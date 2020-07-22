Degonias celebrate 50 years

Thomas M. DeGonia and Katherie Sue (Blankenship) DeGonia will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 1.
Thomas is a local businessman of 48 years, and Sue retired from teaching after 31 years.
Together they raised three sons, Thomas II, John Louis, both All-Americans; and a foster son, Roy Cain, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. They have been blessed with three beautiful grandchildren.
They have been recognized four times by the State of Missouri for Community Service and Dedication to Better Standards in the State. They have also been recognized for 14 years of service to the county Senior Citizens Services; and featured in the Daily Journal and Independent Journal. Along with other honors from the Arbor Day Foundation; organizing two Lions Clubs; and life-long members of the Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Grand Knights, and Grand Knights of the Millennium.
They hope to share many more years together and continue to contribute to family, church, country, and state.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!