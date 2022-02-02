Another late-game collapse dooms Mizzou at home

COLUMBIA, Mo. — With campus closed, the state blanketed in snow and Mizzou Arena more empty than usual, the Missouri Tigers had a chance Wednesday to snap a three-game losing streak with undermanned Florida in town.

But, considering it was indeed Groundhog Day, it was more of the same for Mizzou.

Another late-game collapse. Another heartbreaker. The Tigers must have seen their shadows on the powder before tipoff.

The Gators had just two field goals in the final seven minutes but erased a nine-point deficit from the foul line to edge Mizzou 66-65. It was MU’s second straight one-point defeat at home, following last week’s 55-54 loss to No. 1 Auburn. The Tigers had led for more than 17 minutes until Tyree Appleby’s free throws in the final seconds — on an inexplicable Mizzou foul — put the Gators in front for good.

The Tigers (8-13, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) couldn’t connect on two late chances, missing the rim on both of their final shots, a drive by Amari Davis, then a 3-pointer by Boogie Coleman at the buzzer.

“In every game it’s something different,” Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said after his team’s fourth straight loss and sixth defeat in seven games.

This time, it was more defensive breakdowns. With the snowstorm covering Columbia, the game was shifted to a matinee tip-off. Mizzou didn’t require tickets to attend, and for the few rows of fans in the arena — MU estimated a crowd of 300 — they got their money’s worth down the stretch.

Florida (14-8, 4-5) connected on just six field goals in the second half, but Mizzou couldn’t defend without fouling. Five of the Gators’ seven possessions in the last three minutes were trips to the foul line.

“I think collectively, you’ve got to guard better, keeping players out of the paint,” Mizzou’s Ronnie DeGray III said. “Some of the calls are iffy. We’re playing SEC basketball. No one’s here to see us shoot free throws the whole game.”

But, that’s how this one unfolded.

DeGray led Mizzou with 13 points, while Coleman added 12. The Tigers were without lone senior Javon Pickett, who’s recovering from a head injury suffered Saturday at Iowa State. Florida was even more depleted, playing without senior center and All-SEC candidate Colin Castleton, sidelined for a sixth straight game with a shoulder injury.

Pickett “brings grit to our team, toughness, leadership, energy,” DeGray said. “It sucks not having him out there.”

If anything, Wednesday’s game highlighted Mizzou’s woes at the point guard position. The Tigers had no answer for Florida’s Appleby, who watched most of the first half from the bench with early fouls, then scored all 17 of his points in the second half. Mizzou’s scouting report on Appleby had one clear directive: Don’t let him dribble right.

“If he beats us going left, that’s on me,” Martin said. “But you can’t allow him to do what he does best.”

Sure enough, Appleby went right all day.

In a frenetic finish, Kobe Brown found DeGray under the basket to give Mizzou a 65-62 lead with 36 seconds left. But Appleby, an 87% foul shooter, made it a one-point game with two free throws after DaJuan Gordon fouled him deep in the backcourt, maybe 80 feet from the basket. In a game that featured 39 fouls, that one proved most costly for the Tigers.

“You don’t want to aggressively try to foul,” Martin said. “You don’t want to do that when you’re up three points. You want to try to make a play, set your defense and come down and score. You don’t want that to happen.”

“I just think we can’t give (the officials) a reason to even think about making a call,” Brown said. “Some things you’ve just got to go straight up or let it go, especially guys who are in serious foul trouble. We need them on the floor.”

It only got worse from there. On MU’s next possession, Florida, down one, wisely fouled Coleman to extend the game, but he missed the front end of 1-and-1 free throws, giving the Gators another chance to seize the lead. Appleby nearly lost the ball with 11 seconds left, but the Gators called a timeout from the bench to salvage the possession.

Appleby attacked to his right, again, and slithered through the lane to draw another Gordon foul. He drained his free throws for a 66-65 lead, UF’s first lead since the half’s third minute.

On MU’s next possession, Davis attempted a spinning runner in the lane, but just as the left-hander twisted to his right, Florida’s Tuongthach Gatkek swatted the awkward shot out of bounds, one of his five blocks. MU’s Trevon Brazile had flashed open under the basket just as Martin had designed in the huddle seconds earlier, but Davis, not a natural point guard, must not have seen him.

The Tigers had one last chance with 2.2 seconds left but could only manage a corner 3-pointer from Coleman that missed everything. Kaleb Brown’s first read on the inbounds pass was Davis cutting to the rim, then Coleman in the corner or Brown at the top of the lane. Davis slashed to the basket and was wide open, but Brown passed to Coleman instead.

Another tight game, another blown lead, another lost opportunity. The Tigers took a different path to get there but landed at the same familiar outcome.

