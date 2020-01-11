Grayson Clayton
Skylar Taylor and Jake Clayton of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born November 1, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Grayson Stephen Charles. His siblings are Landon, Carter, Isaac, Skylynn, and Jackson. His grandparents are Lisa Clayton, and Isaac and Erica Johnson. Her great-grandmother is Mona Clayton.
Keagan Herrington
Jessica and Brandon Herrington of Farmington are the parents of a son born November 5, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Keagan Allen. He has one sibling, Brooklyn. His grandparents are Regina Herrington, Robert Caron, and Mary Greer.
Blake Day
Jessica and Ronald Day of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born November 6, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Blake Michael. His siblings are Nathan, Carter, and Maelynn. His grandparents are Joseph and Sheri Chitwood of Fredericktown, and Clarence and Audrey Day of Farmington.
Charlee Conway
Bailey and Joshua Conway of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born November 14, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Charlee Mae. She has two siblings, Scout and Sawyer. Her grandparents are Keely and Adam Hahs, and Chris and Janet Conway.
Alliviah Skaggs
Ryun Turner and Christopher Skaggs of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born October 25, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. She has one brother, Westley. Her grandparents are Devin and Tricia Turner of Bonne Terre, and Alan and Cheryl Skaggs of Bonne Terre.
James Conway
Kaylee Swink and Kyle Conway of Crystal City are the parents of a son born October 9, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named James Michael Gene. He has one sister, Paisley. Her grandparents are Missy Hardin of Crystal City, Vance Swink of Crystal City, Tracy Conway of Park Hills, and James L. Conway Jr. of Park Hills.
Maeva Warden
Holly and BJ Warden of Mineral Point are the parents of a daughter born October 17, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Maeva Leigh. She has three siblings, Jensen, Carson, and Paelynn. Her grandparents are Kevin Brand of Frankclay, Bernard Warden of Mineral Point, and Linda Caldwell of Gerald, Missouri.
Kyeson Wright
Kallie Pearl and Bradley Wright of Park Hills are the parents of a son born October 21, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Kyeson Matthew. His grandparents are Lisa and Theran Pearl of Ironton, and Laura and Brad Wright of Potosi.
Hunter Gallaher
Tiffany and Samuel Gallaher of Potosi are the parents of a son born September 30, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Hunter Gene. His grandparents are Melissa and Michael Austin of Potosi, and Bill and Colleen Gallaher of Farmington.
Griffin Ledbetter
Holli and Ross Ledbetter of Farmington are the parents of a son born November 15, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Griffin Lee. He has one sibling, Willen. His grandparents are Barry and Michelle Hoehn of Farmington, Jon and Lisa Bind of Farmington, and Matt and Sandy Ledbetter of Bonne Terre.
Emersyn Martin
Julie and Austin Martin of Ellington, are the parents of a daughter born November 15, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Emersyn Jase. She has three siblings, Seth, Ember, and Eliza. Her grandparents are Lorna Nash, Kevin DeMent, and Pam DeMent.
Priscilla Yates
Mandy and Jared Yates of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born November 18, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Priscilla Roxanne. Her siblings are Laura, Lucifer, Crixus, and Daniel. Her grandparents are Melanie Clark, David Brent, Steve McCleoud, and Tony and Susan Yates. Her great-grandparents are Laura Worth, Bill and Mildred Staffen, and Helen and Pooker Yates.
RaeLynn Corcoran
Sarah and Chris Corcoran of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born November 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was named RaeLynn Marie. She has two siblings, Grason and Olivia. Her grandparents are Lucy Dickerson, Johnny Corcoran, Lisa Hooker, John Duvall, and Tami Duvall.
Brycen Kinneman
Kelsey and Travis Kinneman of Fredericktown are the parents of a son born November 13, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Brycen Ray. He has one brother, Bowen. His grandparents are Jim and Laura Cox of Farmington, and Dale and Jayne Kinneman of Fredericktown.
