.
Eve Edgar
Amanda and Tyler Edgar of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born October 11, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Eve. She has one sibling, Thatcher. Her grandparents are Larry and Melissa Dalten of Park Hills, and Terry and Anita Edgar of Bonne Terre. Her great-grandparents are Berman and Anna White of Park Hills, and Brenda Edgar of Desloge.
Rebecca Foster
Janie and Danny Foster of Ironton are the parents of a daughter born October 7, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Rebecca Rose. She has two siblings, Ryleigh and Raely. Her grandparents are Dan and Rebecca Buck, and the Dale and Della Foster.
Drägan Wheelis
Cherokee Wheelis and Trenton Serini of Farmington are the parents of a son born Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. Johns Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was named Drägan Omen. He has one sibling, Troian. His grandparents are Buffy and Eric Wheelis, Aaron Serini, and Richard and Shelia Morgan.
Jaxon Forshee
Brandi Hartrup and John Forshee of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born October 13, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Jaxon. He has one sister, Harli. His grandparents are Randy and the late Donna Hartrup, and John and Angel Forshee.
Belken Weddle
Kathleen and Mitchell Weddle of Farmington are the parents of a son born October 19, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Belken Lewis.
Indie Kemp
Lacey Mills and Matthew Kemp of Fredericktown are the parents of a daughter born October 7, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds and was named Indie Mae. Her siblings are Ava, Aspen, Aiden, and Journey.
Walker Royer
Megan Royer is the mother of a son born October 11, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Walker David. His grandparents are Kevin Royer, and Dawn Royer.
Aydan Young
Amanda and David Young of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born October 17, 2019. His siblings are Brennen, Kamry, and Elijah. His grandparents are Shawnda, Pamela, and David.
Isla Cook
Tori and Alex Cook of Marquand are the parents of a daughter born October 14, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Isla. She has one sibling, Indie.
Deven Hindbaugh
Tina and Deven Hindbaugh are the parents of a son born October 19, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Deven Tyler. His grandparents are Bill Penrose, Debbie Boismenue, Mike Hindbaugh, and Mindy Hindbaugh.
Adalee Blissit
Sabrina Henson and Nathan Blissit of Bloomsdale are the parents of a daughter born October 24, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Adalee Mae. She has one sister, Adrina. Her grandparents are Lisa Henson and Ronald Blaylock of Festus, Troy and Paula Matthews of Festus, and Mark Blissit of Benton, Kentucky. Her great-grandparents are Sloan and Sharon Raney of De Soto, Val Smith of Ellsinore, Missouri, and Mary Blaylock of Festus.
Nayeli Luna
Amber and Reuben Luna of Bloomsdale are the parents of a daughter born October 24, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She has two siblings, Nathaniel and Ivan. Her grandparents are Alejandro and Iva Sanchez of Bloomsdale, and Judy and Reuben Luna Sr. of Columbus, Ohio. Her great-grandparents are Maria Sanchez of El Centro, California, and Cecilia Quintana of San Francisco, California.
Jordan Francis
Mikayla and Corey Francis of Ironton are the parents of a son born October 26, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Jordan James.
Travis Mayes
Shiela and Joe Mayes of Farmington are the parents of a son born October 21, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Travis Luke. His siblings are Haylee and Holliee. His grandparents are Luke and Jo Gore.
Luna Causey
Taylor and Travis Causey of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born October 21, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Luna Marie. She has one sister, Jaycee. Her grandparents are Tammy and Rich Wilmoth, Tina Louden, and Travis Causey.
