Aydan Young

Amanda and David Young of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born October 17, 2019. His siblings are Brennen, Kamry, and Elijah. His grandparents are Shawnda Chase, Pamela, and David Young.

Laine Dorner

Jesslynn Kemper and Khristian Dorner of Ste. Genevieve are the parents of a son born October 28, 2019, at Ste. Genevieve, County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was named Laine Joseph. His grandparents are Charles and Carey Wilkes of Crystal City, and Darin and Melody Dorner of St. Louis. His great-grandparents are Frank Kemper of Ste. Genevieve, and Rick and Cindy Huston of Ste. Genevieve.

Christopher Clark

Rosie and Christopher Clark of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born October 27, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was named Christopher David. He has one sibling, Juliette. His grandparents are Ronnie Smith and Deanna Bishop, Christopher W. and Jen Clark, and Rebecca Roach.

Lydieah Wolff

Mayson Spiller and Josh Wolff are the parents of a daughter born October 23, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was named Lydieah Alexxus. Her siblings are Paisley and Lyric. Her grandparents are DeAnna Brooks, and Cory Spiller, and Robert and Stephanie Wolff.

Jack Miller

Lauren and Tyler Miller of Marquand are the parents of a son born October24, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was named Jack Tucker. His grandparents are Brynn and Embrie Miller.

Beau Berding

Barbara Pease and Tyler Berding of Bonne Terre are the parents of a son born October 23, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington, He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was named Beau Jackson. His grandparents are Jodi Hatfield, and Amy and David Berding Jr.

Odin Bush

Jasmine Davis and Samuel Bush are the parents of a son born October 23, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was named Odin Jace. His grandparents are Tammy Walker, Kristy Head, Billy Davis, and Bernie Head.