Blake Herring
Brittany Noll and Tyler Herring of Desloge are the parents of a son born November 19, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Blake Lee Sebastian. His grandparents are Billy Noll, and Krissy Dick, Christina and Jeffrey Monte, and Lynn and George Cook. His great-grandparents are Kathy Kane, Frankie Kane, Bob and Mary Noll, Paul and Linda Turner, and Sandra Wimberly. His great-great-grandparents are Peter and Dorothy Noll, and Dorothy and Frank Smith. His aunts and uncles are Madelynn, Abigail, Briley, Daniel, Dylan, William, Ayla, and Elizabeth.
Noah Rickus
Victoria Rickus of Desloge is the mother of a son born November 18, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was named Noah Grey. His grandparents are Stanley and Sarah Miner, Judy and Russ Qualls, Jim Barnes, Lori Barnes, and Barb Miner.
Avianna Feldman
Courtney Noble and Cody Feldman are the parents of a daughter born November 20, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Avianna Elizabeth Nicole. Her grandparents are Robin and Tonya Feldman, Sandra Keith, Josh and Amanda Noble, Rebecca Doresy, and Todd Brackett. Her great-grandparents are Phyllis Lee Dorsey, and Karen and Jesse Noble. Her great-great-grandmother is Hazel Noble.
Harper Henson
Elizabeth Thomas and Brendan Henson are parents of a daughter born November 20, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Harper Rae Elizabeth.
RayLynn Adams
Brittney Clark of Bonne Terre is the mother of a daughter born November 21, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was named RayLynn LaDon. She has two siblings, Brantley and Alayna. Her grandparents are Michelle Kahler, and James Boyer. Her great-grandparents are Vicky Cowin, and the late Donald Cowin Sr.
Alexander Upchurch
Melissa and Bobby Upchurch are the parents of a son born November 27, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Alexander Lee. His siblings are Jedidiah, Elizabeth, and Adelynn. His grandparents are Guy and Darla Myer, and Dan and Lori Upchurch.
Abel Sansoucie
Paige and Cody Sansoucie of Irondale are the parents of a son born November 25, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds and was named Abel Ray. His grandparents are Jennifer and Andrew Shores, Kirby and Shannon Sansoucie, and Shawn and Shawntay Stricklin.
Daisy Voyles
Tiffany and David Voyles of Potosi are the parents of a daughter born November 25, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds and was named Daisy Brooke. She has two brothers, Akai and William. Her grandparents are Dan and Margaret Johnson, and Bill and Jane Voyles.
Brayden Thomas
Jennifer Thomas and Caleb Myers of Farmington are the parents of a son born November 16, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Brayden Ray Lee. He has one sister, Isabella. His grandparents are Lee and Leslie Thomas of Farmington, and Danas Warner and Jeff Boyer of Elvins.
Tyson Robison
Emily Pressdee and Mack Bruce of Middlebrook are the parents of a son born December 3, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Tyson, Michael, Eugene Robison. He has one brother, Keith. His grandmother is Toni Robison. His great-grandmother is Truma.
Nyomi Taylor
Mikaela Hofer and Chris Taylor of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born December 11, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Nyomi Lynn. She has one sibling, Nocona. Her grandparents are Rob and Cheryl Hoefer of Farmington, and Michelle Stacy of Farmington. Her great-grandfather is Harold Reed of Farmington.
Cohen Brown
Tosha Cantrell and Joshua Brown of Cadet are the parents of a son born December 5, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Cohen Wade. He has two sisters, Kiley and Kinsley.
Nylah Ancira
Kayla Usher and Nicholas Ancira of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born December 5, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Nylah Blaize. Her grandparents are Lisa Samuels, Jamie Sulzer, Lester Christie, and David Samuels.
