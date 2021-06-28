McMillian-Green wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Mike McMillian announced the marriage of their granddaughter, Maddie McMillian, to Bradley Green, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Green, on Jan. 9, 2021. Maddie is the daughter of Kelly McMillian and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Steiger. The new Mr. and Mrs. Green, both formerly of Farmington, were married at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating.

Maddie, 26, graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 and the University of Missouri School of Law in 2021. She plans to join the Missouri Attorney General's Office this fall. Bradley, 33, graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, in 2010. He currently serves as chief of staff to state senator Tony Luetkemeyer, also formerly of Farmington.

The two met in January 2017 working in the Missouri Governor's Office and were engaged in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in July 2019. They currently split their time between St. Louis and Columbia and recently adopted a new puppy, Millie.

