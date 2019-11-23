{{featured_button_text}}
Butcher-Hayman

Eliza Butcher, daughter of Lee and Verla Butcher of Park Hills, and Jake Hayman, son of Sally Reeves of Tucson, AZ, and Wes Hayman of Waycross, GA, all formerly of Farmington, were married on August 21, 2019, at Cathedral Mountain Lodge in Yoho National Park, British Columbia, Canada.

Eliza graduated from the University of Missouri, St. Louis in 2008 with a degree in Political Science. She works in international event planning as a Senior Travel Program Manager at InComm Incentives.

Jake graduated from Farmington High School in 2005 before joining the Army for six years as a helicopter mechanic. He currently works for Envoy Air as an Aircraft Mechanic.

They live in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan with their dogs, Hurley and Zola.