Logan Huck
Gina and Thomas Huck of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born December 11, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Logan Thomas. He has two siblings, Callie and Aubrey. His grandparents are Elaine Macklin of Ste. Genevieve, the late Richard Lalumondiere, Carol Huck of Ste. Genevieve, and the late Larry Huck.
Tenzly Carpenter
Ashley Dykema and Joseph Carpenter of Desloge are the parents of a daughter born December 17, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Tenzly Kaite. She has two siblings, Jensen and Shayleann. Her grandparents are Sherry Bartley of Leadwood, and Beth Carpenter of St. Louis. Her great-grandparents are Arlene Dykema of Fulton, Illinois, and Arthur Peterson of St. Louis.
Presley Wilson
Brittney and Johnnie Wilson of Farmington are the parents of a son born December 12, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Presley Dean. His siblings are Jessica, Dameon, Emberlynn, and Jayden. His grandparents are Margarett and Bryan Stuart, and Cheryl and John Wilson Sr.
Jersey Anderson
Britney Whited and Jeffrey Anderson of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born December 13, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was named Jersey Rane. Her siblings are Ryan, Landen, Ryker, and Kyzer. Her grandparents are Crystal Whited, Steve and Dana Whited, Angela Johnson, and Scott and Jennifer Anderson. Her great-grandparents are Debra Akers, and Faye Pate.
Weston Reed
Kayla Dickens and Daniel Reed of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born November 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Weston Matthew. He has two siblings, Allen and Landon. His grandparents are Jason and Chriai Waller of Bonne Terre, and Kim and Susan Reed of Potosi.
Mason Sanders
Faith Cain and Nathan Sanders are the parents of a son born December 5, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. he weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Mason Edward. He has three siblings, Kadyn, Hailee, and Taylor. His grandparents are Cheri Poucher of Cadet, Eddie Sanders of Cadet, and Frank and Merlyn Bolin of Brookfield.
Kooper Allen
Kimberly and Mathew Allen of Desloge are the parents of a son born December 23, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Kooper Maverick. He has three siblings, Mia-Jo, Miles, and Kieryn. His grandparents are Andrew Allen of Cotulla, Texas, Joe and Tina Reed of Farmington, and Linda Reed of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Valerie Darrow
Kayla Darrow and Kevin Petrie of De Soto are the parents of a daughter born December 22, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was named Valerie Ann Marie. She has one brother, Aiden. Her grandparents are Michael and Chandra Darrow of Cadet. Debbie and Joseph Stokes of De Soto, and Gina Ley and Kevin Petrie Sr. of Farmington.
Maverick Dement
Rachael and Benjamin Dement of Park Hills are the parents pf a son born December 19, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Maverick Allen Paul. Her grandparents are Ted and Janet Dement of Centerville, Missouri, and Richard and Donna Lewis of Farmington.
Maddox Ingram
Lindry and Keith Ingram of Farmington are the parents of a son born December 16, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Maddox Dale. His grandparents are Scott Forsythe of Bonne Terre, and Keith A. Ingram of Bonne Terre.
Keatyn Basile
Renee and Valentino Basile of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born January 1, 2020, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Keatyn James. He has three siblings, Stefano, Izabella, and Azalya. His grandparents are Kevin and Patti Gegg of Perryville, and Ulrike Basile of Omaha, Nebraska.
John Jones
Grace and Corey Jones of Farmington are the parents of a son born December 28, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was named John Lynn. He has one sibling, Jade. His grandparents are Dave and Bonnie Krafcheck of Palmyra, Wisconsin, and Dale and Arlene Jones of Doe Run. His great-grandmother is Wanda Jones of Farmington.
Natalie Copple
Jaimee Wallace and Dillon Copple of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born December 26, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Natalie Alice. She has three siblings, Aubree, Chloe, and Liam. He grandparents are Angela Rose of Farmington, and Dodee Ledbetter of Ellis Grove, Illinois. Her great-grandparents are Anna and Jerry Tournbough of Farmington.
Sadie McCarron
Shelby Hollander and Nick McCarron of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born December 21, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was named Sadie Faye. She has one siblings, Lincoln. her grandparents are John and Joyce Berkircher of St. Louis, and Wayne and Emma McCarron of Park Hills. Her great-grandmother is Naomi Hulsey of Desloge.
Nova Lessley
Katherine and Zachary Lessley of Belleview are the parents of a daughter born December 23, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Nova Kota. She has two sisters, Eva and Piper. Her grandparents are Clyde and Tina Holland, and Jeff and Jennifer Lessley.
Chance Sites
Sydnee Farmer and Dave Sites of Potosi are the parents of a son born December 23, 2019, at Parkland health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was named Chance Michael. He has one siblings, Hunter. His grandparents are Scott and Patty Farmer, Michael and Veronica Sites, Tiana Elton, Lynn and Joel Nelson, Amanda Bullock, Kay Tyree, and Elaine Sites.
Sophia Beckerman
Harlie Keith and Gunner Beckerman of Perryville are the parents of a daughter born December 23, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was named Sophia Monroe. Her grandparents are Tress Cooper, and Julie A. Keith.
Scottie Emmett
Leah and Scott Emmett of Farmington. are the parents of a daughter born December 18, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was named Scottie Ann. She has three siblings, Lucas, Danika, Keeley, and Kya. Her grandparents are Steve and Jeanne Larkins, and Keith and Wanda Mathis.
Arian Cheaney
Anisha and Timothy Cheaney of Park Hills are the parents of a daughter born December 19, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was named Arian Elizabeth. She has three siblings, Charity, Serenity, and Carsen. Her grandparents are Kathleen and Sam Bergner, and Crystal and Christopher Depew.
Myla Meier
Loran McClanahan and Kyle Meier of Potosi are the parents of a daughter born December 19, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Myla Ivy. Her grandparents are Grandma and Grandpa Meier and Grandma and Grandpa Cook.
Jonah Nausley
Rylee Fararro and Nathan Nausley of Park Hills are the parents of a son born December 9, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Her grandparents are Carissa Fararro, John Fararro, Dawn Nausely, Scott Bone, and John McCallum.
Waylon Huff
Jennifer and Justin Huff of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born December 23, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Waylon Mathew. He has two siblings, Michael and Carson.
Lucas Neal
Olivia Wills and David Neal of Potosi are the parents of a son born December 28, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was named Lucas Lee. His grandparents are Dave and Carletta Neal, Ashley and Tyler Turntine. His great-grandparents are William and Christine Henson, Hazel and Robert Butler, and Eddie and Idis Neal.
Willow Whited
Jessica Todd and Isaiah Whited of Bonne Terre are the parents of a daughter born December 31, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington, She weighed 8 pounds and was named Willow Grace-Marie. Her grandparents are Kimberlee and Michael Johnson, and Joseph Blackwell. Her great-grandparents are Gary and Loma Johnson, and Marilyn Kennedy.
Franklin Butler
Arkady Butler of Cadet is the mother of a son born December 31, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Franklin. His grandparents are Christy Wadlow, Jeff Cover, Jay Butler, and Tracy Butler.
Giana Isabel
Emalie and Jason Isabel of Farmington are the parents of a daughter born December 26, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was named Giana Mae. She has three siblings, Jaida, Maiya, and Eliza. Her grandparents are Tom and Sharon Isabel of Farmington, and Pamela Murray of Farmington. Her great-grandmother is Ruby Murray of Farmington.
Elias Naeger
Breanna Brinkley and Travis Naeger of Farmington are the parents of a son born December 30, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. He weighed 9 pounds, 9 ounces and was named Elias Michael. He has one brother, Jaxson. His grandparents are Anita Brinkley of De Soto, Michael Naeger of Ste. Genevieve, and Brenda Zullner of Perryville.
